STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 09-JV-21-15

SUMMONS

IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:

Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven

Martin

TO: Barry Steven Martin

A Termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on February 23, 2021, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, as the date and time, at the Carlton County Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for the Admit/Deny hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether he child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or termination of parental rights should be granted in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both. 

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or terminate your parental rights, then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to weather the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: March 3, 2021

/s/ Janine Morrison

Janine Morrison

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)

Carlton County Transportation 

Department Notice

The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-603-036. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before April 12, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves City of Cloquet sanitary sewer and water main utility improvements, Carlton County storm sewer improvements, curb and gutter, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, sidewalk and shared use path, bituminous surface removal, new bituminous pavement, and sign panels. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on April 13, 2021, 8:30 AM CST.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments

This may affect your 2022 property taxes

The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Moose Lake will meet on 04/28/21, 1 PM, at Moose Lake City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine weather property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification or your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns, If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it wiht your assesor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.

No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.

Given under my hand this 25th day of January, 2021

/s/ Gail Lundgren

Clerk of the town of Moose Lake

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SUMMONS

Court File No. 09-JV-20-151

IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:

Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway,

and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,

TO: Chester G. Addison Jr.,

A termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on December 14, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 6, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining termination of parental rights in accordance with Minnesota Law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody  or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: March 3, 2021

/s/ Janine Morrison

Janine Morrsion

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 25, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

CARLTON COUNTY

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 09-JV-20-151

Case Type: Juvenile

Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate Parent and Order for Service By Publication

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway, and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,

STATE OF MINNESOTA  )

                                         ) SS

COUNTY OF Carlton       )

CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:

1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.

2. The name and birth date of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:

Chester George Addison Jr. 2/11/1980

3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:

859 Amoretti St

Lander, WY 82520

4. Through the following process, your affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:

• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed.

• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.

5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:

Resources      Date      Last Address   Explanation of Last

                   Checked    On Record      Address on Record

SSIS/CSIS  2/24/21    859 Amoretti St   Last known Court

[Social Service         Lander, WY 82520         Record

Records]

MAXIS       2/24/21   859 Amoretti St    Last known Court

[Economic Assistance  Lander, WY 82520    Record

Records, GA, MFIP]    Pine City, MN 55063

Courty         2/24/21     859 Amoretti St 

Parental Fee Unit        Lander, WY 82520   Last known Court

                                                                      Record

Child Support  2/24/21   859 Amoretti St  Last known Court

& Collections               Lander, WY 82520   Record

Telephone     2/24/21   859 Amoretti St   Last known Court

Directory                    Lander, WY 82520    Record

Directory    2/24/21    859 Amoretti St    Last known Court

Assistance              Lander, WY 82520       Record

Reverse    2/24/21     859 Amoretti St    Last known Court

Directory                Lander, WY 82520       Record

Criminal     2/24/21    859 Amoretti St    Last known Court

Check/SIP             Lander, WY 82520       Record

County      2/24/21   859 Amoretti St      Last known Court

Corrections      Lander, WY 82520              Record

Department [probation/

parole records]

Tribe         2/24/21     859 Amoretti St     Last known Court

                               Lander, WY 82520          Record

Other        2/24/21    859 Amoretti St     Last known Court

Parent                    Lander, WY 82520           Record

Relatives:  2/24/21   859 Amoretti St      Last known Court

[list relationship]    Lander, WY 82520            Record

Internet     2/24/21    859 Amoretti St      Last known Court

Search                   Lander, WY 82520           Record

Other:      2/24/21    859 Amoretti St       Last known Court

                             Lander, WY 82520            Record

6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.

FURTHER YOUR AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.

I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.

Jody Messner

For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service

ORDER

Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.

Dated: March 2, 2021

/s/ Rebekka Stumne

Rebekka Stumne

Judge of District Court

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 25, 2021)

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Oakview

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States

NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Oakview Care, LLC 

Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment. 

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston

Mailing Address: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org

Work Item 1221752400027

Original File Number 122175200027

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

03/03/2021 11:59 PM

/s/ Steve Simon

Secretary of State

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 2021)

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Kenwood

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States

NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Mercy Care Center LLC

Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment. 

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston

Mailing Address: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org

Work Item 1221750900025

Original File Number 1221750900025

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

03/03/2021 11:59 PM

/s/ Steve Simon

Secretary of State

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 11, 18, 2021)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

CARLTON COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL COURT

Court File Number: 09-JV-21-15

Case Type: Juvenile

Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate 

Parent and Order for 

Service By Publication

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

In the Matter of the Children of: Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven Martin

STATE OF MINNESOTA   )

                                          ) SS

COUNTY OF Carlton        )

CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:

1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.

