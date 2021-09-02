Notice of Sheriff Execution Sale

Real Property

Under and by virtue of an Execution out of and under the seal of the District Court of the State of Minnesota, in and for the Third Judicial District and County of Rice, upon a Judgment entered November 1st 2011 and docketed on November 1st 2011 in said Court and County, wherein Harvey Braun was the Plaintiff and Timothy Filipek was Defendant, in favor of said Plain- tiff and against said Defendant in the sum of $47,587.07, as it appears in the Judgment filed in the office of the Clerk of said District Court for the County of Rice, and whereas, said Judgment was docketed in the District Court of Carlton County, Minnesota, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, for the original principal amount of sum of $47,587.07. The total sum of $66,168.68, including accrued costs and interest is now actually due thereon plus additional inter- est computed up to and including the date of the sale and all fees, costs, and disbursements of levy and sale, and whereas, an Execution issued out of and under seal of said District Court of Rice County, Minnesota, to the Sheriff of Carlton County has been duly directed and delivered, said Sheriff of Carlton County has under and by virtue of said Execution levied upon and will sell at public auction to the highest cash bidder at the main lobby of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, in said County of Carl- ton on the 4th day of October, 2021, at 10:00 AM, on that day, all right, title and interest of the above named Judgment Debtor in and to the real estate located in Carlton County, Minnesota, hereinafter described as follows:

The East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the North- west Quarter and the East one half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter all in Section 15, Township 47, Range 21, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Tax Parcel ID# 36- 010-2315 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2345 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2365)

Dated: July 23, 2021

by: Sargent Doug Rotta,

of Carlton County, Minnesota

Attorney for Judgment Creditor: 

Scott A. Marek

PO Box 2

205 First Street South 

Montgomery, MN 56069

 Phone# 507-364-8616

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

Court File No. 09-PR-21-1246

Case Type: Informal Probate

NOTICE OF Informal 

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (WITHOUT A WILL)

Estate of

Llewallen M. Landsverk, also known as  Llewallen Maynard Landsverk,

Deceased.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name

Brenda Leno

Address 

329 6th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative.  Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 10, 2021

/s/ Robert Macaulay

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 9, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1402

ORDER FOR HEARING

In Re: Estate of

John H. Minkkinen, a/k/a

John Henry Minkkinen

Decedent,

The petition of John  R.  Minkkinen, dated August 2, 2021, having been  filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and  requesting the probate of the last will  of each decedent, if any,  and  the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above  named Court at the Carlton  County  Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand  for notice  pursuant  to M.S.A. 524.3-204.

Dated: Aug. 13, 2021

/s/ Rebekka Stumme

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist,

Court Administrator 

Chelsea Opdahl, 

Deputy Court Administrator

John M. Warp, ID #114674, of

John M. Warp, PA

Attorneys for Petitioner

302 Elm Avenue, 

P.O. Box 280

Moose Lake, MN 55767

218/485-4489 

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1389

ORDER FOR HEARING

In Re: Estate of

Harold C. Newman,

Decedent,

The petition  of James  A. Newman, dated August 4, 2021, having  been filed in this Court  representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate  of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent  of said property  be determined and assigned  by the Court  to the persons  entitled  thereto.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above  named Court at the Carlton  County  Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice  of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who  have filed a demand  for notice  pursuant  to M.S.A. 524.3-204.

Dated: Aug. 10, 2021

/s/ Rebekka Stumme

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist,

Court Administrator 

Chelsea Opdahl, 

Deputy Court Administrator

John M. Warp, ID #114674, of

John M. Warp, PA

Attorneys for Petitioner

302 Elm Avenue, 

P.O. Box 280

Moose Lake, MN 55767

218/485-4489 

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021)

NOTICE FOR SERVICE

Independent School District #577, Willow River Area School, is requesting quotes for Service from Licensed Realtors until 1:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, to sell a parcel of school owned land.  If interested, please contact Superintendent Bill Peel, 8142 Pine Street, Willow River, MN 55795 at bpeel@isd577.org or (218) 372-3131 ext. 112.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021)

Willow River Area Schools 

ISD #577

8142 Pine Street

Willow River, Minnesota 55795

Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021  High School Library, 

Room 139

Call to Order- The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 p.m. School Board members present were Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty, Aziz Al-Arfaj. Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach and David Prachar. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and two visitors. There was no Student Representative present.

Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.

