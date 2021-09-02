Notice of Sheriff Execution Sale
Real Property
Under and by virtue of an Execution out of and under the seal of the District Court of the State of Minnesota, in and for the Third Judicial District and County of Rice, upon a Judgment entered November 1st 2011 and docketed on November 1st 2011 in said Court and County, wherein Harvey Braun was the Plaintiff and Timothy Filipek was Defendant, in favor of said Plain- tiff and against said Defendant in the sum of $47,587.07, as it appears in the Judgment filed in the office of the Clerk of said District Court for the County of Rice, and whereas, said Judgment was docketed in the District Court of Carlton County, Minnesota, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, for the original principal amount of sum of $47,587.07. The total sum of $66,168.68, including accrued costs and interest is now actually due thereon plus additional inter- est computed up to and including the date of the sale and all fees, costs, and disbursements of levy and sale, and whereas, an Execution issued out of and under seal of said District Court of Rice County, Minnesota, to the Sheriff of Carlton County has been duly directed and delivered, said Sheriff of Carlton County has under and by virtue of said Execution levied upon and will sell at public auction to the highest cash bidder at the main lobby of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, in said County of Carl- ton on the 4th day of October, 2021, at 10:00 AM, on that day, all right, title and interest of the above named Judgment Debtor in and to the real estate located in Carlton County, Minnesota, hereinafter described as follows:
The East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the North- west Quarter and the East one half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter all in Section 15, Township 47, Range 21, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Tax Parcel ID# 36- 010-2315 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2345 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2365)
Dated: July 23, 2021
by: Sargent Doug Rotta,
of Carlton County, Minnesota
Attorney for Judgment Creditor:
Scott A. Marek
PO Box 2
205 First Street South
Montgomery, MN 56069
Phone# 507-364-8616
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 09-PR-21-1246
Case Type: Informal Probate
NOTICE OF Informal
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (WITHOUT A WILL)
Estate of
Llewallen M. Landsverk, also known as Llewallen Maynard Landsverk,
Deceased.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name
Brenda Leno
Address
329 6th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 10, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1402
ORDER FOR HEARING
In Re: Estate of
John H. Minkkinen, a/k/a
John Henry Minkkinen
Decedent,
The petition of John R. Minkkinen, dated August 2, 2021, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above named Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated: Aug. 13, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl,
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, PA
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue,
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1389
ORDER FOR HEARING
In Re: Estate of
Harold C. Newman,
Decedent,
The petition of James A. Newman, dated August 4, 2021, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above named Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated: Aug. 10, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl,
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, PA
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue,
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
NOTICE FOR SERVICE
Independent School District #577, Willow River Area School, is requesting quotes for Service from Licensed Realtors until 1:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, to sell a parcel of school owned land. If interested, please contact Superintendent Bill Peel, 8142 Pine Street, Willow River, MN 55795 at bpeel@isd577.org or (218) 372-3131 ext. 112.
Willow River Area Schools
ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 High School Library,
Room 139
Call to Order- The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 p.m. School Board members present were Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty, Aziz Al-Arfaj. Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach and David Prachar. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and two visitors. There was no Student Representative present.
Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the July 20, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for July, 2021.
c. Treasurer’s Report for July, 2021.
d. Resignation of Melissa Fran]en, Title I Teacher.
e. Hiring of Tina DeRungs, Art/Intervention Teacher.
f. Hiring of Gregg Campbell, Business/CTE Teacher.
g. Resignation of Lori Anderson, 6th Grade Teacher.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve the Truth and Taxation date for December
21, 2021.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Student/Parent Handbook for 2021-2022. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Resolution for the 2021-2022
Reopening Plan. Roll Call
Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to approve the Resolution for the land sale.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes.
The resolution passed.
For consideration, Burlak presented and discussed, as appropriate, the six policies noted below: Policy 709-Student Transportation
No board action needed.
Policy 722-Public Data Requests
No board action needed.
Policy 520-Student Surveys
No board action needed.
Policy 416-Drug & Alcohol Testing
No board action needed.
