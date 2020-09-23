STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
6TH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File 09PR20975
In re: the Estate of
Roger J Braun,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar herein. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Alice Braun whose address is 9551 Pearl Cir #201, Parker, CO 80134, as personal representative of the estate of the Decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.
Notice is further given that all creditors having claims against said Estate are required to present claims to personal representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within 4 months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 17, 24, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Rainy Day Studios
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 308 Elm Street, Ste. A, Moose Lake MN 55767
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Tah’tini Ho’okan
Address: 2945 County Line Road, Kerrick MN 55756
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Tah’tini Ho’okan
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: M & K Commercial Floor Cleaners
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum MN 55707 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Matthew Zezulka
Kimberly Zezulka
Address: 3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum, MN 55707 USA
3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum MN, 55707 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Kim R. Zezulka
EMAIL FOR OFFICAL NOTICES: mk.commfloorcleaners@gmail.com
Work Item 1179055700023
Original File Number 1179055700023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
09/20/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: BETTY’S BOOKS
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 308 ELM STREET, MOOSE LAKE MN, 55767
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: TAH’TINI HO’OKAN
Address: 2945 COUNTY LINE ROAD, KERRICK MN 55756
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Tah’tini Ho’okan
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
Willow River Area Schools ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 High School Library
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 pm. School Board members present were Connie Mikrot, Sonja Roach, David Prachar, Aziz Al-Arfaj and Bruce Bohaty. Molly Balut was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High
School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson
(virtually), District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and Student Representative Annika Meyer. There
were four visitors.
There were no comments from visitors.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and was seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the August 18, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. Bills and Claims for August, 2020
c. Treasurer’s Report for August, 2020
d. Hiring of Chris Bernard, School Aid
e. Hiring of Jeanie Schalow, School Aid
f. Hiring of Erin Dockal, Title I Paraprofessional
g. Lane Change for Richard Frentress from BA+30 Step 09 to BA+40 Step 10.
h. Lane Change for Majella Coil from BA Step 15 to BA+10 Step 16.
i. Lane Change for Bryce Rushmeyer from MA Step 08 to MA+10 Step 09.
j. Resignation of Molly Balut, School Board Director.
The motion passed unanimously.
Bill Peel provided an enrollment update.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the resolution accepting the
Designation of Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for the MDE External User Access
Recertification System.
Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Bohaty to approve the resolution offering Support for
Maintaining the Challenge Incarceration Program.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Prachar and was seconded by Roach that the proposed levy, payable 2020, be approved at the maximum for all levy categories to allow for any changes and/or adjustments that may occur before final certification in December.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the Student Handbook.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the resolution regarding Fund
Balance Transfer.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes.
The resolution passed.
For consideration, Bohaty presented and discussed, as appropriate, the seven policies noted below:
Policy 506-Student Discipline.
No board action needed.
Policy 102-Equal Educational Opportunity.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to adopt Policy 214-Out-of-State Travel by
School Board Members
The motion passed unanimously.
Policy 905-Advertising.
No board action needed.
Policy 512-School-Sponsored Student Publication.
No board action needed.
Policy 801-Equal Access to School Facilities.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 522-Title IX Sex
Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
Donations received totaled $200.00.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Bohaty-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative- Annika Meyer reported that students are adjusting to the block schedule and are appreciating mask breaks. The Student Council is brainstorming ideas for Homecoming activities.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that schedules have been adjusted to allow staff more time to connect with Distance Learning students. We are maximizing every available space within the building.
There has been an increase of families doing homeschooling due to COVID-19 compared to previous years, but we have also seen a number of families transitioning back into In-Person from Distance
Learning. Reopening plans have had good feedback from parents and staff. Examples include screening before entry and restricting access of guests in the building. Overall student and staff morale has adjusted amazingly well and everyone seems to be willing to take on the challenges and keep working together.
High School-Melissa Johnson shared her appreciation for our staff who have embraced our back to school plan and are helping to clean, etc. Students are handling it well and she’s very appreciative of all of the support from everyone. The block schedule transition has been challenging but we are making things work. Students are happy to be back with their friends and are adapting well.
Board Members/Committees:
Facilities/Activities - No further report.
Curriculum/Policy - Bohaty reported the changes in graduation requirements due to moving to a block schedule.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - No further report.
Sports Liaison - Prachar reported that he has been very impressed with the relationship between the two school boards.
Barnum/Moose Lake/Willow River - Prachar reported that the committee had met for the first time and set some basic guidelines of the pu pose of the group and the meeting structure. The districts share declining birth rates and stagnant enrollment.Families want more options for their children. The committee reviewed how the schools have already been working together and brainstormed a list of possible future opportunities. They will meet again on October 23rd in Moose Lake.
Superintendent-Bill Peel shared his appreciation to our Staff for their positive attitudes coming into this challenging school year. Our school incident command team will be meeting soon to set some guidelines for the future, including how the transition to Hybrid would work if we needed to proceed with that learning scenario. Bleachers should be here tomorrow, outside benches have been ordered and more cafeteria tables are also expected this week. FastBridge testing will be beginning soon.
Bill Peel presented Years of Service pins to board members David Prachar and Bruce Bohaty for five years of service to the district.
Willow River Pride
● Willow River PTO for their donation of school supplies to our students.
● Willow River School Board for serving breakfast for staff during open house.
● Football field project volunteers/helpers: Clint Fjosne, Galen Neigum, Kevin Prachar, Ron Prachar, Wesley Mlaskoch, Bradd Mlaskoch, Ron Mlaskoch, Daryl Herzog, John Bonk, Bonk’s Concrete, MN Power, Art Underhill, Dave Louzek, Dan Walker, Hunter Herzog, Dawson Fjosne, and Precision Grade, LLC .
● Willow River Area School staff for their hard work preparing for the 2020-2021 school year.
● Nordstrom’s Sanitation for their generous donation of masks for our students.
● Northern Eye Care & StraightLine Surveying for their generous donation of anti fog eyeglass cleaner.
Upcoming Meetings
● October 6 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
● October 13 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
● October 13 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
● October 20 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
● October 26 7:30amCommittee of the Whole
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn at 6:53 pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, 2020)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 7th day of October, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN for the purpose of considering the Conditional/Interim Use Permit listed below:
Conditional/Interim Use #420004 Alex Omar
Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ and Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ all in Section 35, Township 48 North, Range 18 West in Atkinson Township. The property addresses are 2323 and 2351 Bromfield Road, respectively (PIN 33-022-9160 and 9240).
Nature of Request:
Temporary contractor construction yard to support Enbridge Energy Line 3.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION.
/s/ Jack Ezell
Planning Commission Chair
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, 2020)
