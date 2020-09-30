Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Rainy Day Studios
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 308 Elm Street, Ste. A, Moose Lake MN 55767
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Tah’tini Ho’okan
Address: 2945 County Line Road, Kerrick MN 55756
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Tah’tini Ho’okan
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
ASSUMED NAME: M & K Commercial Floor Cleaners
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum MN 55707 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Matthew Zezulka
Kimberly Zezulka
Address: 3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum, MN 55707 USA
3938 Heaton Drive, Barnum MN, 55707 USA
SIGNED BY: Kim R. Zezulka
EMAIL FOR OFFICAL NOTICES: mk.commfloorcleaners@gmail.com
Work Item 1179055700023
Original File Number 1179055700023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
09/20/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
ASSUMED NAME: BETTY’S BOOKS
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 308 ELM STREET, MOOSE LAKE MN, 55767
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: TAH’TINI HO’OKAN
Address: 2945 COUNTY LINE ROAD, KERRICK MN 55756
SIGNED BY: Tah’tini Ho’okan
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 24, October 1, 2020)
School Board Regular Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
September 15, 2020
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, C. Fetters, J. Fuglestad, T. Peterson, P. Poirier, B. Schatz and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: J. Unkelhaeuser
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add the following items to Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
K. Consider approving the hire of Jim Calhoun, Junior High Volleyball Coach, effective September 11, 2020.
L. Consider support for the Willow River CIP Resolution.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, August 18, 2020.
Chairperson’s Announcements
A. Good Things Happening
Thank you to one of our students, Gavin Thiry, who recently presented Bomber Club, Barnum School’s School Age Care Program, with his Eagle Scout project of two wooden bike racks with helmet hooks for up to 20 bikes. Gavin planned, prepped, and built the racks himself prior to presenting them to Bomber Club. Gavin attended Bomber Club himself in Kindergarten-6th grade, and spent the last two summers volunteering on bike rides with Bomber Club kids.
B. Public Participation: None
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of August 31, 2020.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $292,353.61 and payroll paid in August in the amount of $480,885.75 for a total of $773,239.36.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $700,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
A. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Approve a lane change for Brenda Moors from B.A. +20 to M.A., effective August 31, 2020.
B. Approve a lane change for David Broman from M.A. to M.A. +10, effective August 31, 2020.
C. Approve the Superintendent’s Annual Evaluation as presented at the August 18, 2020 regular school board meeting.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Poirier, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Michael Nordstrand, .08 College-Level Chemistry Teacher, effective August 31, 2020.
B. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mary Whitlock, 1.0 FTE Classroom and Vocal Music Teacher, effective August 31, 2020.
C. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jaclyn Dietl, .50 FTE Classroom Music Teacher, effective August 31, 2020.
D. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Caroline Nordvall, Paraprofessional, effective September 8, 2020.
E. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Sarah Vargo, Paraprofessional, effective September 8, 2020.
F. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jake Grimm, Temporary Full-Time Housekeeper, effective September 8, 2020.
G. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to approve the 2020 Proposed Levy payable in 2021. The Board will discuss the levy and budget at the December 15, 2020, School Board meeting streamed on Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. The School Board will meet in the Board Room.
H. Discussed the new MSHSL payment structure.
I. Discussed the BMLWR Cooperative meeting held on August 27, 2020.
J. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fetters, and carried to approve taking no action on the Poirier residency matter. Abstained: Poirier
K. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Poirier, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jim Calhoun, Junior High Volleyball Coach, effective September 11, 2020.
L. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve supporting the Willow River CIP Resolution.
Future Meetings:
A. Finance Committee Meeting, October 6, 2020, 5:45 p.m., Board room
B. Working Meeting of the School Board, October 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Board room/Remote
C. Regular Meeting of the School Board, October 20, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Board room/Remote
Adjournment:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:02 p.m.
Tim Peterson,
School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 1, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting Minutes
September 21, 2020
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:08pm. Board Members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Kim Bohnsack, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Ryan Stewart and Kraig Konietzko [remote], Business Manager Kara Burn, Vicki Radzak [Community Ed Director], Jamie Lund [Media] and Alanea White [Media].
