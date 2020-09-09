NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 22, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $183,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Dale A. Korkala and Andrea R. Korkala, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100098500000095752
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Americahomekey, Inc.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 5, 2010, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000434024
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.; Dated: June 19, 2017 filed: June 22, 2017, recorded as document number A000474717; thereafter assigned to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC dated September 28, 2017 and recorded on October 3, 2017 as Document Number A000476662.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Westerly 330 feet of the Easterly 660 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (also known as Government Lot 3), Section 19, Township 47, North of Range 17, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. AND ALSO That part of the Westerly 330.00 feet of the Easterly 990.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (also known as part of Government Lot 3), Section 19, Township 47, North of Range 17, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Westerly 330.00 feet of the Easterly 990.00 feet; thence on an assumed bearing of North 89 degrees 38 minutes 54 seconds West, along the North Line of said Westerly 330.00 feet of the Easterly 990.00 feet, a distance of 90.00 feet; thence South 17 degrees 41 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 298.12 feet, more or less, to the East Line of said Westerly 330.00 feet of the Easterly 990.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 07 minutes 23 seconds West, along last said East Line, a distance of 283.47 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
Together with a two rod easement extending along the North Boundary of said Government Lot 3, from the public road along the Western Boundary thereof to said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter for the purpose of ingress and egress therefrom.
Also this real estate has running with it and appurtenant to it a two rod easement for roadway and utility purposes over under and across the Northerly 33 feet of the following described real estate: Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, EXCEPT the Easterly 990 feet thereof, Section 19, Township 47, Range 17. AND Westerly 330 feet of the Easterly 990 feet of the Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 19, Township 47, Range 17.
Said easement being for the purposes of ingress, egress and utility purposes.
SUBJECT TO a two rod roadway and utility easement extending across the Northerly 33 feet of the realestate being conveyed herein, said easement providing ingress; egress and utility purposes to the Easterly 330 feet of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2340 Blackhoof Blvd, Barnum, MN 55707
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45-048-3214
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $176,644.22
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 28, 2020, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 28, 2020, or the next business day if October 28, 2020 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: February 25, 2020
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 28, 2020, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to June 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 30, 2020. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: April 13, 2020.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
18-109277
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for June 30, 2020, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to July 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 21, 2021. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: May 29, 2020.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman – 0397070
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
18-109277
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 21, 2020, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to September 15, 2020, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 15, 2021. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: July 2, 2020.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
18-109277
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 15, 2020, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to January 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by July 12, 2021. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: September 4, 2020.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
18-109277
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Deanna Dahlquist, single.
MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed May 30, 2012, Carlton County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T000034352 on Certificate of Title No. 9539.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated July 6, 2018 Filed August 1, 2018, as Document No. T000038593.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1706 Sahlman Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 061550200
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT TEN (10), HURTIG’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF CLOQUET, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$126,801.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $145,387.29
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: August 3, 2020
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
137 - 18-006633 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Route 61 Lounge and Bowling
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4654 COUNTY HIGHWAY 61 MOOSE LAKE Minnesota 55767 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: The Bohemian Palace, Inc
Address: 4654 COUNTY HIGHWAY 61 MOOSE LAKE Minnesota 55767 United States
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Joe Jirovec
Mailing Address: 2655 COUNTY ROAD 39 WILLOW RIVER Minnesota 55795
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jjirovec@frontiernet.net
Work Item 1172657400024
Original File Number 1172657400024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/20/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 3, 10, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: College & Funding Consultant of the Northland
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4684 County Road 145, Holyoke MN 55749
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Dr. Anne Chelin-Anderson
Address: 4684 County Road 145, Holyoke MN 55749
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Anne Chelin-Anderson July 15, 2020 Owner
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: achelinanderson@gmail.com
Contact Name: Anne Chelin-Anderson
Phone Number: 218-343-8484
Work Item 1169032700034
Original File Number 1169032700034
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/04/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 17, 2020)
Notice of Carlton County Board of Commissioners Special Closed Session.
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet in Closed Session at 4:00 p.m. on September 15, 2020, at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Highway 61, Carlton MN, for the purpose of discussing litigation updates.
