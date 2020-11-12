NOTICE OF HEARING ON REASSESSMENT
(Town of Windemere, Minnesota)
Date, time and place: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the Town of Windemere, Pine County, Minnesota (the “Town”), will meet at the Town Hall on November 21st, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to consider objections to the proposed reassessment of the property identified hereinafter.
General nature of the Reassessment: This Reassessment is necessitated by virtue of the property having been tax forfeited and sold following the original assessment in 2012, causing the original assessment to be extinguished.
Area proposed to be assessed: The property proposed to be reassessed consists of the parcel of property located at: 34963 Laketown Road, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, with Pine County tax parcel identification #33.0546.000.
Total amount of proposed assessment: The total amount proposed to be reassessed is $49,262.53.
Assessment roll open to inspection: The proposed reassessment roll is on file with the Clerk and open to public inspection.
Written or oral objections: Written or oral objections by any property owner will be considered at the hearing.
Limitation on appeal: No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any reassessment adopted by the Board of Supervisors unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner(s) is filed with the Clerk prior to the reassessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. All objections to the reassessments not received at the reassessment hearing in the manner prescribed by Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.061 are waived, unless the failure to object to the reassessment hearing is due to a reasonable cause.
Right of appeal: Any owner of property to be reassessed may appeal the reassessment to the district court of Pine County pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Chair or Clerk of the Town within 30 days after the adoption of the reassessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Chair or Clerk of the Town.
Deferment of assessments: The Town has not established a deferment procedure pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 through 435.195.
Mailed notice: The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.
Dated: November 9th, 2020.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 12, 19, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Civil Family
(Custody)
COURT FILE 33-FA-20-8
SUMMONS
In Re: Custody the of:
Kevin Scott Zambory,
Petitioners,
vs.
Ginger Lee Postels,
Respondent.
TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RESPONDENT,
Please Take Notice that Plaintiff/PETITIONERS DO HEREBY hereby allege the following through his attorney DECLARES THE FOLLOWING:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. THIS IS A CUSTODY ACTION UNDER MINNESOTA LAW AND IS BASED ON THE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS/COMPLAINT.
The Petitioner has/OR is filing a lawsuit asking the court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child(ren) listed above in the caption.
You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the court a written Answer to the Petition. If Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the court and a judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon Petitioner within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition.
NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS
Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs.
Respectuflly submitted:
/s/ MacKenzie Guptil
MacKenzie Guptil
1639 Main Street North, Suite 1
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-7708
lic 328480
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 12, 19, 2020)
IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE
This will affect your 2021 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.
Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2020.
What is a qualifying relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.
For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.
After the initial application has been received relative homesteads are verified annually.
When do I apply?
You must apply on or before December 15, 2020.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.
Contact the assessor by December 15, 2020 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
In order to qualify for homestead you must own and occupy by December 1, 2020 and your homestead application must be received/postmarked by December 15, 2020.
Carlton County Assessor’s Office (218)384-9142
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 5, 12, 2020)
