ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): COQ Fuel System Relocation: MnDOT Project No: SP 0902-65. Sealed bids will be received for the Cloquet-Carlton Airport at the County Engineer’s Office, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718 until 1:00 PM CST on Monday, June 7, 2021. The Plans and Specifications are available at the Duluth office of RS&H, Inc. Please visit the Carlton County website (www.co.carlton.mn.us) for full advertisement for bid.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 20, 27, 2021)
Carlton County Transportation Department
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): COQ Multi-Use Hangar: EDA Award Number: 06-79-06176/MnDOT Project No: SP 0902-63. Sealed bids will be received for the Cloquet-Carlton Airport at the County Engineer’s Office, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718 until 1:00 PM CST on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Plans and Specifications are available at the Duluth office of RS&H, Inc. Please visit the Carlton County website (www.co.carlton.mn.us) for full advertisement for bid.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021)
Carlton County Transportation Department
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): COQ Entrance Road Relocation: FAA AIP Number: 3-27-0018-17-21/MnDOT Project No: SP 0902-64. Sealed bids will be received for the Cloquet-Carlton Airport at the County Engineer’s Office, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN 55718 until 1:00 PM CST on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Plans and Specifications are available at the Duluth office of RS&H, Inc. Please visit the Carlton County website (www.co.carlton.mn.us) for full advertisement for bid.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED CARLTON COUNTY PARKING ORDINANCE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building located at 1630 County Road 61 in Carlton, Minnesota, to provide an opportunity for the public to express their views concerning a proposed Carlton County Parking Ordinance. The proposed ordinance can be found at www.co.carlton.mn.us. Written comments may be mailed to Carlton County Auditor, PO Box 130, Carlton MN 55718.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-794
NOTICE AND ORDER OF
HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Evelyn M. Hawkinson, a/k/a Evelyn Marian Hawkinson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 17, 2021, ay 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, July 21, 2016 (“Will), and for the appointment of Brandt Swedberg, whose address is 1803 Highway 23, Wrenshall, MN 55797, and Amy Swedberg, whose address is 1803 Highway 23, Wrenshall, MN 55797 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 501B.41, subdivison 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 05/07/2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Jacob J. Baker
Hanft Fride, P.A.
1000 U.S. Bank Place
130 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Attorney License No: 302004
Telephone: (218) 722-4766
FAX: (218) 529-2401
Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 20, 2021)
School Board Working Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
May 4, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:31 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Reports and Discussion
A. High School Principal was present and reported.
B. Elementary Principal was present and reported.
C. Community Education Director was present and reported.
D. Athletic Director was not present, written report only.
Other Items for Discussion
A. Discussed the financial, time and driver implications of reducing one bus route for next year.
B. Reviewed the Barnum School District’s chain of command for handling issues. The document titled “Communication Flow Chart” shows this chain and can be found on the school website at: isd91.org/district/communication-flow-chart/
C. Discussed Policy 103 Complaints – Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons. The Policy Committee will be reviewing and revising this policy over the summer.
Listening Session with ICS for Long-Term Strategic Planning
ICS led the Board and individual contract employees through a question and answer session designed to help generate a long-term plan for the District. Listening sessions will also be held with union staff, students and community members over the next month.
Future Meetings:
1. NLSEC Board Meeting, Thursday, May 6, 2021, 9:00 a.m.
2. Community Ed Advisory Council Board Meeting, Monday, May 17, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
3. Finance Committee Meeting, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Board Room
4. Regular Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
Adjournment:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 8:56 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 2021)
School Board Regular Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
April 20, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: J. Fuglestad
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following addition to “Items for Individual Action and Discussion:”
F. Consider approving the reduction of one bus route beginning FY22.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, March 16, 2021 and Minutes of the Working Meeting of the School Board, April 6, 2021.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. Congratulations to the following Barnum High School BPA students who will be competing at the National BPA Conference virtually from April 26 - May 4: Lynnsey Schatz placed 1st (out of 97 students!) in the State in Financial Math and Analysis Concepts. She also took 6th in Banking and Finance. Ava Gran and Kate Ferrin placed 3rd in the Small Business Management Team.