BY ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 2020)
Willow River Area Schools
ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020 High School Library
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 pm. School Board members present were Aziz Al-Arfaj (virtually), Bruce Bohaty, Connie Mikrot, Sonja Roach and David Prachar. Molly Balut was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson and District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar. There was one visitor.
There were no comments from visitors.
A motion was made by Mikrot and was seconded by Roach to approve the agenda. Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and was seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the July 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. Bills and Claims for July, 2020
c. Treasurer’s Report for July 2020
d. Hiring of Laura Wyatt, Agriculture Teacher
e. Lane Change for Rebecca Mallory MA Step 6
f. Continuing Contract status for Lance Wittnebel, Candice Lund, and Nicole Veech effective September 8, 2020.
g. Retirement of Carol Jelimek, Grade 5-6 Language Arts Teacher.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent, Mikrot-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and was seconded by Roach to approve the resolution accepting the Willow River Reopening Plan 2020-2021. Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent, Mikrot-yes. The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot was seconded by Roach to approve the Bus & Van Driver’s Association Agreement. Roll Call: Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and was seconded by Roach to increase the substitute teacher rate of pay to $115.00 per day. Roll Call: Balut-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Roach was seconded by Mikrot to approve the 2020-2021 Official Calender adjustment. Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Pracher-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes. The motion passed
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and was seconded by Roach to approve the HVAC Project Final Draw. Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and was seconded by Roach to approve the Truth & Taxation date for December 15th, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Balut-absent, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and was seconded by Roach to approve that the Facilities Committee can spend the Remaining Long Term Facility Maintenance and Health & Safety Bond Funds on projects. Roll Call: Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Balut-absent, Bohaty-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Roach and was seconded by Bohaty to approve the Quit Claim Deet for the St. Mary’s land parcel. Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Balut-absent. The motion passed.
For consideration, Bohaty presented and discussed, as appropriate, the seven policies noted below:
Policy 709-Stedent Transportation Safety. No board action needed.
Policy 722-Public Data Requests. No board action needed.
Policy 520-Student Surveys. No board action needed.
Policy 904-Distribution of Material on School Property. No board action needed.
Policy 906-Community Notification Predatory Offenders. No board action needed.
Policy 907-Rewards. No board action needed.
A motion was made by Roach and was seconded by Mikrot to adopt Policy 808-COVID-19 Face Covering. Roll Call: Balut-absent, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Prachar and was seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $662.50. Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Balut-absent, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes. The motion passed.
Reports:
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that the playground inspection went well with no significant concerns. He reached out to East Central Regional Library to learn about how they are checking out books and working with patrons during COVID-19. We will be implementing some similar procedures in our school libraries. We are planning for the school year ahead; staff are beginning to work in classrooms and are anxious, but eager to have students back and learning together. We are continuing to build methods to make the potential transition to hybrid easier.
Assistant to the High School Principal-Melissa Johnson had to leave the meeting early. There was no report.
Board Members/Committes:
Curriculum/Policy: No further report.
Facilities/Activities-Al-Arfaj shared that the Small Gym and main hallway have been painted.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-No further report.
Sports Liaison: No further report.
Superintendent-Bill Peel shared that the COVID-19 Regional Support Team will have their first meeting on August 25th, and he is hoping for more guidance for the year ahead. Staff Bre akfast will be September 1st at 7:45 am. There will not be a traditional open house this year, but we will offer families the opportunity to sign up for time slots during the afternoons of September 1-3rd, as well as a drive up to drop off supplies. More information is posted on our website. Staff is continuing to reach out to distance learning families and clarify the process of how that will work. The Parent/Student Handbook has been updated to include COVID-19 and the block schedule.
Willow River Pride:
-Our parents, staff, board and community members who have graciously shared their time to contribute to the reopening planning process for the coming school year.
-PTO for their continued support
-Our custodial crew who continue to work hard preparing our facilities for the coming school year.
-Our administrative assistants for their dedicated work this summer.
-Rick Frentress and his student crew for working hard to prepare all the technology needed for the school year.