Policy 420-Students & Employees with Sexually and Other Communicable Transmitted Infections & Diseases
No board action needed.
Policy 421-Gifts to Employees & School Board Members
No board action needed. Reports:
Student Representative - No report.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared that Kindergarten Camp and Summer school were successful with over 40 students attending. Staff are looking forward to doing it again next year. Two new curriculums are being piloted this year: Reveal and Eureka.We are hoping one of these choices will better align to the math standards and MCA’s. Top 20 social emotional learning curriculum will be implemented this year in our Elementary. Kindergarten and 1st Grade will also be implementing a new reading curriculum which aims at building early literacy skills.
Assistant to the Secondary Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that there will be three extra staff training days in August. High School will continue on the same A/B schedule as last year. Open House will be September 2nd from 4:30-6:30 p.m. 7th Grade Orientation will happen during that time.
Board Members/Committees:
Curriculum/Policy- Burlak shared that the committee discussed math pilot curriculum options, the student/parent handbook and the reopening plan. Next month they will be reviewing policies 506, 102, 214, 422, 423 and 424.
Facilities/Activities- Al-Arfaj shared that the committee discussed the football scoreboard that is nearing completion and the project list. They also discussed transportation concerns and the current driver shortage. There are concerns about subs, as well as the length of many routes.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee had reviewed the July payments and that WREA negotiations continue. She thanked outgoing STEM teacher Melissa Fransen and 6th grade teacher Lori Anderson.
Sports Liaison - No update.
BMW - No update.
Superintendent/High School Principal - Bill Peel shared that workshop week will include a staff day of training at the Pine County History Museum in Askov. The staff breakfast is scheduled for August 31st at 7:30 a.m. Open House, September 2nd from 4:30-6:30 p.m will include a Covid-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic that will be open to the public. The ADSIS position has applicants and Jessica Youngberg will be transitioning to teaching 6th grade.
Willow River Pride:
- Thank You Amy Thompson, Jessica Engleson, Tina DeRungs, Jennifer Hoffmann, Sherry Carlson, Dawn Fjosne, and Jim Behrman for your role in helping to hold successful Elementary Summer School and Kindergarten Camp programs.
Upcoming Meetings:
•August 18 5 p.m. Cooperative Meeting
•September 7 1:15 p.m. Facilities/Transportation/Activities
•September 14 10:00 a.m. Curriculum/Policy
•September 14 3:30 p.m. Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
•September 21 6:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting
A motion was made by Mikrot nd seconded by Roach to Adjourne the meeting at 6:45 p.m. The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
Moose Lake-Willow River Sports Cooperative
Willow River Area School, High School Library
Unofficial Minutes for the
Annual Meeting
of the Cooperative
August 18, 2021 5:00pm
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 5:10pm. Willow River School Board members present were David Prachar, Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach and Bruce Bohaty. Aziz Al-Arfaj and Connie Mikrot were absent. Moose Lake School Board members present were Steven Blondo, Jerry Pederson, Kim Bohnsack, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Julie Peterson and Ben Anderson.
Others in attendance from Willow River were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, Athletic Director Dave Louzek and District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar. Those in attendance from Moose Lake included Superintendent Billie Jo Steen and Athletic Director Rebecca Jackson.
A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Bohnsack to amend and approve the agenda by adding Medical Services and Concussions to item 12, and move adjournment to item 13.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohnsack and seconded by Pederson to leave Athletic Fees as is for the 2021-2022 school year.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Roach to leave Ticket Prices as is for the 2021-2022 school year.
The motion passed unanimously.
The cooperative would like to reassess the fees and ticket prices in the Spring.
Business Manager Laura Carlson provided the Annual Budget Review including the FY21 Actual and the FY22 Proposed. No action needed, as this information had already been approved by each board.
A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Anderson-Reed to approve the addition of One Act Play into the cooperative agreement, with Willow River being the administrative host.
The motion passed unanimously.
The cooperative agreement was reviewed and the following changes were made:
Section II - Administrative Management, 2.33
-b, change: Delete “four members,” and replace it with, “ A quorum from each school board shall be in attendance.”