2. Six Barnum High School students are working/learning in the PAES lab this semester and are joined by two Willow River students a few afternoons each week.
3. Congratulations to Ivy Polecheck, Audrey Liggett, Maxwell Moors and Logan Liggett for having their artwork selected for the 2021 Congressional Art Show.
4. Courtney Seickert, a 2015 Barnum graduate, is currently working with the special education team at the elementary school as a student teacher. She recently completed student teaching in a Barnum 4th grade classroom. Courtney has been working in Bomber Club since her senior year of high school and for a number of years in the Community Ed office. Courtney is working on her teaching degree through the University of Wisconsin-Superior, with a major in Elementary Education and minors in both Special Education and Early Childhood.
5. Twenty-six staff members participated in the March “Going for the Gold” fitness challenge. Together they completed 9,061,290 steps or an estimated 4,356 miles!
B. Public Participation: None
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of March 31, 2021.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $209,909.94 and payroll paid in March in the amount of $518,096.99 for a total of $728,006.93.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $602,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Principal Presentation on PLC’s
High School Principal Campbell and Elementary Principal Vitito were present and addressed the additional teacher PLC days on the FY22 calendar.
Consent Agenda:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the 2021-2022 School Calendar.
B. Approve the resignation of Sarah Jurek, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, effective April 2, 2021.
C. Approve a $5,000 donation from Marie Eskowitz to go towards an audio system for the high school gym and commons.
D. Approve membership enrollment renewal for 2021-2022 with Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mariah Minkkinen, part-time temporary Junior High Math and Reading Interventionist, for the fourth quarter of FY21.
B. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mariah Minkkinen, Head Girls Basketball Coach, effective April 22, 2021.
C. Motion by Coughlin and seconded by Ferrin to approve the hire of ICS to help us with our future strategic planning, as recommended by the Finance Committee. Motion amended by Unkelhaeuser, amended motion seconded by Dinger, and amended motion unanimously carried to approve the hire of ICS to help us with Phase I of our future strategic planning.
D. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve holding Board meetings in the media center starting in May to accommodate up to 25 attendees with social distance protocol. This would allow approximately 10-14 guests. Meetings will still be live streamed.
E. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Coughlin, and carried to approve the reduction of a 1.0 FTE high school administrative assistant for FY22. Those voting for: Bonneville, Coughlin, Dinger, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Those voting against: Ferrin.
F. Motion by Coughlin and seconded by Unkelhaeuser to approve the reduction of one bus route beginning FY22. Motion to table item by Dinger, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to table the discussion.
Enrollment Comparison for March 2021
Future Meetings:
1. Working Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
2. NLSEC Board Meeting, Thursday, May 6, 2021, 9:00 a.m.
3. Community Ed Advisory Council Board Meeting, Monday, May 17, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
4. Finance Committee Meeting, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Board Room
5. Regular Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
Adjournment:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 9:02 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 2021)
School Board Working Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
April 6, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin (arrived 6:33 p.m.), B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: L. Bonneville
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the addition of item F. PLC’s for FY22 under IV. Other Items for Discussion.
Reports and Discussion
A. High School Principal was present and reported.
B. Elementary Principal was present and reported.
C. Public Questions / Comments: None
Other Items for Discussion
A. Discussed future strategic planning and which company to use.
B. Discussed suggested FY22 reductions which would include only one office personnel reduction.
C. Discussed a conversation with Carlton about Barnum’s openness to future educational collaborations with Carlton.
D. Discussed hiring practices and Board involvement in the process.
E.Discussed the latest BMLWR Collaborative agenda, including transportation sharing with all three schools.
F. Discussed PLC’s for FY22.
Future Meetings:
A. BLT Meeting, Thursday, April 15, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Board Room
B. Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Board Room
C. Regular Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
Adjournment:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 8:40 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 2021)
NOTICE
Windemere Township
The Windemere Town Board will hold a special meeting on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Windemere Township hall and continuing all day around Windemere Township for the following purpose: To conduct the 2021 Windemere Township Annual Road Review.
Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 13, 2021)
