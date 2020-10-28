NOTICE
Carlton County is looking for a Carlton County resident to serve on the Airport Commission. The Airport Commission reviews the day-to-day maintenance, operations, and construction at both the Moose Lake and Cloquet Airports. Meetings are held at 6:30 P.M. on the third Tuesday of every third month. Commissioners are appointed for a three-year term and can serve up to three terms. A Per Diem of $60.00 will be paid for attending Airport Commission meetings. If you are interested in serving on the Airport Commission or have any additional questions, please call Quinten Anderson, Airport Manager, at (218) 879-4911 or email at Quinten.anderson@co.carlton.mn.us.
SILVER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE CHANGE
The November Silver Township Board of Supervisors Board of Canvass and Regular meeting will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club.
This notice is given under my hand on this 22nd of October, 2020.
Mark Carlson, Clerk of Silver Township
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-PR-20-1619
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Beatrice Elaine Branson
a/k/a Beatrice E. Branson
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 19, 2020, at 8:20 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, 55718, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated April 21, 2003, and for the appointment of Owen Branson, whose address is 7816 Oak Valley Rd, Reynoldsbrug, OH 43068 and Eric Branson, whose address is 8910-47th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55428 as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently being held remotely due to the pandemic.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.03-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10/15/2020 8:43 a.m.
/s/ Robert Macanley
Judge of Distrct Court
Dated: October 14, 2020
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-110
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child/ren of:
Unknown Mother
Unknown Father
TO: Unknown Mother and Unknown Father;
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on October 1, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights of the child Baby Boy Doe. The Court has set November 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether parental rights should be terminated or permanent custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6)To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren over 10 years of age, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: Oct. 8, 2020
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
SILVER TOWNSHIP
GENERAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to the eligible voters of Silver Township that the General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club at 5585 County Road 12, Kettle River, Minnesota. Polling hours are 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Silver Township offices on the ballot are:
Board Supervisor Seat A
Township Clerk
Mark Carlson Town Clerk
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting Minutes
October 19, 2020
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:02pm. Board Members present include Kim Bohnsack, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, and Jerry Pederson. Other present include Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, and Alanea White-Media.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to approve the September 21, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the September 25, 2020 MLWR athletic liaison meeting minutes; approve the Final June 2020, Final July 2020, Final August 2020 and the September 2020 Treasurer’s Reports; approve the September 30, 2020 payroll: checks #70069-70076 for $3,171.48, electronic transfer of $79,072.39 and direct deposit of $125,243.78 for a total payroll of $207,487.65 and the October 15, 2020, payroll: checks #70077-70084 for $5,048.27, electronic transfer of $81,817.70, and direct deposit of $127,050.06 for a total payroll of $213,916.03; approve the September 28, 2020 bill list: checks #65610-65620 for $16,538.42; the October 5, 2020 bill list: checks # 65621-65640 for $32,598.99 and wire amount of $153.86; and the October 19, 2020 bill list: checks #65641-65669 for $148,050.23 and wire amount of $9,906.56; accept the resignation of Ryan Stewart as NHS Advisor effective immediately; approve the 2020-2021 advisory/athletic contracts: David Lingle (Robotics Advisor), Shelly Olson (JH Volleyball Coach) and Jason Schnoll (NHS Advisor); approve Shelly Wallman as the Distance Learning Tutor for school year 2020-2021; approve Brandy Herring as the Nurse’s Office Aide for school year 2020-2021; approve the certified and non-certified seniority lists; and accept the resignation of Ted Youngberg (Housekeeper) effective September 25, 2020. Motion passed unanimously.
Presentations:
FY20 Audit - BergenKDV by Janel Bitzan
Discussion:
Moose Lake Community School Strategic Goals-
Board Working Meeting will be scheduled to review/revise/update Strategic Goal areas.
Reports:
Full reports from the Superintendent, Elementary and High School Principals and others can be found on our school website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve starting a Volunteer of the Month and Staff of the Month Recognition Committee. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve recommended cuts by the Finance Committee for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve a revised FY21 budget. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates:
Meeting Date Time Location
Barnum/ML/WR Co-op Mtg October 28 5pm Barnum
Special Meeting November 12 3pm Room 127 -to canvass election results
Working MeetingNovember 9 5pm Room 127 -Strategic Goals review/revision and Recognition Comm development Regular Meeting November 16 5pm Room 127
Truth in Taxation MeetingDecember 21 6:01pm Room 127
Policy Committee MeetingNovember 4 10am Board Room
Finance Committee MeetingNovember 2 4pm Board Room
Facility MeetingNovember 2 3:30pm Board Room
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to Adjourn at 6:17pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
WILLOW RIVER AREA SCHOOLS ISD #577 8142 PINE STREET
WILLOW RIVER,
MINNESOTA 55795
UNOFFICAL MINUTES FOR THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
6:00 PM TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2020 HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 pm. School Board members present were Connie Mikrot, David Prachar, Aziz Al-Arfaj and Bruce Bohaty. Board memer Sonja Roach was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and Student Representative Annika Meyer. There were two visitors.