-g, change: Delete “4 votes,” and replace it with, “in attendance at the meeting.”
A motion was made by Peterson and seconded by Bohnsack to approve the above noted changes for Items b & g.
The motion passed unanimously.
Continued in the same section:
-h, New Addition: “Each District shall be responsible for posting the meeting notice at the respective schools per MN Statute.”
-i, New Addition: “Each District will be responsible for posting the minutes of their legal newspaper. In the event that both schools share the same legal newspaper, the host school shall be responsible for posting the minutes.
A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Anderson-Reed to approve the above noted additions of Items h & i.
The motion passed unanimously.
Continued in the same section:
-j, New Addition: “In the event a circumstance arises requiring a timely decision, the superintendents and board chairs of both schools shall confer. Upon reaching a unanimous decision, the decision shall be enacted and board members of both schools shall be informed. If agreement cannot be reached unanimously, then a MLWR Cooperative Board meeting shall be called and the decision by the Cooperative Board shall be enacted.”
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Peterson to approve the above noted addition of Item j.
The motion passed unanimously.
Addition of new section: Section XIV - Requests for Entrance into the Cooperative
School districts requesting entrance into the Cooperative shall;
14.1Submit a letter to the Cooperative, stating the request for entrance into the Cooperative, the sport or sports they are requesting to participate in and when they are requesting to join the Cooperative by.
14.2Upon receipt of the request, each Cooperative School District shall discuss the request prior to the Liaison committee meeting.
14.3A Liaison committee meeting shall be called. At the meeting, the Liaison Committee shall make a recommendation for a Cooperative meeting in which the Cooperative shall make a decision on the request.
14.4The decision of the Cooperative shall be forwarded in writing to the requesting party with the signatories of both Chairs and Clerks from the Cooperative School Districts.
14.5If the request to enter the Cooperative is approved. The Cooperative shall follow Minnesota State High School League by-law #403 for official approval.
A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Prachar to approve the addition of Section XIV.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Blondo to approve the cooperative agreement for the next two years.
The motion passed unanimously.
Discussion on Fall Sports and Transportation. The group had extended conversation about transportation concerns. The driver shortage is significantly impacting our ability to get students to and from school, while we also need to try to get student athletes to practices and games around the same time. While many coaches will likely be obtaining van driving certification, that also doesn’t help solve the problem because the schools are also utilizing their vans during that after school time. Leasing with other bus companies is also not an option, as they are also short drivers. Concern about what participation numbers will look like as more of the transportation is put on parents. Discussion about what would be needed for waivers to allow parent permission for students to carpool. Students would be allowed to drive to practice, but must be driven to a game by a guardian, or adult with a waiver. We will not be able to staff a practice bus.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Bohnsak that we will prioritize varsity game transportation and will strive to offer more transportation options to other level teams. We will communicate this need to families immediately.
The motion passed unanimously.
Discussion on Coach Salaries. Coaching pay has remained the same for ten years. All pay amounts are tied to Schedule C of the Moose Lake teacher contract. Removal of that schedule from the contract will need to be voted on by the Moose Lake teachers. It is the cooperative’s hope that it could be transitioned to the cooperative. No changes can be made until it is removed from that contract.
Student numbers are generally decreasing each year for both
schools enrollment, as well as sports participation.
Discussion on our need to contract for medical and concussion impact assessment training for our student athletes. Essentia Health, St. Luke’s and Gateway Clinic have met informally with MLWR cooperative representatives. Essentia is interested in hiring a sports therapist that we would share with Barnum. This could be a one year contract to see how it goes. St. Luke’s/ Gateway had a brainstorming discussion, but no official offer yet. The cooperative is still waiting on formal proposals from both. It was mentioned that this opportunity should be implemented now, so it can be utilized for our Football season as there have not been any ongoing concussion assessments. The cooperative will ask Essentia & Gateway to submit contract options by August 27, 2021. A Special Cooperative meeting scheduled for August 31, 2021 at 5:00pm in Moose Lake for this agenda item.
