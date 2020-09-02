NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Deanna Dahlquist, single.
MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed May 30, 2012, Carlton County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T000034352 on Certificate of Title No. 9539.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated July 6, 2018 Filed August 1, 2018, as Document No. T000038593.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1706 Sahlman Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 061550200
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT TEN (10), HURTIG’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF CLOQUET, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$126,801.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $145,387.29
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: August 3, 2020
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
137 - 18-006633 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Route 61 Lounge and Bowling
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4654 COUNTY HIGHWAY 61 MOOSE LAKE Minnesota 55767 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: The Bohemian Palace, Inc
Address: 4654 COUNTY HIGHWAY 61 MOOSE LAKE Minnesota 55767 United States
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Joe Jirovec
Mailing Address: 2655 COUNTY ROAD 39 WILLOW RIVER Minnesota 55795
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jjirovec@frontiernet.net
Work Item 1172657400024
Original File Number 1172657400024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/20/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 10, 2020)
Notice of sale of personal property
Notice is hereby given to James Schroeder that you have defaulted on your lease and have been denied access to your personal property located at Barnum Mini Storage 3656 County Road 140 Barnum, MN 55707. You have until 17 September 2020 to satisfy a lien in the amount of $590.00 or your property will be sold in an online auction at Lots4bid.com on 18 September 2020. You may contact us at PO Box 73 Barnum, MN 55707 or reach us through our website at Barnumministorage.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 10, 2020)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #320021 Marvin Donald Schuerman
Lot 8 of Auditor’s Subdivision #27 in Section 29, Township 46 North, Range 19 West in Moose Lake Township. The property address is 4614 South Arrowhead Lane (PIN 63-070-0160).
Nature of Request: Subdivide a legal, nonconforming lot into two nonconforming lots.
Variance #320022 Aaron and Brenda Fischer
Lot 3 of Swanson Sand Lake Plat in Section 32, Township 46 North, Range 19 West on Sand Lake in Moose Lake Township. The property address is 4690 Sand Lake Road (PIN 63-290-0060).
Nature of Request: Construct an addition and attached garage on a dwelling on a nonconforming lot. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot width requirements for two dwelling.
Variance #320023 Lawrence and Mary Peterson
Lots 4 and 5 of Winter’s Grove Plat in Section 29, Township 48 North, Range 18 West on Park Lake in Atkinson Township. The property address is 2129 Park Lake Lane (PIN 33-260-0100 and 0120).
Nature of Request: Construct an addition on a nonconforming garage and replace an existing outhouse on a nonconforming lot. The garage is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the road right-of-way. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet lot width or lot area requirements. The request also includes considering the lot buildable in the future as long as setback, lot coverage and septic requirements are met.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
Faxed and emailed to the Star Gazette on August 27, 2020.
Published in the Star Gazette on September 3, 2020.
Emailed to the Pine Knot News on August 27, 2020.
Published in the Pine Knot News on September 4, 2020.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 2020)
PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners has Scheduled a Public Hearing at 4:30 PM on September 28, 2020 in the Transportation and Land Building Meeting Room for the purpose of issuing Peat Leases to Premier Horticulture in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources – Division of Lands and Minerals.
Electronic copies of the Lease Agreements can obtained upon request and please direct comments to:
Gregory J Bernu
Carlton County Land Commissioner
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718
218.384.9179
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 11, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx (by video), Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the minutes of the July 27, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve refilling an Office Support Specialist position.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve Interim Use Permit No. 420002.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to the award of the contract for the disposal of brush to
SKB/Shamrock Landfill.
Brenner by Thell to approve participation in and a commitment to cost sharing in a proposed Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the third and final one-year extension of the agreement with Retrofit Companies (TRC) for the collection of Electronics recyclable materials from the Carlton County Transfer Station.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve Interim Use Permit No. 420003.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve Interim Use Permit No. 420001.
Thell by Peterson all yea votes to approve four agreements for transportation of wood-ash and by-product.
Brenner by Peterson to approve restructuring Restorative Justice staffing.
Peterson by Thell to authorize the County Attorney discretion to decide membership of the Probation Committee.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to direct the County Coordinator to draft letters of support for the continuation of the Willow River Challenge Incarceration Program.
Commissioner Thell commented on proposed federal changes to Social Security withholding.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 2020)
Moose Lake-Windemere Area Sanitary Sewer District
Meeting Notice
The Moose Lake Windemere Area Sanitary Sewer District will conduct their Annual Budget Meeting on September 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the District Office located at 304 ½ Elm Avenue, Moose Lake, MN. The Regular Meeting of the District will immediately follow the closing of the Budget Meeting.
The District will resume their regular schedule of meeting the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. beginning again in October.
Darla Hall
Executive Director
08/26/2020
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 2020)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
M.S. Sec. 322C.0704
Lyndean, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, hereby gives notice to all creditors of and claimants against the company that:
1. The limited liability company has dissolved and is in the process of winding up its affairs.
2. The limited liability company has filed with the Secretary of State a Statement of Dissolution.
3. The Statement of Dissolution was filed with the Secretary of State on August 13, 2020.
4. Written claims against the limited liability company must be presented to the following address: Lyndean, LLC, c/o 813 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720.
5. Any claim must provide the name of the claimant, date on which the claim first occurred, description of the claim, amount claimed, and provide all pertinent documents supporting the claim.
6. A claim against the limited liability company is barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after publication of this notice. Publication date is September 3, 2020.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 2020)
