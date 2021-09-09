Notice of Sheriff Execution Sale

Real Property

Under and by virtue of an Execution out of and under the seal of the District Court of the State of Minnesota, in and for the Third Judicial District and County of Rice, upon a Judgment entered November 1st 2011 and docketed on November 1st 2011 in said Court and County, wherein Harvey Braun was the Plaintiff and Timothy Filipek was Defendant, in favor of said Plain- tiff and against said Defendant in the sum of $47,587.07, as it appears in the Judgment filed in the office of the Clerk of said District Court for the County of Rice, and whereas, said Judgment was docketed in the District Court of Carlton County, Minnesota, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, for the original principal amount of sum of $47,587.07. The total sum of $66,168.68, including accrued costs and interest is now actually due thereon plus additional inter- est computed up to and including the date of the sale and all fees, costs, and disbursements of levy and sale, and whereas, an Execution issued out of and under seal of said District Court of Rice County, Minnesota, to the Sheriff of Carlton County has been duly directed and delivered, said Sheriff of Carlton County has under and by virtue of said Execution levied upon and will sell at public auction to the highest cash bidder at the main lobby of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, in said County of Carl- ton on the 4th day of October, 2021, at 10:00 AM, on that day, all right, title and interest of the above named Judgment Debtor in and to the real estate located in Carlton County, Minnesota, hereinafter described as follows:

The East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the North- west Quarter and the East one half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter all in Section 15, Township 47, Range 21, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Tax Parcel ID# 36- 010-2315 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2345 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2365)

Dated: July 23, 2021

by: Sargent Doug Rotta,

of Carlton County, Minnesota

Attorney for Judgment Creditor: 

Scott A. Marek

PO Box 2

205 First Street South 

Montgomery, MN 56069

 Phone# 507-364-8616

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 2021) 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 

Carlton County Board of Adjustment Variance Permits

Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.

Variance #321021     Michael Johnson 

Part of the North ½ of the Southwest ¼ in Section 18, Township 47 North, Range 16 West in Wrenshall Township.  The property address is 3042 County Road 3 (PIN 84-020-2934).

Nature of Request: Subdivide a 50-acre parcel without having two sites available for Type I Sewage Treatments Systems.

 Variance #321022           Richard and Susan Chasse

Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ in Section 9, Township 46 North, Range 19 West in Moose Lake Township.  The property address is 3988 North Road (PIN 63-022-0560).

Nature of Request: Construct a porch and an addition onto a nonconforming dwelling.  The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the road right-of-way or centerline of North Road. 

BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

 /s/ Jack Ezell

Chairman, Board of Adjustment

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 09-PR-21-1495

NOTICE OF INFORMAL  PROBATE  OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In  Re: Estate  of 

Thomas  D. Berglin, 

also known as 

Thomas  Duane Berglin,

Decedent.

Notice is  given that  an  Application for  Informal Probate of  Will  and  Informal   Appointment of  Personal Representative was  filed  with  the  Registrar, along with a Will  dated  May 12,  1995. The  Registrar accepted the  application and appointed Jon  W.  Berglin whose address is 9407 Pipilo Street, San Diego, CA   92129, to serve as  the  personal representative of the  decedent’s estate.

Any  heir,  devisee or  other interested person may   be  entitled to appointment as  personal representative or may   object  to  the  appointment of  the  personal  representative. Any   objection to  the  appointment of  the personal representative must  be  filed  with  the  Court, and  any  properly filed  objection will  be  heard   by  the Court after notice is provided  to  interested persons of  the  date  or hearing on  the objection.

Unless objections are  filed,  and  unless the  Court  orders otherwise, the  personal representative has  the  full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from   the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the  decedent.

Notice is  further given that,   subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the  claims to  the  personal representative or to the Court within four(4) months after the date of  this  notice or  the  claims will  be barred.

Dated: September 1, 2021 

/s/ Dale Wolf

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist,

Court Administrator 

Janet Riegle, 

Deputy

John M. Warp

MN#114674

John M. Warp, P.A.

302 Elm Avenue 

P.O. Box 280

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Telephone: (218) 485-4489

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9,16  2021) 

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

Court File No. 09-PR-21-1246

Case Type: Informal Probate

NOTICE OF Informal 

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (WITHOUT A WILL)

Estate of

Llewallen M. Landsverk, also known as  Llewallen Maynard Landsverk,

Deceased.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name

Brenda Leno

Address 

329 6th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative.  Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 10, 2021

/s/ Robert Macaulay

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 9, 2021)

Public Notice Special 

Meeting for Windemere Township IT Needs

The Windemere Town Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Windemere town hall for the following purpose:  To discuss the IT needs of the Township which may include:

1. Running monthly and special meetings via Zoom

2. Helping to upload to and manage the website

3. Helping with computer issues on the township computers and printer

4. Getting the new supervisor set up with his computer

5. Other IT issues not specifically mentioned above

Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0