A motion to adjourn was made by Bohnsack and seconded by Pederson at 7:07pm.
The motion passed unanimously.
Moose Lake School Board
August 24, 2021
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:35pm. Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Jerry Pederson, Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, and Kim Bohnsack. Others present include: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Ryan Stewart, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, community members, and Alenea White-Media.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to approve the July 19, 2021 regular board meeting minutes; approve the Preliminary July 2021 Treasurer’s Report; approve the July 30, 2021 payroll: checks #70222-70227 and 70251-70255 for $2,747.49, electronic transfer of $71,033.56 and direct deposit of $105,286.41 for a total payroll of $179,067.46 and the August 13, 2021 payroll: checks #70228-70233 and 70256-70260 for $2,747.79, electronic transfer of $66,256.98, and direct deposit of $108,839.66 for a total payroll of $177,844.43; approve the July 23, 2021 bill list: checks #66445-66468 for $92,821.44 and wire transfer of $14,236.87 for a total of $107,058.31; the August 6, 2021 bill list: checks #66469-66499 for $139,462.06 and wire amount of $50,492.22 for a total of $189,954.28; the August 16, 2021 bill list: checks #66500-66507 for $9,984.17 and wire transfer of $858.81 for a total of $10,842.98; and the August 24, 2021 bill list: checks #66508-66537 for $166,011.41 and wire amount of $5,668.97 for a total of $171,680.38; and approve the fall coaching contracts: Adam Whelan (Head Cross Country), Spencer Walton (Ass’t Cross Country, Andy Wyman (Ass’t Cross Country), Kelsey Swanstrom Head Volleyball), Rebecca Vaughan (Ass’t Volleyball), Sierra Michaelson (C-Team Volleyball), Beckie Jackson (JH Volleyball), Ashley Cummins (JH Volleyball), and Jessica Engleson (Cheer). Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
Jordan Goodman- masks
Darren Juntunen- masks
Byron Kuster- masking
Brooke Palkie- mask recommendation
Lisa Gassert- mask mandate
Peggy Baun Granquist- masks [provided handouts on 2 additional studies why masks don’t work]
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to the Moose Lake PTA for once again purchasing school supplies for all students.
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on the Moose Lake Community School website.
Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the 2021-2022 Just Kids Dental Memorandum of Understanding. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve increasing the adult lunch price to $4.25 per MDE guidelines. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to approve the High School and Elementary Handbooks for school year 2021-22. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the transfer of $2,154 from unrestricted transportation to the already established bus fund. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to approve the transfer of up to $75,000 from the general fund to the bus fund. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to set the Truth in Taxation date for the 2021 Payable 2022 Levy for December 20, 2021 at 6:01pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to approve the drafting of a resolution regarding health and safety measures for the 2021-2022 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the following resolution:
Health and Safety Measures for the 2021-2022 School Year
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and
WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District 97 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and
WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; and
WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing and may remain ongoing for an unknown time; and
WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the MDH has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the current CDC, MDE, and MDH requirements for each, and other relevant information; and
WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that health and safety measures as described below be implemented at the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 97 as follows:
Section 1: The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year:
1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 97 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”
2. All individuals on district transportation are required to wear a face covering in compliance with CDC order.
3. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 97 buildings are recommended to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement different health and safety measures for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different health and safety measures is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve the implementation. The health and safety measures selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement different health and safety measures.
Section 3: The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively.
