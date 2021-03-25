NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000404122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Dated: December 09, 2016
Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000485397
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 08, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: July 06, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: September 02, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: January 15, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: January 29, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: February 25, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: March 19, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, 2021)
School Board Regular Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
March 16, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:33 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz,
J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Corrected Minutes of the Special Meeting of the School Board, Feb. 2, 2021, Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, February 16, 2021, and Minutes of the Special Meeting of the School Board, February 23, 2021.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A.Good Things Happening
1. Congratulations to Lynnsey Schatz, Delaney Koecher, Olivia Bogenholm, Riki Mae Duevel, Kelly Crump, Audrey Liggett, Kate Ferrin, and Ava Gran who are currently competing virtually over a week’s span at the MN State BPA Conference.
2. Congratulations to Jake Hultgren, Lynnsey Schatz, Isaac Konu, Jonah McCauley, Luke Dinger, Calindria Liggett, Dylan Wallace and Murray Salzer who will be competing virtually at the State Math League Meet on Monday, March 15.
3. Mrs. Bird’s 7th grade science class started tapping the maple trees in the school forest, which they will eventually boil down to maple syrup.
4. Mr. Bird’s Industrial Tech “How to Make Anything” class is helping remodel the cabinets and counter in the high school concession stand.
5. Nicholas Finifrock presented at the Region 3 Assistive Technology Office on March 3. Nicholas and some of his team members demonstrated how Nicholas has been playing Virtual Bingo and doing weekly Virtual Story Time with students in other school districts. This is a great example of something positive that came out of Covid 19.
6. Planning for PROM is underway. That sounds so normal!
B.Public Participation: Community member addressed hiring practices.
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of February 28, 2021.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $240,129.12 and payroll paid in February in the amount of $475,585.89 for a total of $715,715.01.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $695,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
A. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve a 12-week maternity leave request for Caroline Nordvall beginning approximately April 12, 2021.
B. Approve a $440 donation from Patrick Poirier for the music department.
C. Approve the retirement of Lisa Schmitt, Head Cook, effective June 9, 2021.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Karen Sebring, Paraprofessional, effective March 1, 2021.
B. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Cassie Comstock, Paraprofessional, effective March 1, 2021.
C. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jacob Grimm, Housekeeper, effective March 1, 2021.
D. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the revised budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 as recommended by the Finance Committee.
E. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to table approving a future strategic planning company.
Enrollment Comparison for February 2021
Future Meetings:
A.BLT Meeting, Thursday, March 18, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Board Room
B.BMLWR Collaborative Meeting, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 5:00 p.m., Barnum
C.Working Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
D.BLT Meeting, Thursday, April 15, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Board Room
E.Regular Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
Adjournment:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:54 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, 2021)
Advertisement for Bids
2021 Sewer Lining Project
City of Moose Lake
SEH No. MOOSL 153899
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Moose Lake until 2:00 pm, Thursday, April, 8, 2021, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2021 Sewer Lining Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via GoToMeeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Moose Lake 2021 Sewer Lining Bid Opening
Thu, Apr 8, 2021 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM (CDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/235489661
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (571) 317-3112
Access Code: 235-489-661
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/235489661
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
24” Sanitary Sewer CIPP = 468 Lin. Ft.
Cut Protruding Tap = 13 Each
Manhole Lining = 6 Lin. Ft.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at
http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 7686582 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated March 25, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $75.00.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with State of Minnesota.
The City of Moose Lake reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Moose Lake.
Katie Bloom, City Administrator, City of Moose Lake, MN
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, 2021)
COUNTY OF CARLTON
OFFICE OF THE COUNTY AUDITOR
CARLTON, MINNESOTA
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, until 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota for the following:
2021 Specifications Proposal for Supplies as per specifications on file in the County Engineer’s Office and at the Carlton County website https://www.co.carlton.mn.us
to include:
1) Dust Control
2) Gravel Crushing
3) Bituminous Materials
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. By order of the Carlton County Board of Commissioners.