There were no comments from visitors.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to approve the agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and was seconded by Mikrot to apporve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the September 15, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. Bills and Claims for September, 2020
c. Treasurer’s Report for September, 2020
d. Resignation of Jeanie Schalow, .5 FTE School Aid.
e. Hiring of Jennifer Scott, .5 FTE School Aid.
f. Coaching contract for David Louzek, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach
g. Coaching contract for Andy Dahl, Assistant Football Coach
h. Coaching contract for Scott Battaglia, B Team Football Coach
i. Coaching contract for Keven Szcyrbak, B team Football Coach
j. Coaching contract for Jeremy Hanson, Junior High Football Coach
k. Coaching contract for Zak Mathson, Head Girls Basketball Coach
l. Coaching contract for Andy Dahl, Head Golf Coach
m. Coaching contract for Tonya Benzie, B Team Softball Coach
n. Coaching contract for Lisa Beise, Junior High Softball Coach
o. Coaching Contract for Kelly Goeb, Head Softball Coach
The motion passed unanimously.
Bill Peel provided an enrollment update.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the 2020-2021 Seniority List. The motion passed unanimously.
School Board member Sonja Roach arrived at 6:05 pm.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Radio Purchase. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve a COVID bonus of $25 for licensed substitute teachers per day and increasing substitute pay for paraprofessionals and kitchen by $1.00 an hour. This is only for the 2020-2021 school year. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made my Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the WREA and District Memorandum of Understanding for Substitute Teaching during Preparation Time. The motion passed unanimously.
Chair Prachar stated that there have no applicants for the School Board Vacancy. The district will continue to advertise the opening and revisit next month.
For consideration, Bohaty presented and discussed, as appropriate, the eight policies noted below:
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to adopt Policy 534-Unpaid Meal Charges. The motion passed unanimously.
Policy 721-Uniform Grand Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources. No board action needed.
Policy 806-Crisis Management. No board action needed.
Policy 903-Visitors to School District Buildings & Sites. No board action needed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to adopt Policy 802-Disposition of Obsolete Equipment & Material. The motion passed unanimously.
Policy 805-Waste Reduction & Recycling. No board action needed.
Policy 710-Extracurricular Transportation. No board action needed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to adopt Policy 613-Graduation Requirements. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the resolution adopting the School District’s Graduation Requirements to include one semester of personal finance.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Mikrot-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes. The motion passed.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $1,000.00.
Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Mikrot-yes, Prachar-yes. The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative-Annika Meyer reported that the Student Council is planning Homecoming coronation and other activities for the week of November 12th.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that students will soon be viewing two virtual performance field rips from the Reif Performing Arts Cener. Schiller gave an update on Elementary specials: Melissa Franzen, Elementary STEM teacher has been teaching students computer coding skills. Barbara Anthony, Elementary music teacher, has been utilizing Distance Learning Wednesdays to share music around the world with students. Lance Wittnebel, Elementary Phy Ed teacher, has been focusing on teaching more outdoor activities.
High School-Melissa Johnson shared that school counselor Kelly Ketchum as wrapped up oiur testing cycle of PSAT, ACT & Fastbridge to get students caught up from last Spring. Parent Teacher Conferences are ongoing this week. Sign up for conferences was open for two weeks, offering options for a phone call or a virtual meeting.
Board Members/Committees:
Facilities/Activities-Al-Arfaj had no further report.
Curriculum/Policy-Bohaty had no further report.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Mikrot had no further report.
Sports Liaison-Prachar reported that the committee had not met.
Barnum/Moose Lake/Willow River-Prachar reported that the committee continues to brainstorm how the districts can better work together. They will meet again on October 28th in Barnum.
Superintendent-Bill Peel shared that the school will be following the guidance that has been provided to schools about Halloween. There will not be a Goblin Parade this year. Families are encouraged to send students prepared for the weather. He has begun work on the World’s Best Workforce, but is awaiting further guidance from MDE as most of the data relates to testing data from last Spring, which was not completed due to COVID-19. Health and Safety bond money will be used to repair the HVAC on the 2000 addition which was incorrectly installed during construction. Due to the anticipated fluctuation of county COVID-19 numbers, we will be remaining in the current learning model until at least November 16th.
Willow River Pride
• LaVerne Walker for her help caring for flower gardens on school grounds.
• Paul Jerry, Corey Prachar, Matt Wilson, Garrett Holt, Aaron Engleson, and Ron Prachar for their help pouring concrete in the bus garage.
• Willow River PTO for donating playground supplies for each Elementary classroom.
• Fall sports staff for the extra efforts to get our sports quickly up and running, including: Athletic Director Rebecca Jackson, Athletic Director and Football Coach Dave Louzek, Football Coaches Andy Dahl, Scott Battaglia, Wes Cummins, Will Carlson, Jeremy Hanson, and Chris Gamst. Volleyvall Coaches Kelsey Sawnstrom, Becca Vaughn, Olivia Bennett, Julie Peaney, and Zak Mathson. Cross Country Coaches Adam Whelen and Andy Wyman. Cheerleading Coach Jessica Engleson.