Roll call vote: Blondo-yes, Bohnsack-yes, Pederson-yes, Peterson-no, Anderson-yes, Anderson-Reed-no. Motion passed 4-2.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the Memorandum of Agreement between AFSCME Council 65 and Independent School District No 97 for educational leave for Emily Danelski for the 2021-2022 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date
Time Location
Athletic Cooperative
Meeting August 31
5:00 pm Elementary Library
Regular Meeting Sept. 20
5:00 p.m. Board Room
NegotiationsTBD
Truth in Taxation Dec. 20
6:01 p.m Board Room
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to adjourn at 7:26 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
BID REQUESTS
ISD 91 Barnum is requesting bids for the following services: Snow Removal, Bread, and Garbage/Recycling Removal. For details, go to ISD91.org > District > Bids. Deadline is 9/10/21, 12:00 noon.(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021)
Regular School Board
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools
ISD 91
August 17, 2021
Media Center
The meeting was called to order at 6:32 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: J. Fuglestad
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
—Strike the following from the Consent Agenda and renumber remaining items:
D. Approve the resignation of Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, effective August 20, 2021.
Add the following to Items for Individual Action and Discussion and renumber remaining items:
I. Consider approving the JUST KIDS DENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING for 2021/2022 SCHOOL YEAR DENTAL SERVICES.
J. Consider approving a One-Year Leave of Absence for Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, for SY22.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the following minutes:
• Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, July 20, 2021,
• Working School Board Meeting Minutes, July 27, 2021,
• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, July 27, 2021,
• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 2, 2021,
• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 10, 2021, and
• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 11, 2021
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
Barnum Community Education’s Age to Age program installed a Little Free Library on July 9 at the Barnum City Park Entrance. It was built & painted by Buzz & Vicki DeLaRosby. Take a book, leave a book!
B. Public Participation: Community members addressed the pros and cons of a mask requirement for SY22.
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of July 31, 2021.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $570,538.81 and payroll paid in July in the amount of $474,313.58 for a total of $1,044,852.39.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $889,597.50.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty gave the floor to ICS to present their Facilities report.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the resignation of Caroline Nordvall, Paraprofessional, effective August 9, 2021.
B. Reinstate the summer lay-off, non-licensed personnel for the 2021-2022 school year.
C. Approve the Engagement Letter for Actuarial Services with VanIwaarden for FY22 & FY23.
D. Approve the Community Education Early Childhood staff contracts for Alyssa Entner, Alisha Bigelow and Kaitlin Warpula.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the part-time hire of Heather McCall, Community Education Administrative Assistant, effective August 16, 2021.
B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the part-time hire of Christy Cloutier, Early Childhood Coordinator, effective August 9, 2021.
C. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve Roxy Olsen-Hurst as the ECFE Parent Educator, effective August 18, 2021.
D. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the 2021-2022 Barnum Elementary Parent / Student Handbook.
E. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the 2021-2022 Barnum High School Student / Parent Handbook.
F. Considered School Board Policies 419, 516 and 533. This was the second of three readings of the policies and no Board action was taken.
G. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to table the Fall School Opening / Health Recommendations Plan.
H. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve a Resolution Providing for a Public Hearing to Consider Granting a Proposed Property Tax Abatement.
I. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the JUST KIDS DENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING for 2021/2022 SCHOOL YEAR DENTAL SERVICES.
J. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve a One-Year Leave of Absence for Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, for SY22.
K. Discussed how to proceed with vacant high school principal position. No action was taken.
L. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 9:03 p.m. for the Superintendent Evaluation per MS.13D.05 Subd. 3.
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve re-opening the meeting at 9:55 p.m. following the Superintendent Evaluation.