JinYeene Neumann
Carlton County Engineer
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718-8170
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, April 1, 8 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-15
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven
Martin
TO: Barry Steven Martin
A Termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on February 23, 2021, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, as the date and time, at the Carlton County Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for the Admit/Deny hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether he child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or termination of parental rights should be granted in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or terminate your parental rights, then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to weather the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)
Carlton County Transportation
Department Notice
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-603-036. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before April 12, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves City of Cloquet sanitary sewer and water main utility improvements, Carlton County storm sewer improvements, curb and gutter, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, sidewalk and shared use path, bituminous surface removal, new bituminous pavement, and sign panels. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on April 13, 2021, 8:30 AM CST.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATION DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-407
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT (TESTATE)
In Re: Estate of
WILBUR HUGO JUNTUNEN,
Decedent.
Kimberly B. Eckhardt (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on April 29, 2021 at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County District, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three years (3) ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedent’s last Will dated January 20, 1989, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. If you have objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 278-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14-days before the time set for the hearing.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 3/17/21
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, April 1, 2020)
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2022 property taxes
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Moose Lake will meet on 04/28/21, 1 PM, at Moose Lake City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine weather property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification or your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns, If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it wiht your assesor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 25th day of January, 2021
/s/ Gail Lundgren
Clerk of the town of Moose Lake
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
Court File No. 09-JV-20-151
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway,
and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
TO: Chester G. Addison Jr.,
A termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on December 14, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 6, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining termination of parental rights in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrsion
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 25, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 09-JV-20-151
Case Type: Juvenile
Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate Parent and Order for Service By Publication
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway, and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) SS
COUNTY OF Carlton )
CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:
1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.
2. The name and birth date of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:
Chester George Addison Jr. 2/11/1980
3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:
859 Amoretti St
Lander, WY 82520
4. Through the following process, your affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:
• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed.
• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.
5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:
Resources Date Last Address Explanation of Last
Checked On Record Address on Record
SSIS/CSIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Social Service Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records]
MAXIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Economic Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records, GA, MFIP] Pine City, MN 55063
Courty 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St
Parental Fee Unit Lander, WY 82520 Last known Court
Record
Child Support 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
& Collections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Telephone 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Directory 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Reverse 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Criminal 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Check/SIP Lander, WY 82520 Record
County 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Corrections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Department [probation/
parole records]
Tribe 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Parent Lander, WY 82520 Record
Relatives: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[list relationship] Lander, WY 82520 Record
Internet 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Search Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.
FURTHER YOUR AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.
Jody Messner
For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service
ORDER
Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.
Dated: March 2, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumne
Rebekka Stumne
Judge of District Court
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 25, 2021)
CITY OF BARNUM
NOTICE OF PROPOSED
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Barnum City Council will be considering an Ordinance amending the Table of Special Ordinances I. of Ordinance No. 99 adopted on May 13, 1996 and titled ‘Grants to Northern Minnesota Utilities a non-exclusive franchise for a period of 25 years; gas distribution system’ of the Barnum City Code updating the franchise Ordinance at the regular City Council meeting to be held Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 6:00pm
Shelley Hagen
City Clerk-Treasurer
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File Number: 09-JV-21-15
Case Type: Juvenile
Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate
Parent and Order for
Service By Publication
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
In the Matter of the Children of: Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven Martin
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) SS
COUNTY OF Carlton )
CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:
1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.
2. The name and birthdate of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:
Barry Steven Martin 3/1/1978
3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:
417 3rd Street
Cloquet, MN 55702
4. Through the following process, you affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:
• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed
• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.
5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:
Resource Date Checked Last Address on Record Explanation of Last
Address on Record
SSIS/CSIS 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[Social Service Cloquet, MN 55720
Records]
MAXIS 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[Economics Assistance Cloquet, MN 55720
Records, GA, MFIP]
County Parental 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Fee Unit Cloquet, MN 55720
Child Support 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
&Collections Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Directory Cloquet, MN 55720
Directory 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Assistance Cloquet, MN 55720
Reverse 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Directory Cloquet, MN 55720
Criminal Check 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
/SIP Cloquet, MN 55720
County 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Corrections Department Cloquet, MN 55720
[probation/parole records]
Tribe 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Clouquet, MN 55720
Other Parent 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
Relatives 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[list relationship] Cloquet, MN 55720
Internet Search 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
Other: 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.
FURTHER YOU AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.
/s/ Jody Messner
For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service
ORDER
Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)
