STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-81
SUMMONS
In Re: The Children of:
Dawn Marie Saarela and
Barry Steven Martin
TO: Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven Martin:
A petition was filed with the Court on August 11, 2020, alleging Child in Need of Protection and Other Services. The Court has set November 10, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse on Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both,
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parents rights to the child or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child is in need of protection or serves and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child protection finding. These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and his parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 10-2-2020
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 15, 22, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILES: 09-JV-19-34
SUMMONS
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Carmen R. Martineau (08-27-1988)
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr. (04-30-1987)
TO: Carmen R. Martineau and Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr.:
A Petition for Transfer of Custody was filed with the Court on May 22, 2020 alleging a Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody. The Court has set November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all sages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 10-1-20
/s/ Janine Morrison for
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 15, 22, 2020)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #320024 Curt and Denise Blomquist
Tract A of Registered Land Survey #3 in Section 21, Township 49 North, Range 20 West on Cross Lake in Red Clover Township. The property address is 751 Campground Road (PIN 96-060-0020).
Nature of Request: Construct a deck and second-story addition onto a nonconforming dwelling. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the ordinary high water level.
Variance #320025 Andrew Ross Pederson
Part of Lot 17, Block 2 of Hanging Horn Lake Park Plat in Section 14, Township 46 North, Range 19 West on Hanging Horn Lake in Barnum Township. The property address is 4156 Lake Road 1 (PIN 39-120-0400).
Nature of Request: Install a holding tank that does not meet the required setback from the side or rear yard line. Allow a deck on a nonconforming dwelling on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the OHWL, bluff and side yard lines. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet lot width, lot area or maximum lot coverage requirements.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED
PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 24, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx (by video), Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None.
The County Chairperson stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the Minutes of the August 24, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Genesis Wireless was present to provide information on broadband internet service possibilities in the western portion of the county.
Thell by Peterson all yea, votes to approve a temporary workspace agreement with Enbridge Energy for water appropriation from Chub Lake for pipeline testing.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to continue to re-offer individual unsold tax forfeit parcels at periodically adjusted prices based on market conditions to the general public through an over-the-counter listing rather than a public sale, or through an online auction until the parcels are sold or withdrawn by the County Auditor.
Peterson by Thell all yea, except Proulx who voted nay, to approve hiring a temporary Highway Maintenance Worker due to staff vacancies.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to dispatch equipment and personnel as considered necessary if a danger of fire, hazard, casualty, or another similar occurrence exists outside the political subdivision and by its suddenness it would be impractical for the governing body of Carlton County itself to authorize the dispatch of equipment and personnel to combat that emergency or disaster.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, except Thell who voted nay, to approve contracting by the hour with an architectural and engineering firm for determination of the costs of various jail alternatives, in addition to the approval on July 27, 2020, for contracting by the hour with a construction and management firm, with a cap of $10,000 for each firm.
Proulx by Thell to approve the extension of the county’s existing five-year strategic plan for one additional year and further to approve the scheduling of planning sessions in 2021.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for July 2020.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the receipt of the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premise Permit Application by the Moose Horn Rod and Gun Club, for use at the Moose Horn Rod and Gun Club on December 5, 2020.
The Acting Auditor/Treasurer notified the Board that Calyne Grabias-Schwartz has taken out a Confession of Judgement for payment of delinquent taxes on property in the City of Cloquet, ISD 94 Cloquet (PIN 06-033-0120).
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve, as part of CARES Act expenditures, funding for COVID-19 rapid testing equipment for the Community Memorial Hospital.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to administer the distribution of grants up to $7,500 from the portion of the CARES Act grant designated by the county for Small Business and Non-profits, up to a total of $800,000.00.
Brenner by Thell all yea, PHHS) as recommended by the PHHS Director and staff for the portion of the CARES Act grant designated by the county for PHHS Community Assistance, up to a total of $800,000.00.
Thell by Peterson all yea votes to authorize expenditures from the portion of the CARES Act grant designated by the county for Community Communications.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to authorize expenditures from the portion of the CARES Act grant designated by the county for Community Investment and Infrastructure Reimbursement.
Commissioners emphasized the importance of participation in the county’s broadband survey and the 2020 Census and applying for the Homestead Credit Refund for property taxes.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County
Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 2020)
School Board Special
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools
ISD 91
September 30, 2020
The meeting was called to order at 7:30 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, C. Fetters, J. Fuglestad, T. Peterson, P. Poirier, B. Schatz, and J. Unkelhaeuser, and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Item for Action and Discussion
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Poirier, and carried to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement between EdMN-Barnum and Independent School District 91. Those voting for: Coughlin, Fetters, Peterson, Poirier, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Those voting against: Fuglestad.
Future Meetings:
A. Finance Committee Meeting, October 6, 2020, 5:45 p.m., Board Room for Board Members; Livestream on Facebook for Public
B.Working Meeting of the School Board, October 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Board Room for Board Members; Livestream on Facebook for Public
C.Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Board Room for Board Members; Livestream on Facebook for Public
Adjournment:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 7:41 p.m.
Tim Peterson
School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 2020)