Future Meetings:
A. Community Education Advisory Council Meeting, Monday, August 23, 2021, Board Rm
B. School Board Retreat, Monday, August 30, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Media Center
C. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Media Center
Adjournment:
Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 9:55 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER GRANTING
A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 91 (Barnum Public Schools), Barnum, Minnesota (the “District”) will hold a public hearing on September 21, 2021, at approximately 6:30 o’clock p.m., Barnum High School Media Center, 3675 County Road 13, Barnum, MN 55707, to consider granting an abatement of certain property taxes levied against net tax capacity imposed by the District (the “Proposed Property Tax Abatement”) for taxes payable in 2022 through 2031 on the following properties within the District boundaries (identified by property identification number):
60-032-2205 39-030-1481
39-010-0305 81-050-3720
13-140-0240 45-100-0080
39-045-0410 13-150-0020
51-056-5415 39-030-1985
39-100-0010 13-020-1100
13-140-0542 39-030-1476
13-150-0542 33-010-6160
33-026-9463 33-010-8045
45-048-3214 13-130-0012
60-052-3890 39-026-0705
60-052-4325 39-045-0250
39-220-0080 45-048-3294
39-030-1426 88-028-3740
60-026-2064 39-030-1834
39-030-1866 33-010-1523
39-020-1130 60-026-1705
39-020-0015 33-026-9640
60-052-3962 39-030-1130
33-010-7300 39-030-2000
13-120-0025 39-030-1410
45-048-3216 39-026-0306
13-130-0010 81-050-3710
45-018-0770 39-010-0840
39-030-2040 39-210-0200
39-120-0300 60-032-2260
33-024-9420 33-010-1205
33-010-1100 39-045-0350
33-010-2180 39-026-0054
39-020-0760 39-030-1832
39-046-0080 60-026-1495
39-010-1000 39-040-0040
39-010-1090 33-180-0020
60-034-3155 39-030-1456
60-026-1135 39-010-0975
39-100-0080 39-010-2315
39-010-1100 39-120-0640
81-050-3700 39-030-1464
60-034-3135 39-045-0370
45-042-3042 39-030-1836
39-020-1483 72-070-4276
60-052-3963 39-026-0362
45-056-3545 39-010-0552
33-010-1060 39-010-0660
81-050-3723 39-030-1760
39-010-1050 39-030-1767
39-010-0919 39-010-0567
39-180-0400 39-030-1462
39-030-1842 39-030-1495
88-028-5800 39-030-1480
39-010-0913 45-048-3304
33-010-1920 33-022-9240
39-030-1839 39-030-1477
39-020-1300 39-020-1112
39-045-0390 13-230-0700
39-020-0055 72-090-5545
39-210-0040 39-220-0120
39-030-1835 45-048-3302
45-072-5094 60-032-2294
33-010-6240 39-030-2180
39-020-1900 60-052-3964
33-010-5060 60-026-0590
81-050-3690 60-032-2380
39-010-1390 51-052-3430
39-030-1324 45-100-0020
45-056-3455 39-030-1236
39-030-1375 33-180-0040
39-030-1867 39-030-1470
39-010-0892 60-034-3072
13-160-0020 39-100-0030
33-220-0040 13-120-0034
39-045-0180 45-030-1273
39-010-0894 60-026-0900
39-045-0400 33-010-7102
39-040-0050 39-100-0020
45-072-5250 39-170-0060
60-026-1343 39-030-1478
13-140-0384 60-040-3295
13-120-0080 39-030-1560
60-034-3080 39-030-1452
39-010-0926 72-070-3520
39-030-1415 39-020-1257
39-030-1833 39-020-1930
39-030-1763 39-120-0060
72-090-5400 39-040-0020
60-044-3370 39-030-1475
86-022-0870 33-024-9423
39-030-1430 39-120-0540
39-030-1838 39-045-0320
39-030-1400 60-026-0390
39-010-0944 81-062-5600
13-120-0040 39-030-1454
60-032-2545 45-056-3454
45-048-3212 39-100-0040
33-010-0840 39-030-1865
13-120-0030 60-034-3219
39-026-0810 51-052-3262
13-150-0345 39-100-0050
39-020-1580 33-180-0140
51-056-5950 39-010-0847
33-010-2043 33-010-2002
60-026-1424 39-010-2750
39-030-1830 39-020-0873
39-010-2300 60-052-3865
39-030-1424 60-052-3820
39-010-1125 39-030-1390
72-090-5515 39-050-0200
33-010-2140 39-010-2690
39-120-0600 39-026-0332
36-015-3100 45-072-5155
39-010-1054 39-030-1110
33-260-0180
The purpose of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is to provide funds to finance the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District. The total estimated amount of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement by the District is $759,780
over ten (10) years, an amount estimated to be sufficient to pay the principal and interest on approximately $650,000 of bonds issued to finance the parking lot projects and related financing costs.
All who wish to be heard as to the Proposed Property Tax Abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing.
