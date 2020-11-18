Public Notice - Letter of Interest for Seat on the Windemere Township Planning Commission
Date – 11/16/2020
Windemere Township is accepting letters of interest from applicants who would like to be appointed to the Windemere Planning Commission (1 Vacancy for a 2-Year Term). Please submit your letter of interest by mailing your application to Windemere Township 91546 Military Road ATTN : Township Clerk Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 or via email to scott.danelski@windemeretownship.com no later than Friday December 4th, 2020.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 19, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Working Meeting Minutes
November 9, 2020
The Working Meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:02 pm. Board Members present via Zoom include Kim Bohnsack, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Moose Lake Community School Strategic Goals reviewed and revised. New format implemented. Superintendent Steen and Blondo will incorporate revisions into a draft to be finalized and approved at the upcoming Board Meeting on Mon, Nov 16.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to adjourn at 6:41 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 19, 2020)
NOTICE OF HEARING ON REASSESSMENT
(Town of Windemere, Minnesota)
Date, time and place: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the Town of Windemere, Pine County, Minnesota (the “Town”), will meet at the Town Hall on November 21st, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to consider objections to the proposed reassessment of the property identified hereinafter.
General nature of the Reassessment: This Reassessment is necessitated by virtue of the property having been tax forfeited and sold following the original assessment in 2012, causing the original assessment to be extinguished.
Area proposed to be assessed: The property proposed to be reassessed consists of the parcel of property located at: 34963 Laketown Road, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, with Pine County tax parcel identification #33.0546.000.
Total amount of proposed assessment: The total amount proposed to be reassessed is $49,262.53.
Assessment roll open to inspection: The proposed reassessment roll is on file with the Clerk and open to public inspection.
Written or oral objections: Written or oral objections by any property owner will be considered at the hearing.
Limitation on appeal: No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any reassessment adopted by the Board of Supervisors unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner(s) is filed with the Clerk prior to the reassessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. All objections to the reassessments not received at the reassessment hearing in the manner prescribed by Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.061 are waived, unless the failure to object to the reassessment hearing is due to a reasonable cause.
Right of appeal: Any owner of property to be reassessed may appeal the reassessment to the district court of Pine County pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Chair or Clerk of the Town within 30 days after the adoption of the reassessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Chair or Clerk of the Town.
Deferment of assessments: The Town has not established a deferment procedure pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 through 435.195.
Mailed notice: The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.
Dated: November 9th, 2020.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 12, 19, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED
PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 13, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Chairperson Bodie called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Members present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx (by video), Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the September 28, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Justin Kroeger of Gallager presented information on health insurance trends and future options.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Social Worker position in the Public Health and Human Services Disabilities Services Unit.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the first of three possible one-year extensions of the Agreement for Transportation of Recyclable Mattresses with Waste Management.
Peterson by Thell all yea votes to approve the reappointment, effective as of January 1, 2021, of Byron Kuster and Sam Huhta to the Carlton County Planning Commission.
Thell by Peterson all yea, except Proulx who abstained, to table action on Conditional/Interim Use Permit #420004.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the Lease between Carlton County, the State of Minnesota and Premier Horticulture pursuant to a Joint Powers Agreement between Carlton County and the State of Minnesota, to mine peat resources located in Beseman Township.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to grant unto the City of Barnum, a permanent easement for public drainage and utility purposes over, on, across, under and through the land situated in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to make final payment to Redstone Construction, LLC for SAP 009-611-004.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve setting the fee for providing and installing 9-1-1 signs at $85.00, effective January 1, 2021.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1044908 with the State of Minnesota, Department of Transportation.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the adoption of the Carlton County Technology, Network, Internet Use and Email Policy.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for August 2020.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to authorize entering into an Agreement for Consulting Services with USI Consulting Group, Inc. (USICG, formerly known as Hildi Inc.) to provide actuarial services related to Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Statement No. 75 for Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB).
Thell by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 19, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Civil Family
(Custody)
COURT FILE 33-FA-20-8
SUMMONS
In Re: Custody the of:
Kevin Scott Zambory,
Petitioners,
vs.
Ginger Lee Postels,
Respondent.
TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RESPONDENT,
Please Take Notice that Plaintiff/PETITIONERS DO HEREBY hereby allege the following through his attorney DECLARES THE FOLLOWING:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. THIS IS A CUSTODY ACTION UNDER MINNESOTA LAW AND IS BASED ON THE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS/COMPLAINT.
The Petitioner has/OR is filing a lawsuit asking the court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child(ren) listed above in the caption.
You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the court a written Answer to the Petition. If Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the court and a judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon Petitioner within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition.
NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS
Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs.
Respectuflly submitted:
/s/ MacKenzie Guptil
MacKenzie Guptil
1639 Main Street North, Suite 1
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-7708
lic 328480
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 12, 19, 2020)