A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda. The motion passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the consent agenda. 

a. Minutes from the July 20, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.

b. Bills and Claims for July, 2021.

c. Treasurer’s Report for July, 2021.

d. Resignation of Melissa Fran]en, Title I Teacher.

e. Hiring of Tina DeRungs, Art/Intervention Teacher. 

f. Hiring of Gregg Campbell, Business/CTE Teacher. 

g. Resignation of Lori Anderson, 6th Grade Teacher.

A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve the Truth and Taxation date for December

21, 2021.

The motion passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Student/Parent Handbook for 2021-2022. The motion passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Resolution for the 2021-2022

Reopening Plan. Roll Call

Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes.

The resolution passed.

A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to approve the Resolution for the land sale.

Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes.

The resolution passed.

For consideration, Burlak presented and discussed, as appropriate, the six policies noted below: Policy 709-Student Transportation

No board action needed.

Policy 722-Public Data Requests

No board action needed.

Policy 520-Student Surveys

No board action needed.

Policy 416-Drug & Alcohol Testing

No board action needed.

Policy 420-Students & Employees with Sexually and Other Communicable Transmitted Infections & Diseases

No board action needed.

Policy 421-Gifts to Employees & School Board Members

No board action needed. Reports:

Student Representative - No report.

Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared that Kindergarten Camp and Summer school were successful with over 40 students attending. Staff are looking forward to doing it again next year. Two new curriculums are being piloted this year: Reveal and Eureka.We are hoping one of these choices will better align to the math standards and MCA’s.  Top 20 social emotional learning curriculum will be implemented this year in our Elementary. Kindergarten and 1st Grade will also be implementing a new reading curriculum which aims at building early literacy skills.

Assistant to the Secondary Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that there will be three extra staff training days in August. High School will continue on the same A/B schedule as last year. Open House will be September 2nd from 4:30-6:30 p.m. 7th Grade Orientation will happen during that time.

Board Members/Committees:

Curriculum/Policy- Burlak shared that the committee discussed math pilot curriculum options, the student/parent handbook and the reopening plan.  Next month they will be reviewing policies 506, 102, 214, 422, 423 and 424.

Facilities/Activities- Al-Arfaj shared that the committee discussed the football scoreboard that is nearing completion and the project list. They also discussed transportation concerns and the current driver shortage. There are concerns about subs, as well as the length of many routes.

Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee had reviewed the July payments and that WREA negotiations continue.  She thanked outgoing STEM teacher Melissa Fransen and 6th grade teacher Lori Anderson.

Sports Liaison - No update.

BMW - No update.

Superintendent/High School Principal - Bill Peel shared that workshop week will include a staff day of training at the Pine County History Museum in Askov. The staff breakfast is scheduled for August 31st at 7:30 a.m. Open House, September 2nd from 4:30-6:30 p.m will include a Covid-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic that will be open to the public. The ADSIS position has applicants and Jessica Youngberg will be transitioning to teaching 6th grade.

Willow River Pride:

- Thank You Amy Thompson, Jessica Engleson, Tina DeRungs, Jennifer Hoffmann, Sherry Carlson, Dawn Fjosne, and Jim Behrman for your role in helping to hold successful Elementary Summer School and Kindergarten Camp programs.

Upcoming Meetings:

•August 18    5 p.m. Cooperative Meeting

•September 7    1:15 p.m. Facilities/Transportation/Activities

•September 14   10:00 a.m. Curriculum/Policy

•September 14    3:30 p.m. Finance/Personnel/Negotiations

•September 21   6:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting

A motion was made by Mikrot nd seconded by Roach to Adjourne the meeting at 6:45 p.m. The motion passed unanimously. 

Respectfully submitted

David Prachar, Board Chair

E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2021)

Moose Lake-Willow River Sports Cooperative

Willow River Area School, High School Library

Unofficial Minutes for the 

Annual Meeting 

of the Cooperative

August 18, 2021 5:00pm

Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 5:10pm.  Willow River School Board members present were David Prachar, Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach and Bruce Bohaty. Aziz Al-Arfaj and Connie Mikrot were absent. Moose Lake School Board members present were Steven Blondo, Jerry Pederson, Kim Bohnsack, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Julie Peterson and Ben Anderson.

Others in attendance from Willow River were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, Athletic Director Dave Louzek and District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar. Those in attendance from Moose Lake included Superintendent Billie Jo Steen and Athletic Director Rebecca Jackson.

A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Bohnsack to amend and approve the agenda by adding Medical Services and Concussions to item 12, and move adjournment to item 13.