-Congratulations to Rebecca Malloy for receiving her Master’s Degree at St. Scholastica.
Congratulations to Carol Jelenick on her retirement.
Upcoming Meetings:
• September 1 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities/Committee
• September 8 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
• September 8 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
• September 15 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
Chair Prachar read a statement regarding the Land Sale. A closed session to discuss land sale was held during the July 21, 2020 School Board meeting. Upon discussion, the board requires more information before making a decision to sell parcels 310083000 and 470139000. There was no action taken.
A motion was made my Mikrot and was seconded by Roach to adjourn at 7:21 pm. Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-absent. The motion passed.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E.Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000404122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Dated: December 09, 2016
Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000485397
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of
Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 08, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: July 06, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: September 02, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting Minutes
August 17, 2020
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order at 5:07 pm by Chair Steven Blondo. Board members present: Kim Bohnsack, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Ben Anderson, Jerry Pederson, and Julie Peterson [teleconference] Others present include Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Ryan Steward and Kraig Konietzko [teleconference], Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, and Alanea White [Media].
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve the July 27, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the August 6, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the Preliminary July 2020 Treasurer’s Report; approve the July 31, 2020 payroll: checks #70005-70010, 70031 and 70041-70047 for $4,587.82, electronic transfer of $69,663.81 and direct deposit of $107,407.08 for a total payroll of $181,658.71 and the August 14, 2020, payroll: checks #70011-70016, 70032
and 70048-70054 for $4,597.76, electronic transfer of $72,110.84, and direct deposit of $108,140.55 for a total payroll of $184,849.15; approve the July 24, 2020 electronic bill pay to Lake Country Power of $153.74; the July 24, 2020 electronic bill pay to Minnesota Energy of $632.94; the July 31, 2020 electronic bill pay to MSRS for $826.50; the July 9, 2020 electronic bill pay to IRS for $2.45; the July 28, 2020 bill list: check #65466 for $62,846.26; the August 6, 2020 bill list: checks #65467-65484 for $92,164.18; and the August 17, 2020 bill list: checks #65485-65511 for $162,251.91, wire amount of $6,123.60 and Fund 06 check #52101528 for $3,020.50; approve the 2020-2021 coaching contracts: Adam Whelan (Head Cross Country), Andy Wyman (Ass’t Cross Country) and Spencer Walton (Ass’t Cross Country); accept the resignation of Mary Pasek (Dishwasher) effective August 10, 2020; approve the annual boiler maintenance contract with Jamar; accept the resignation of Jennifer Wyman-Anderson (Para) effective August 12, 2020; approve the 2020-2021 School Readiness Teacher contract with Amanda Aldrin; and approve the Long-term Substitute Elementary Counselor contract with Anitra Saddler. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation: None
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club for their generous donation of $1,000 for the purchase of COVID-19 supplies.
-The Northland Foundation has approved a grant for $55,000 to Moose Lake Schools - ISD #97 for the “Moose Lake A2A I Know YOU! Project & Reading Pals” 2020-22.
Discussion:
Fall 2020 Reopening Plans/Hybrid Schedule update by Superintendent Steen. Recommending releasing Students at 2:30pm under Hybrid Schedule.
Student chromebook insurance- recommendation of $25/student with $50 per family max. Without the optional insurance, families would be responsible for the total cost of the chromebook repair.
Reports:
Complete reports by the Superintendent, Elementary and High School Principals and PTA can be found on the school district website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to accept the donation of $1,000 from the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club for the purchase of COVID-19 supplies. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to approve the High School and Elementary Handbooks for 2020-21. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to set the annual cost for optional student chromebook insurance at $25/student with a $50 per family max and specific details to be determined by administration. Without the optional insurance, families would be responsible for the total cost of the chromebook repair. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the Infinity Online Joint Powers Agreement. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to add a long-term sub special education teacher for 2020-21. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Barnum/ML/WR Cooperative Committee Meeting August 27 5:00 p.m. WR School
Regular Meeting September 21 5:00 p.m. Elem LMC
ML Athletic Liaison Committee September 21 4:00 p.m. Elem LMC
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to Adjourn at 6:15pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 10, 2020)
