STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Civil Family
(Custody)
COURT FILE 33-FA-20-8
SUMMONS
In Re: Custody the of:
Kevin Scott Zambory,
Petitioners,
vs.
Ginger Lee Postels,
Respondent.
TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RESPONDENT,
Please Take Notice that Plaintiff/PETITIONERS DO HEREBY hereby allege the following through his attorney DECLARES THE FOLLOWING:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. THIS IS A CUSTODY ACTION UNDER MINNESOTA LAW AND IS BASED ON THE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS/COMPLAINT.
The Petitioner has/OR is filing a lawsuit asking the court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child(ren) listed above in the caption.
You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the court a written Answer to the Petition. If Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the court and a judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon Petitioner within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition.
NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS
Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs.
Respectuflly submitted:
/s/ MacKenzie Guptil
MacKenzie Guptil
1639 Main Street North, Suite 1
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-7708
lic 328480
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 12, 19, 2020)
IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE
This will affect your 2021 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.
Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2020.
What is a qualifying relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.
For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.
After the initial application has been received relative homesteads are verified annually.
When do I apply?
You must apply on or before December 15, 2020.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.
Contact the assessor by December 15, 2020 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
In order to qualify for homestead you must own and occupy by December 1, 2020 and your homestead application must be received/postmarked by December 15, 2020.
Carlton County Assessor’s Office (218)384-9142
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 12, 2020)
NOTICE
Carlton County is looking for a Carlton County resident to serve on the Airport Commission. The Airport Commission reviews the day-to-day maintenance, operations, and construction at both the Moose Lake and Cloquet Airports. Meetings are held at 6:30 P.M. on the third Tuesday of every third month. Commissioners are appointed for a three-year term and can serve up to three terms. A Per Diem of $60.00 will be paid for attending Airport Commission meetings. If you are interested in serving on the Airport Commission or have any additional questions, please call Quinten Anderson, Airport Manager, at (218) 879-4911 or email at Quinten.anderson@co.carlton.mn.us.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 29, November 5, 2020)
SILVER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING AND REGULAR MEETING NOTICE CHANGE
The November Silver Township Board of Supervisors Board of Canvass and Regular meeting will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club.
This notice is given under my hand on this 22nd of October, 2020.
Mark Carlson, Clerk of Silver Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 29, November 5, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-PR-20-1619
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Beatrice Elaine Branson
a/k/a Beatrice E. Branson
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 19, 2020, at 8:20 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, 55718, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated April 21, 2003, and for the appointment of Owen Branson, whose address is 7816 Oak Valley Rd, Reynoldsbrug, OH 43068 and Eric Branson, whose address is 8910-47th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55428 as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently being held remotely due to the pandemic.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.03-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10/15/2020 8:43 a.m.
/s/ Robert Macanley
Judge of Distrct Court
Dated: October 14, 2020
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 29, November 5, 2020)
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
ORDINANCE NO. 3
BY Moose Lake and Windemere Area Sanitary Sewer District
Notice is hereby given that the Sanitary Sewer Board (the “Board”) of the Moose Lake and Windemere Area Sanitary Sewer District (the “District”) adopted Ordinance No. 3 entitled:
Moose Lake Windemere Area Sanitary Sewer District Ordinance No. 3 Point of Sale, New Construction and Disconnect and Reconnect Certificate of Compliance
Ordinance No. 3 is summarized below:
The Ordinance was adopted to prevent the discharge of water from roof, surface, groundwater, sump pump, footing tile, or other natural precipitation into the municipal sanitary sewer system which has the potential to cause property damage and overload the municipal sanitary sewer system.
Section 4 provides that no person shall discharge, cause to be discharged, or permit into the system any Inflow/Infiltration (I/I) or clear water because of a sump pump, defective plumbing, or a defective sewer service lateral or by any other means. Section 5 provides that any dwelling, structure or building connected, or to be connected, to the municipal sanitary sewer system that has a sump pump or other discharge system to remove ground water from its foundation drain must have a permanently installed discharge line.
Section 6 provides that unless a property owner already has a valid certificate of compliance issued by the District for the property, the property owner must complete or have completed an inspection and must obtain a certificate of compliance issued by the District prior or within 30 days of advertising an interest in real property for sale and before point of sale. Section 7 provides that any property that has applied for new construction or to disconnect and reconnect must also complete an inspection.
A certificate of compliance shall be valid for five years except that a certificate of compliance for new construction shall be valid for ten years provided that if after five years from the date of the certificate of compliance for new construction the District determines based on flow data that I/I is occurring at a property, the Board may revoke a certificate of compliance until submission of a current report for the property.
Section 7 further sets forth the requirements and procedure of the inspection, including a sump pump inspection and sewer service lateral inspection and televising. The property owner shall be responsible for all costs of the Inspection to be performed by a licensed plumber and contractor for televising. The property owner shall submit a report to the District along with the televised data specifying whether the inspection requirements have been met. If a report discloses that use of the property is not in compliance with Ordinance No. 3 or other District ordinances, policies and regulations, a correction notice will be issued by the District specifying necessary corrective actions and requiring submission of a revised report. The responsibility of repairing any nonconformance is a personal obligation of the property owner.
The Ordinance further sets forth an escrow procedure to permit the sale or transfer of property prior to receipt by the Board of a revised report and issuance of a certificate of compliance if certain conditions are met.
The Ordinance shall be effective commencing January 1, 2021.
Publication Locations: A full printed copy of Ordinance No. 3 is available for inspection at any meeting of the Sanitary Sewer Board which are held on the third Wednesday of each month at the 304 ½ Elm Avenue, Moose Lake, Minnesota at 5:30 p.m and on the website at www.mlwssd.org
Dated: October 21, 2020.
Darla Hall
Executive Director MLWSSD
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Special Meeting Minutes
October 26, 2020
The Special Meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5 pm. Board Members present include Ben Anderson [Zoom], Julie Peterson, Jerry Pederson, Steven Blondo [Zoom], Kim Bohnsack, and Lisa Anderson-Reed [Zoom]. Others present include Superintendent Billie Jo Steen.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Agenda Item:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the purchase of a scrubber, not to exceed $20,000, using Coronavirus Relief Funds. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to adjourn at 5:05 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 2020)