The motion passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Bohnsack and seconded by Pederson to leave Athletic Fees as is for the 2021-2022 school year. 

The motion passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Roach to leave Ticket Prices as is for the 2021-2022 school year.

The motion passed unanimously.

The cooperative would like to reassess the fees and ticket prices in the Spring.

Business Manager Laura Carlson provided the Annual Budget Review including the FY21 Actual and the FY22 Proposed.  No action needed, as this information had already been approved by each board.

A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Anderson-Reed to approve the addition of One Act Play into the cooperative agreement, with Willow River being the administrative host.

The motion passed unanimously.

The cooperative agreement was reviewed and the following changes were made:

Section II - Administrative Management, 2.33 

-b, change: Delete “four members,” and replace it with, “ A quorum from each school board shall be in attendance.”

-g, change: Delete “4 votes,” and replace it with, “in attendance at the meeting.”

A motion was made by Peterson and seconded by Bohnsack to approve the above noted changes for Items b & g.

The motion passed unanimously.

Continued in the same section:

-h, New Addition: “Each District shall be responsible for posting the meeting notice at the respective schools per MN Statute.”

-i, New Addition: “Each District will be responsible for posting the minutes of their legal newspaper.  In the event that both schools share the same legal newspaper, the host school shall be responsible for posting the minutes.

A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Anderson-Reed to approve the above noted additions of Items h & i.

The motion passed unanimously.

Continued in the same section:

-j, New Addition: “In the event a circumstance arises requiring a timely decision, the superintendents and board chairs of both schools shall confer. Upon reaching a unanimous decision, the decision shall be enacted and board members of both schools shall be informed. If agreement cannot be reached unanimously, then a MLWR Cooperative Board meeting shall be called and the decision by the Cooperative Board shall be enacted.”

A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Peterson to approve the above noted addition of Item j.

The motion passed unanimously.

Addition of new section: Section XIV - Requests for Entrance into the Cooperative

School districts requesting entrance into the Cooperative shall; 

14.1Submit a letter to the Cooperative, stating the request for entrance into the Cooperative, the sport or sports they are requesting to participate in and when they are requesting to join the Cooperative by.

14.2Upon receipt of the request, each Cooperative School District shall discuss the request prior to the Liaison committee meeting.

14.3A Liaison committee meeting shall be called.  At the meeting, the Liaison Committee shall make a recommendation for a Cooperative meeting in which the Cooperative shall make a decision on the request.

14.4The decision of the Cooperative shall be forwarded in writing to the requesting party with the signatories of both Chairs and Clerks from the Cooperative School Districts.

14.5If the request to enter the Cooperative is approved. The Cooperative shall follow Minnesota State High School League by-law #403 for official approval.

A motion was made by Blondo and seconded by Prachar to approve the addition of Section XIV.

The motion was passed unanimously.

A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Blondo to approve the cooperative agreement for the next two years.

The motion passed unanimously.

Discussion on Fall Sports and Transportation. The group had extended conversation about transportation concerns.  The driver shortage is significantly impacting our ability to get students to and from school, while we also need to try to get student athletes to practices and games around the same time. While many coaches will likely be obtaining van driving certification, that also doesn’t help solve the problem because the schools are also utilizing their vans during that after school time. Leasing with other bus companies is also not an option, as they are also short drivers. Concern about what participation numbers will look like as more of the transportation is put on parents. Discussion about what would be needed for waivers to allow parent permission for students to carpool. Students would be allowed to drive to practice, but must be driven to a game by a guardian, or adult with a waiver.  We will not be able to staff a practice bus.

A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Bohnsak that we will prioritize varsity game transportation and will strive to offer more transportation options to other level teams.  We will communicate this need to families immediately.  

The motion passed unanimously.

Discussion on Coach Salaries. Coaching pay has remained the same for ten years.  All pay amounts are tied to Schedule C of the Moose Lake teacher contract. Removal of that schedule from the contract will need to be voted on by the Moose Lake teachers. It is the cooperative’s hope that it could be transitioned to the cooperative.  No changes can be made until it is removed from that contract. 

Student numbers are generally decreasing each year for both 

schools enrollment, as well as sports participation.

