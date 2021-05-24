ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): COQ Fuel System Relocation: MnDOT Project No: SP 0902-65. Sealed bids will be received for the Cloquet-Carlton Airport at the County Engineer’s Office, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718 until 1:00 PM CST on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Plans and Specifications are available at the Duluth office of RS&H, Inc. Please visit the Carlton County website (www.co.carlton.mn.us) for full advertisement for bid.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 20, 27, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED SESSION
HELD ON April 26, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the April 13, 2021, Minutes of the regular meeting.
Thell by Peterson all yea, votes to approve the Addendum to Memorandum of Agreement between the University of Minnesota and Carlton County for Providing Extension Programs Locally and Employing County Extension Staff, effective April 26, 2021, contingent upon approval of the County Attorney.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve refilling a Disabilities Services Social Worker position in Public Health and Human Services.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Service Provider Contracts and Addendums: Fond du Lac Band – Foster Care and Visitation Services
Brenner Thell all yea, to approve the 2021 renewal of the Carlton County Hunting/Cabin, Agriculture, ARMER, and Billboard Site Leases, with further approval of a fee increase of $25.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to adopt Minnesota Statutes 282.01, Subdivision 7A, provides for the County Auditor to sell certain tax-forfeited properties at a restricted landsale
WHEREAS,; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners does hereby authorize the sale of tax-forfeited lands as allowed by Minnesota Statutes 282.01, subdivision 7A.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve a one-year Lease Agreement, Lease No. 12399, by and between Carlton County and the State of Minnesota.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, votes to accept staff recommendations and approve Applications for Property Tax Adjustments as follows: Carol and Gregory Cross and Tanner Thorman
Bodie by Brenner all yea votes to accept the expenditure listing for March 2021
Brenner by Peterson all yea, votes approve that the Jail/Justice Center project is a ‘Go’ as relates to first of the three ‘Go/No-Go’ decision points.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to authorize the County Coordinator to organize a meeting with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for the purpose of discussing current issues affecting the band and county
Bodie by Brenner all yea, votes to move forward with evaluations of possible jail sites and associated construction costs.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to set a closed meeting at the end of regular business to discuss union negotiations and further to adjourn to the closed meeting.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to close the closed meeting and return to the adjourned meeting.
Brenner Bodie all yea except Peterson and Thell who voted nay, to authorize ratification of 2021 labor contracts and Memorandums of Understanding with the Carlton County Public Health and Human Services AFSCME Council 65, Local 275 and International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Local #49 units.
Brenner by Thell all yea, this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 20, 2021)
NOTICE OF APPLICATION - PERMIT TO MINE
In accordance with Minnesota’s Mineland Reclamation Act (M.S. 93.44-93.51) and the Minnesota Peat Mineland Reclamation Rules Chapter 6131, notice is hereby given that Premier Horticulture, Inc. (Premier), 1320 Kalli Rd. Cromwell, MN has applied for a Permit to Mine.
Premier proposes to develop the Wright Bog, located in the Carlton County, by constructing a new horticultural peat harvesting facility located approximately 3 miles west of their existing Black Lake Bog (Peatrex) horticultural peat harvesting operation. The project would secure a continuous supply of Sphagnum moss peat to its existing processing plant located west of Cromwell in Carlton County, Minnesota. The proposed development areas would be cleared and ditched, with drainage water conveyed through the ditch system, sedimentation basins, and the north drainage ditch eventually discharging into the Little Tamarack River. The company plans to develop a total of 316.4 acres that includes 255.2 acres of peat harvesting areas, 5.7 acres for a drainage ditch north of the site, 5.1 acres for sedimentation basins, 2.7 acres for access roads within the harvesting area, 2.4 acres for an access road to the harvesting area, 15.6 acres for peat stockpiles within the harvest area, 2.0 acres for an equipment yard, and 28.0 acres for a restoration donor site. Storm water will be treated through 4 sediment basins to remove suspended solids from the discharge water.
The development would occur on both private and state administered land (i.e. state lease). Production on the proposed site is estimated to begin in 2021 and end in 2046. Progressive restoration of the site will occur between 2033 and 2049. The permit application is on file and may be reviewed by appointment at the Premier Horticulture, Inc. office in Cromwell, MN, or at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Division of Lands and Minerals office in Hibbing and in St. Paul at the addresses shown below.
MDNR Division of Lands and MineralMDNR Division of Lands and Minerals
1525 3rd Avenue East
500 Lafayette Road
Hibbing, MN 55746
St. Paul, MN 55155
Appointments at the DNR can be made by calling 651‐259‐5959.
Any person owning property which will be affected by the proposed operation or any federal, state or local government agency having responsibilities affected by the proposed operation may file written objections as to the proposed application. All objections may be submitted to the Commissioner of Natural Resources, c/o MDNR Division of Lands and Mineral, 1525 3rd Avenue East, Hibbing, MN no later than 2:30 pm on Monday July 12, 2021.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 20, 27, June 3, 10, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-794
NOTICE AND ORDER OF
HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Evelyn M. Hawkinson, a/k/a Evelyn Marian Hawkinson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 17, 2021, ay 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, July 21, 2016 (“Will), and for the appointment of Brandt Swedberg, whose address is 1803 Highway 23, Wrenshall, MN 55797, and Amy Swedberg, whose address is 1803 Highway 23, Wrenshall, MN 55797 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 501B.41, subdivison 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 05/07/2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Jacob J. Baker
Hanft Fride, P.A.
1000 U.S. Bank Place
130 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Attorney License No: 302004
Telephone: (218) 722-4766
FAX: (218) 529-2401
Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 20, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: January 22, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: March 11, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until July 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: May 13, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 20, 2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.