• Chris Bernard for her constant flexibility and hard work as our school aide.
• Crystal Peterson for her tireless efforts tracking/monitoring symptoms and following MDH guidelines.
• Rick Frentress for setting up our football game streaming capabilites.
• SCI Boardband for supplying internet for football streaming.
• Our substitute teachers/paraprofessionals for helping out during our greatest need.
Upcoming Meetings
• October 26 7:30 am Working School Board Meeting
• October 28 5:00 pm Barnum/Moose Lake/Willow River Cooperative Meeting
• November 3 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
• November 10 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
November 10 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
November 17 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to close the Meeting at 6:53 pm per MN Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(a). The motion passed unanimously.
Statement after closed session. A recommendation from Administration was made to terminate Angie Blatz for violation of school policy and for cause. A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to terminate employment of Angie Baltz. The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn at 7:15 pm. The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the voters of Barnum Township, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in the precinct of Barnum Township, at the Barnum Fire Hall, on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at which time the polls will open at 7:00am and remain open to 8:00pm for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices as follows:
One Township Supervisor
One Township Clerk
By the order of:
Kristina Asperheim
Barnum Township Clerk
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx (by video), Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None.
The County Chairperson stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the September 8, 2020, Regular Meeting.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the Minutes of the September 15, 2020, Closed Special Session.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept two grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for FY20 Snowmobile Trail Improvement to be completed by June 30, 2021.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve reclassifying a Shop Helper position in the Transportation Department and filling as a Mechanic 1 position.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to make final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc for SAP 009-608-037.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan for Carlton County, as updated and on file in the County Coordinator’s office.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, s to approve the proposed budgets for taxes payable in 2021.
Proulx by Brenner all yea that there be, and is hereby proposed to be levied on the taxable property of Carlton County the sum of $28,790,977 (net of program aids) for the year 2021
Peterson by Thell all yea, the Carlton County Board of Commissioners did adopt a proposed levy for property taxes to be collected upon all real estate in Carlton County for the year 2021 and does hereby set a meeting on December 8, 2020, at the Carlton County Transportation Building at 6:00 p.m. where public testimony will be allowed and the final levy and budget will be discussed.
Brenner by Bodie to approve unpaid medical leave through November 6, 2020, for Zoning Department staff.
Thell by Peterson all yea, the County Board of Carlton County hereby acknowledges that by virtue of the failure to reach an agreement between the county and municipality, the sum of $15,395 will be provided by the county to the municipality under the CARES Act grant.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the subordination of their Economic Development Program loan to Willows Edge LLC in favor of the Frandsen Bank mortgage.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to suspend the regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. to open a Public Hearing.
The Land Commissioner presented information on the lease and a representative of Premier Horticulture was available to answer questions.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to return to the adjourned meeting.
Brenner by Thell, all yea, to approve amended agreements for transportation of wood-ash and by-product effective until December 31, 2020, between the Soil Improvement Program.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to support partnership activities between the Community and Family Initiatives Department and the Northland Foundation in support of the Northeastern Minnesota Community Implementation Hub Collaborative navigation systems for families.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve two reappointments to the Carlton County Extension Committee.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to gratefully acknowledge the three 3-year terms of service by Lyn Jutila as District 1 Representative to the Carlton County Extension Committee and to approve advertisement of the vacancy created.
The Community and Family Initiatives Director presented consultant findings on viability and suggested improvements in the Soil Improvement Program.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve a settlement agreement in Shawn Michael Olthoff v. Jason Warnygora.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve the issuance of a Liquor License for Rugged Spruce Golf Club, formerly known as 29 Pines Golf Club
Brenner by Thell all yea, to authorize overtime pay for Auditor/Treasurer staff for tasks related to the November 3, 2020, election.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve proposed budgets for Unorganized Townships for the year 2021.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve to hereby levy for the year 2021 amounts for the purposes on taxable property in the unorganized townships.
Commissioner Peterson offered acknowledgment and gratitude for the many civic services, including Skelton Township Supervisor, of Jim Newman, who recently passed away.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of Independent School District No. 91, Barnum, MN, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named School District on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at which time the polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open to 8:00 p.m. for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices and voting on questions as follows:
Four (4) School Board Members, Four-Year Terms
To find your polling place, go to https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ or call Barnum Public Schools at 218-389-6978 x1001.
By order of Tim Peterson
School Board Clerk
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
NOTICE TO ELECTORS OF
KALEVALA TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given; That a General Election will be held in Kalevala Township on Tuesday November 3, 2020. The township of Kalevala has elected to vote by mail ballot as authorized under Minnesota Statue 204B.45 The Carlton county Auditor’s office located in the Courthouse, 301 Walnut Ave, Carlton will act as your polling place for this general election. The polls will be open on November 3, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open to 8 p.m. for the purpose of eleciting candidates for the following offices. Township supervisor seat A, Township Supervisor seat c, and Township Treasurer.
Howard Eskuri
Kalevala Township Clerk
