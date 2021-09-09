Notice of Sheriff Execution Sale
Real Property
Under and by virtue of an Execution out of and under the seal of the District Court of the State of Minnesota, in and for the Third Judicial District and County of Rice, upon a Judgment entered November 1st 2011 and docketed on November 1st 2011 in said Court and County, wherein Harvey Braun was the Plaintiff and Timothy Filipek was Defendant, in favor of said Plain- tiff and against said Defendant in the sum of $47,587.07, as it appears in the Judgment filed in the office of the Clerk of said District Court for the County of Rice, and whereas, said Judgment was docketed in the District Court of Carlton County, Minnesota, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, for the original principal amount of sum of $47,587.07. The total sum of $66,168.68, including accrued costs and interest is now actually due thereon plus additional inter- est computed up to and including the date of the sale and all fees, costs, and disbursements of levy and sale, and whereas, an Execution issued out of and under seal of said District Court of Rice County, Minnesota, to the Sheriff of Carlton County has been duly directed and delivered, said Sheriff of Carlton County has under and by virtue of said Execution levied upon and will sell at public auction to the highest cash bidder at the main lobby of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, in said County of Carl- ton on the 4th day of October, 2021, at 10:00 AM, on that day, all right, title and interest of the above named Judgment Debtor in and to the real estate located in Carlton County, Minnesota, hereinafter described as follows:
The East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the North- west Quarter and the East one half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter all in Section 15, Township 47, Range 21, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Tax Parcel ID# 36- 010-2315 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2345 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2365)
Dated: July 23, 2021
by: Sargent Doug Rotta,
of Carlton County, Minnesota
Attorney for Judgment Creditor:
Scott A. Marek
PO Box 2
205 First Street South
Montgomery, MN 56069
Phone# 507-364-8616
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 2021)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Carlton County Board of Adjustment Variance Permits
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #321021 Michael Johnson
Part of the North ½ of the Southwest ¼ in Section 18, Township 47 North, Range 16 West in Wrenshall Township. The property address is 3042 County Road 3 (PIN 84-020-2934).
Nature of Request: Subdivide a 50-acre parcel without having two sites available for Type I Sewage Treatments Systems.
Variance #321022 Richard and Susan Chasse
Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ in Section 9, Township 46 North, Range 19 West in Moose Lake Township. The property address is 3988 North Road (PIN 63-022-0560).
Nature of Request: Construct a porch and an addition onto a nonconforming dwelling. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the road right-of-way or centerline of North Road.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 09-PR-21-1495
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Thomas D. Berglin,
also known as
Thomas Duane Berglin,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated May 12, 1995. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jon W. Berglin whose address is 9407 Pipilo Street, San Diego, CA 92129, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date or hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four(4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 1, 2021
/s/ Dale Wolf
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Court Administrator
Janet Riegle,
Deputy
John M. Warp
MN#114674
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9,16 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 09-PR-21-1246
Case Type: Informal Probate
NOTICE OF Informal
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (WITHOUT A WILL)
Estate of
Llewallen M. Landsverk, also known as Llewallen Maynard Landsverk,
Deceased.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name
Brenda Leno
Address
329 6th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 10, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 9, 2021)
Public Notice Special
Meeting for Windemere Township IT Needs
The Windemere Town Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Windemere town hall for the following purpose: To discuss the IT needs of the Township which may include:
1. Running monthly and special meetings via Zoom
2. Helping to upload to and manage the website
3. Helping with computer issues on the township computers and printer
4. Getting the new supervisor set up with his computer
5. Other IT issues not specifically mentioned above
Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021)