Discussion on our need to contract for medical and concussion impact assessment training for our student athletes. Essentia Health, St. Luke’s and Gateway Clinic have met informally with MLWR cooperative representatives. Essentia is interested in hiring a sports therapist that we would share with Barnum. This could be a one year contract to see how it goes. St. Luke’s/ Gateway had a brainstorming discussion, but no official offer yet.  The cooperative is still waiting on formal proposals from both. It was mentioned that this opportunity should be implemented now, so it can be utilized for our Football season as there have not been any ongoing concussion assessments. The cooperative will ask Essentia & Gateway to submit contract options by August 27, 2021. A Special Cooperative meeting scheduled for August 31, 2021 at 5:00pm in Moose Lake for this agenda item. 

A motion to adjourn was made by Bohnsack and seconded by Pederson at 7:07pm.

The motion passed unanimously.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2021)

Moose Lake School Board

August 24, 2021

The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:35pm.  Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Jerry Pederson, Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, and Kim Bohnsack.  Others present include:   Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Ryan Stewart, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, community members, and Alenea White-Media.  

Pledge of Allegiance

Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as presented.   Motion passed unanimously.  

Consent Agenda:

Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to approve the July 19, 2021 regular board meeting minutes;  approve the Preliminary July 2021 Treasurer’s Report;  approve the July 30, 2021 payroll:  checks #70222-70227 and 70251-70255 for $2,747.49, electronic transfer of $71,033.56 and direct deposit of $105,286.41 for a total payroll of $179,067.46 and the August 13, 2021 payroll:  checks #70228-70233 and 70256-70260 for $2,747.79, electronic transfer of $66,256.98, and direct deposit of $108,839.66 for a total payroll of $177,844.43;  approve the July 23, 2021 bill list:  checks #66445-66468 for $92,821.44 and wire transfer of $14,236.87 for a total of $107,058.31; the August 6, 2021 bill list:  checks #66469-66499 for $139,462.06 and wire amount of $50,492.22 for a total of $189,954.28; the August 16, 2021 bill list:  checks #66500-66507 for $9,984.17 and wire transfer of $858.81 for a total of $10,842.98; and the August 24, 2021 bill list:  checks #66508-66537 for $166,011.41 and wire amount of $5,668.97 for a total of $171,680.38;  and approve the fall coaching contracts:  Adam Whelan (Head Cross Country), Spencer Walton (Ass’t Cross Country, Andy Wyman (Ass’t Cross Country), Kelsey Swanstrom Head Volleyball), Rebecca Vaughan (Ass’t Volleyball), Sierra Michaelson (C-Team Volleyball), Beckie Jackson (JH Volleyball), Ashley Cummins (JH Volleyball), and Jessica Engleson (Cheer).  Motion passed unanimously.  

Public Participation:

Jordan Goodman- masks

Darren Juntunen- masks

Byron Kuster- masking

Brooke Palkie- mask recommendation

Lisa Gassert- mask mandate

Peggy Baun Granquist- masks [provided handouts on 2 additional studies why masks don’t work]

Good Things Happening:

-Thank you to the Moose Lake PTA for once again purchasing school supplies for all students. 

Reports:

Complete reports can be found on the Moose Lake Community School website.

Items:       

Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the 2021-2022 Just Kids Dental Memorandum of Understanding.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve increasing the adult lunch price to $4.25 per MDE guidelines.  Motion passed unanimously. 

Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to approve the High School and Elementary Handbooks for school year 2021-22.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the transfer of $2,154 from unrestricted transportation to the already established bus fund.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to approve the transfer of up to $75,000 from the general fund to the bus fund.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to set the Truth in Taxation date for the 2021 Payable 2022 Levy for December 20, 2021 at 6:01pm.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to approve the drafting of a resolution regarding health and safety measures for the 2021-2022 school year.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the following resolution:

Health and Safety Measures for the 2021-2022 School Year

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and

WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District 97 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and

WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing and may remain ongoing for an unknown time; and

WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the MDH has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the current CDC, MDE, and MDH requirements for each, and other relevant information; and

WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that health and safety measures as described below be implemented at the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 97  as follows:

Section 1:    The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year:

1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 97 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”

2. All individuals on district transportation are required to wear a face covering in compliance with CDC order. 

3. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 97 buildings are recommended to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement different health and safety measures for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different health and safety measures is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve the implementation. The health and safety measures selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement different health and safety measures. 

Section 3:  The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively.

Roll call vote:  Blondo-yes, Bohnsack-yes, Pederson-yes, Peterson-no, Anderson-yes, Anderson-Reed-no. Motion passed 4-2.

Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the Memorandum of Agreement between AFSCME Council 65 and Independent School District No 97 for educational leave for Emily Danelski for the 2021-2022 school year.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Meeting/Event Dates

Meeting Date 

Time    Location

Athletic Cooperative 

Meeting  August 31  

5:00 pm  Elementary Library

Regular Meeting Sept. 20

5:00 p.m.     Board Room

NegotiationsTBD

Truth in Taxation   Dec. 20

6:01 p.m     Board Room

Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to adjourn at 7:26 pm.  Motion passed unanimously.  

Steven Blondo, Chairperson

Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept 2, 2021)

BID REQUESTS

ISD 91 Barnum is requesting bids for the following services: Snow Removal, Bread, and Garbage/Recycling Removal. For details, go to ISD91.org > District > Bids. Deadline is 9/10/21, 12:00 noon.(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2021) 

Regular School Board 

Meeting Minutes

Barnum Public Schools 

ISD 91

August 17, 2021

Media Center

The meeting was called to order at 6:32 p.m.

Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty

Members Absent: J. Fuglestad

Approval of Agenda:

Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:

—Strike the following from the Consent Agenda and renumber remaining items:

D. Approve the resignation of Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, effective August 20, 2021.

Add the following to Items for Individual Action and Discussion and renumber remaining items:

I. Consider approving the JUST KIDS DENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING for 2021/2022 SCHOOL YEAR DENTAL SERVICES.

J. Consider approving a One-Year Leave of Absence for Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, for SY22.

Approval of Minutes

Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the following minutes:

• Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting Minutes, July 20, 2021, 

• Working School Board Meeting Minutes, July 27, 2021, 

• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, July 27, 2021, 

• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 2, 2021, 

• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 10, 2021, and

• Special School Board Meeting Minutes, August 11, 2021

Chairperson’s Announcements:

A. Good Things Happening

Barnum Community Education’s Age to Age program installed a Little Free Library on July 9 at the Barnum City Park Entrance. It was built & painted by Buzz & Vicki DeLaRosby. Take a book, leave a book!

B. Public Participation: Community members addressed the pros and cons of a mask requirement for SY22.

Treasurer’s Report:

Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of July 31, 2021.

Payment of Bills:

Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $570,538.81 and payroll paid in July in the amount of $474,313.58 for a total of $1,044,852.39.

Wire Transfer:

Motion by Schatz, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $889,597.50.

Superintendent’s Report: 

Superintendent McNulty gave the floor to ICS to present their Facilities report. 

Consent Agenda:

Motion by Dinger, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

A. Approve the resignation of Caroline Nordvall, Paraprofessional, effective August 9, 2021.

B. Reinstate the summer lay-off, non-licensed personnel for the 2021-2022 school year.

C. Approve the Engagement Letter for Actuarial Services with VanIwaarden for FY22 & FY23.

D. Approve the Community Education Early Childhood staff contracts for Alyssa Entner, Alisha Bigelow and Kaitlin Warpula.

Items for Individual Action and Discussion:

A. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the part-time hire of Heather McCall, Community Education Administrative Assistant, effective August 16, 2021.

B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the part-time hire of Christy Cloutier, Early Childhood Coordinator, effective August 9, 2021.

C. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve Roxy Olsen-Hurst as the ECFE Parent Educator, effective August 18, 2021.

D. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the 2021-2022 Barnum Elementary Parent / Student Handbook.

E. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the 2021-2022 Barnum High School Student / Parent Handbook.

F. Considered School Board Policies 419, 516 and 533. This was the second of three readings of the policies and no Board action was taken.

G. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to table the Fall School Opening / Health Recommendations Plan.

H. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve a Resolution Providing for a Public Hearing to Consider Granting a Proposed Property Tax Abatement.

I. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the JUST KIDS DENTAL MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING for 2021/2022 SCHOOL YEAR DENTAL SERVICES.

J. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve a One-Year Leave of Absence for Gregg Campbell, High School Principal, for SY22.

K. Discussed how to proceed with vacant high school principal position. No action was taken.

L. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 9:03 p.m. for the Superintendent Evaluation per MS.13D.05 Subd. 3.

Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve re-opening the meeting at 9:55 p.m. following the Superintendent Evaluation.

Future Meetings:

A. Community Education Advisory Council Meeting, Monday, August 23, 2021, Board Rm

B. School Board Retreat, Monday, August 30, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Media Center

C. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Media Center

Adjournment:

Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 9:55 p.m.

Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER GRANTING

A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 91 (Barnum Public Schools), Barnum, Minnesota (the “District”) will hold a public hearing on  September 21, 2021, at approximately 6:30 o’clock p.m., Barnum High School Media Center, 3675 County Road 13, Barnum, MN 55707,  to consider granting an abatement of certain property taxes levied against net tax capacity imposed by the District (the “Proposed Property Tax Abatement”) for taxes payable in 2022 through 2031 on the following properties within the District boundaries (identified by property identification number):

60-032-2205        39-030-1481

39-010-0305        81-050-3720

13-140-0240        45-100-0080

39-045-0410          13-150-0020

51-056-5415          39-030-1985

39-100-0010         13-020-1100

13-140-0542          39-030-1476

13-150-0542          33-010-6160

33-026-9463          33-010-8045

45-048-3214        13-130-0012

60-052-3890          39-026-0705

60-052-4325          39-045-0250

39-220-0080          45-048-3294

39-030-1426          88-028-3740

60-026-2064          39-030-1834

39-030-1866         33-010-1523

39-020-1130         60-026-1705

39-020-0015         33-026-9640

60-052-3962         39-030-1130

33-010-7300         39-030-2000

13-120-0025          39-030-1410

45-048-3216          39-026-0306

13-130-0010          81-050-3710

45-018-0770          39-010-0840

39-030-2040      39-210-0200

39-120-0300        60-032-2260

33-024-9420      33-010-1205

33-010-1100      39-045-0350

33-010-2180      39-026-0054

39-020-0760     39-030-1832

39-046-0080     60-026-1495

39-010-1000      39-040-0040

39-010-1090      33-180-0020

60-034-3155     39-030-1456

60-026-1135        39-010-0975

39-100-0080        39-010-2315

39-010-1100        39-120-0640

81-050-3700       39-030-1464

60-034-3135        39-045-0370

45-042-3042        39-030-1836

39-020-1483        72-070-4276

60-052-3963        39-026-0362

45-056-3545        39-010-0552

33-010-1060        39-010-0660

81-050-3723        39-030-1760

39-010-1050        39-030-1767

39-010-0919        39-010-0567

39-180-0400        39-030-1462

39-030-1842        39-030-1495

88-028-5800        39-030-1480

39-010-0913        45-048-3304

33-010-1920        33-022-9240

39-030-1839        39-030-1477

39-020-1300        39-020-1112

39-045-0390        13-230-0700

39-020-0055        72-090-5545

39-210-0040        39-220-0120

39-030-1835        45-048-3302

45-072-5094        60-032-2294

33-010-6240        39-030-2180

39-020-1900        60-052-3964

33-010-5060        60-026-0590

81-050-3690        60-032-2380

39-010-1390        51-052-3430

39-030-1324        45-100-0020

45-056-3455        39-030-1236

39-030-1375        33-180-0040

39-030-1867        39-030-1470

39-010-0892        60-034-3072

13-160-0020        39-100-0030

33-220-0040        13-120-0034

39-045-0180        45-030-1273

39-010-0894        60-026-0900

39-045-0400        33-010-7102

39-040-0050        39-100-0020

45-072-5250        39-170-0060

60-026-1343        39-030-1478

13-140-0384        60-040-3295

13-120-0080        39-030-1560

60-034-3080        39-030-1452

39-010-0926        72-070-3520

39-030-1415        39-020-1257

39-030-1833        39-020-1930

39-030-1763        39-120-0060

72-090-5400        39-040-0020

60-044-3370        39-030-1475

86-022-0870        33-024-9423

39-030-1430        39-120-0540

39-030-1838        39-045-0320

39-030-1400      60-026-0390

39-010-0944      81-062-5600

13-120-0040      39-030-1454

60-032-2545      45-056-3454

45-048-3212      39-100-0040

33-010-0840      39-030-1865

13-120-0030      60-034-3219

39-026-0810      51-052-3262

13-150-0345      39-100-0050

39-020-1580      33-180-0140

51-056-5950      39-010-0847

33-010-2043      33-010-2002

60-026-1424      39-010-2750

39-030-1830      39-020-0873

39-010-2300      60-052-3865

39-030-1424      60-052-3820

39-010-1125      39-030-1390

72-090-5515      39-050-0200

33-010-2140      39-010-2690

39-120-0600      39-026-0332

36-015-3100      45-072-5155

39-010-1054      39-030-1110

33-260-0180

The purpose of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is to provide funds to finance the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District. The total estimated amount of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement by the District is $759,780 

over ten (10) years, an amount estimated to be sufficient to pay the principal and interest on approximately $650,000 of bonds issued to finance the parking lot projects and related financing costs.

All who wish to be heard as to the Proposed Property Tax Abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2021)