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as amended. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the August 17, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the September 3, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the Preliminary August 2020 Treasurer’s Report; approve the August 31, 2020 payroll: checks #70017-70022, 70033 and 70055-70061 for $4,595.23, electronic transfer of $74,198.00 and direct deposit of $111,892.67 for a total payroll of $190,685.90 and the September 15, 2020, payroll: checks #70062-70068 for $2,816.26, electronic transfer of $77,034.97, and direct deposit of $121,042.63 for a total payroll of $200,893.86; approve the August 21, 2020 bill list: checks #65512-65523 for $18,731.27 and wire amount of $4,746.90; the September 4, 2020 bill list: checks # 65524-65555 for $187,122.56, wire amount of $153.86 and Fund 06 check #52101529 for $3,020.50; and the September 21, 2020 bill list: checks #65556-65609 for $114,275.15 and wire amount of $10,610.05; approve the 2020-2021 advisory contracts: Jenny Berthelot (Drama Club/Fall Play/Spring Play/Jazz Choir), Wes Cummins (JH Knowledge Bowl/Senior Class), Greg Eliason (Green Club), Sarah Haasis (JV Knowledge Bowl/SH Knowledge Bowl), Beckie Jackson (History Club), Noah Jurek (Student Council), Tracy Kill (Art Club), Pam Litsey
(Key Club), Caitlin Miller (Junior Class/Yearbook), Matt Niedzielski (Cube Club/JH Math
League), Luisa Pierce (Spanish Club), Jason Scholl (Drama Club/Spring Play/Fall
Play/One-Act Play), Spencer Walton (Jazz Band), and Adam Whelan (SH Math League); accept the resignation of Caitlin Miller (Communications Coordinator) effective August 31, 2020; accept the resignation of Jeffrey Olson (Transportation Supervisor/Mechanic) effective September 7, 2020; accept the resignation of Shelly Wallman (Para) effective August 19, 2020; approve the hiring of full-time bus drivers Dallas McGee and Jeffrey Olson and LT Sub Bus Driver Jay Rasmusson; approve the hiring of SpEd Paraprofessionals Holly Josephson effective October 2, 2020 and Jayme Schmidt effective October 5, 2020; and approve the hiring of Transportation Supervisor/Mechanic Timothy Streefland effective October 6, 2020. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation: None
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to Northern MN Eye Care and Straightline Surveying for the donation of Fogstopper glasses spray for our students/staff.
-Thank you to First National Bank of Moose Lake and Members Cooperative Credit
Union, and Sweet Dreams Bakery for morning snacks/treats for staff.
-Thank you to Straightline Surveying for their donation of a plotter to our STEAM Fab Lab.
-Thank you to the City of Moose Lake for the use of picnic tables for outdoor classroom space.
-Thank you to the Northwoods Credit Union for their donation of $350 for the staff appreciation lunch.
Presentation:
-Age 2 Age Grant by Vicki Radzak
-Presentation of Gold Star of Innovation Award to Billie Jo Steen and Moose Lake High School from the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals for MLHS Schoolwide Restorative Practices Program.
-Introductions of new Teachers [remote]: Sarah Thompson- 4th Grade Teacher and Rachel Jenkins- Distance Learning [Kindergarten through 4th Grade]
Discussion:
-Communication Plan by Superintendent Steen [set Working Board Meeting to review/revise goals]
Reports:
Full reports by the Superintendent, Elementary and High School Principals and PTA are available on our website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to accept the donation of a plotter to our STEAM Fab Lab from Straightline Surveying, the $350 donation from Northwoods Credit Union for the staff appreciation lunch and the donation of Fogstopper glasses spray from Northern MN Eye Care and Straightline Surveying. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to hire a temporary distance learning tutor. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to set the date for Graduation to Saturday, June 5 at 2pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to increase the substitute school nurse rate of pay to $20/hour. Friendly amendment to motion to include rate of pay between $20-22/hour. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to certify the 2020 Payable 2021 Levy. Motion passed unanimously.
Member Peterson moved the adoption of the following resolution:
SUPPORT FOR MAINTAINING THE CHALLENGE INCARCERATION PROGRAM (CIP) LOCATED IN WILLOW RIVER
WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Corrections has announced the possible closure of the CIP due to budget cuts; and
WHEREAS, the program employs approximately 60 employees many living within the Moose Lake Area School District; and
WHEREAS, the CIP has provided a great deal of volunteer labor to the District over a long time that included: grounds maintenance, assisting in moving in preparation of a major construction project, and many other projects saving the District the cost to hire help; and
WHEREAS, the loss of this program will have a negative impact upon the School District in loss of potential revenue and assistance in performing work on District projects.
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by School Board of Independent School District #97, Moose Lake, as follows:
The School Board hereby authorizes the Superintendent to develop a letter stating the support of the School Board/District in maintaining the CIP located in Willow River.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was duly seconded by member Pederson and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following in favor thereof: Anderson-Reed, Anderson, Bohnsack, Blondo, Peterson, and Pederson
And the following voted against the same: None
Whereupon such Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Bohnsack, second by Anderson-Reed to waive the requirement for three policy readings for Policy 522 and approve Policy 522 - Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to set the Truth in Taxation Meeting date and time for December 21, 2020 at 6:01 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Barnum/ML/WR Cooperative Committee Meeting September 23 5:00 p.m. Auditorium
Regular Meeting October 19 5:00 p.m. Auditorium
Finance Meeting October 5 3:30 p.m. Board Room
ML/WR Athletic Liaison-Full Bds September 25 5:00 p.m. Auditorium
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to adjourn at 6:24 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 1, 2020)
