NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 97
(MOOSE LAKE)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 97, (Moose Lake), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of electing three (3) school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERVOTE FOR UP TO THREE (3)
BENJAMIN ANDERSON
DONNA KIRK
JERRY PEDERSON
LISA ANDERSON-REED
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
Please contact the Carlton County Auditor’s Office at 1-800-862-3760 or the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 1-800-450-7463 for the time and place that the polls will be open in your precinct.
Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.
Dated: October 15, 2020BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Lisa Anderson-Reed
School District Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 15, 22, 2020)
SILVER TOWNSHIP
GENERAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to the eligible voters of Silver Township that the General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club at 5585 County Road 12, Kettle River, Minnesota. Polling hours are 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Silver Township offices on the ballot are:
Board Supervisor Seat A
Township Clerk
Mark Carlson Town Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 15, 22, 29, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-110
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child/ren of:
Unknown Mother
Unknown Father
TO: Unknown Mother and Unknown Father;
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on October 1, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights of the child Baby Boy Doe. The Court has set November 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether parental rights should be terminated or permanent custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6)To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren over 10 years of age, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: Oct. 8, 2020
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-81
SUMMONS
In Re: The Children of:
Dawn Marie Saarela and
Barry Steven Martin
TO: Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven Martin:
A petition was filed with the Court on August 11, 2020, alleging Child in Need of Protection and Other Services. The Court has set November 10, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse on Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both,
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parents rights to the child or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child is in need of protection or serves and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child protection finding. These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and his parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 10-2-2020
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 15, 22, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILES: 09-JV-19-34
SUMMONS
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Carmen R. Martineau (08-27-1988)
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr. (04-30-1987)
TO: Carmen R. Martineau and Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr.:
A Petition for Transfer of Custody was filed with the Court on May 22, 2020 alleging a Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody. The Court has set November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all sages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 10-1-20
/s/ Janine Morrison for
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 8, 15, 22, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Independent School District #577
Willow River, MN 55795
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a School Board election for I.S.D. #577 will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. At the election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years.
AITKIN COUNTY
POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES
TOWNSHIPS
Millward North Aitkin County Courthouse, 209 2nd St NW, Aitkin Mail Ballot
Millward South Aitkin County Courthouse, 209 2nd St NW, Aitkin Mail Ballot
PINE COUNTY
POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES
TOWNSHIPS
Birch Creek Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Bremen City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge 7:00am-8:00pm
Bruno Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Finlayson Town Hall, 36923 State Hwy 18, Sandstone 10:00am-8:00pm
Fleming Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Kettle River Town Hall, 77594 Co Hwy 61, Willow River Mail Ballot
Norman Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Park Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Sturgeon Lake Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Windemere Town Hall, 91546 Military Rd, Sturgeon Lake 7:00am-8:00pm
CITIES
Bruno Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Denham Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Rutledge City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge 7:00am-8:00pm
Sturgeon Lake Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
Willow River Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Mail Ballot
**All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670
or email elections@co.pine.mn.us **
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 15, 22, 2020)
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of Atkinson Township, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all precincts of the township on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at which time the polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open to 8:00 p.m. for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices: One Township Supervisor.
By order of
Deborah A. Braye, Clerk
Atkinson Township
Elections Administration
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 15, 22, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 22, 2020)
Public Notice - Windemere Township General Election Day
(Tuesday November 3rd ,2020)
Date – 10/1/2020
Notice is hereby given to all qualified voters of Windemere Township, County of Pine, in the State of Minnesota that Windemere Township will hold their Municipal General Election for officers on Tuesday November 3rd, 2020 at the Windemere town hall located at 91546 Military Road, Sturgeon Lake. Polls will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing one Board Supervisor – Position “A” for a (2-year term), one Board Supervisor – Position “B” for a (4-year term), and one Clerk for a (4-year term).
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020)
Public Notice - Application of Interest for Seat on the Windemere Township Board of Adjustments
Date – 10/19/2020
Windemere Township is accepting letters of interest from applicants who would like to be appointed to the Windemere Board of Adjustments (1 Vacancy for a 3-Year Term). Please submit your letter of interest by mailing your application to Windemere Township 91546 Military Road ATTN : Township Clerk Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 or via email to scott.danelski@windemeretownship.com no later than Friday November 6th, 2020.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020)
Public Notice - Windemere Township Accuracy Test of the
M100 & Automark
Voting Machines
Date – 10/1/2020
Notice is hereby given by Windemere Township that a public accuracy test will be held of the township’s M100 and Automark voting machines that will be used to mark and count the ballots at the November 3rd, 2020 General Election. This test will be held at 6 PM on Monday November 2nd, 2020 at the Windemere town hall located at 91546 Military Road Sturgeon Lake, MN.
Scott Danelski, Clerk Windemere Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020)
Public Notice - Application of Interest for Seat on the Windemere Township Planning Commission
Date – 10/19/2020
Windemere Township is accepting letters of interest from applicants who would like to be appointed to the Windemere Planning Commission (3 Vacancies for 3-Year Terms Each). Please submit your letter of interest by mailing your application to Windemere Township 91546 Military Road ATTN : Township Clerk Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 or via email to scott.danelski@windemeretownship.com no later than Friday November 6th, 2020.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020)
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of Independent School District No. 91, Barnum, MN, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named School District on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at which time the polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open to 8:00 p.m. for the purposes of electing candidates for the following offices and voting on questions as follows:
Four (4) School Board Members, Four-Year Terms
To find your polling place, go to https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ or call Barnum Public Schools at 218-389-6978 x1001.
By order of Tim Peterson
School Board Clerk
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 22, 29, 2020)
Notice of Public Hearing
Nemadji Comprehensive
Watershed
Management Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the public hearing for the Nemadji Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held virtually on Wednesday October 21st at 7:00 PM. Please visit the planning website for log-in information: https://carltonswcd.org/nemadii-1w1g or contact Melanie Bomier melanie.bomier@carltonswcd.org or 218-384-3891 for a call in phone number.
Dated: October 7th, 2020
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020)