2. The name and birthdate of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:

Barry Steven Martin    3/1/1978

3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:

417 3rd Street

Cloquet, MN 55702

4. Through the following process, you affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:

• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed

• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.

5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:

Resource     Date Checked    Last Address on Record   Explanation of Last

                                                                                          Address on Record

SSIS/CSIS      3/2/21             417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

[Social Service                       Cloquet, MN 55720

Records]

MAXIS             3/2/21            417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

[Economics Assistance          Cloquet, MN 55720

Records, GA, MFIP]

County Parental  3/2/21         417 3rd Street,          Last known Court Record

Fee Unit                                 Cloquet, MN 55720

Child Support   3/2/21           417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

&Collections                          Cloquet, MN 55720

Telephone        3/2/21            417 3rd Street,            Last known Court Record

Directory                                Cloquet, MN 55720

Directory          3/2/21            417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

Assistance                             Cloquet, MN 55720

Reverse           3/2/21            417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

Directory                                Cloquet, MN 55720

Criminal Check 3/2/21           417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record 

/SIP                                        Cloquet, MN 55720

County              3/2/21           417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

Corrections Department        Cloquet, MN 55720

[probation/parole records]

Tribe                  3/2/21          417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

                                              Clouquet, MN 55720

Other Parent      3/2/21         417 3rd Street,            Last known Court Record

                                              Cloquet, MN 55720

Relatives            3/2/21         417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

[list relationship]                    Cloquet, MN 55720

Internet Search   3/2/21        417 3rd Street,            Last known Court Record

                                              Cloquet, MN 55720

Other:                  3/2/21        417 3rd Street,           Last known Court Record

                                              Cloquet, MN 55720

6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.

FURTHER YOU AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.

I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.

/s/ Jody Messner

For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service

ORDER

Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.

Dated: March 3, 2021

/s/ Robert Macaulay

Robert Macaulay

Judge of District Court

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)

CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 9, 2021

 The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us

Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson.  Absent: None

The County Auditor/Treasurer stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.

Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the Minutes of the January 25, 2021, Adjourned Board Meeting.

Steve Trenhaile presented four Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards.        

Members of the AFSME union presented viewpoints on negotiations.

Peterson by Thell all yea, to authorize and approve the termination of the Agreement with Mahkahta Trucking for the Operation of the Carlton County Transfer Station and the Hauling of Waste from the Carlton County Transfer Station, effective May 9, 2021.

Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve a reorganization plan for the Carlton County Transfer Station.

Thell by Brenner all yea, to entering into a Delegation Agreement by and between Carlton County and the State of Minnesota, acting through its Department of Natural Resources.

Brenner by Thell all yea, authorize the County Auditor to sell the tax forfeited parcel identified as 06-045-2540 to the City of Cloquet pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 282.

Peterson by Thell all yea that the City of Moose Lake is seeking to apply for a Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) Grant and Carlton County agrees to act as the sponsoring agency and fiscal agent on behalf of the City of Moose Lake.

Peterson by Thell all yea that the City of Wrenshall intends to apply for Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) and County of Carlton agrees to act as fiscal agent on behalf of the City of Wrenshall.

Brenner by Peterson all yea votes to approve that Carlton County enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1045836 with the State of Minnesota and Department of Transportation.

Thell by Brenner all yea, to enter into an agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation prescribing the terms and conditions of said federal aid participation as set forth and contained in “Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT Contract Number 1046064”.

Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve entering into an Airport Property Lease Agreement with Andrew Johnson.

Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the 2020 Policy Committee Year-End Report.

Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the 2020 Management Team Year-End Report.

Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve Budget Amendment Request Form updates.

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a Letter of Engagement setting forth the details of an agreement for annual audit services with the Office of the State Auditors.

Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the payment of up to $300 to Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post 3979 of Cloquet and American Legion Post 415 of Barnum for partial reimbursement of 2020 Memorial Day services costs.

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to enter into a Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to conduct the County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program for FY 2021. 

Brenner by Peterson all yea, to accept the Northeastern Minnesota Community Implementation Hub Collaborative grant from the Northland Foundation in the amount of $50,000. 

Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve application for a Northland Foundation/Minnesota Department of Education Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund Grant. 

Brenner by Bodie all yea to accept the expenditure listing for December 2020.

The Economic Development Director presented an update on CARES Act grant activity.

Bodie by Brenner all yea, to adjourn to a closed session to discuss labor negotiations.

Bodie by Brenner all yea, to return to regular session.

Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.

LeeAnn Purcell

Carlton County Auditor’s Department

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 2021)

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: 

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015

MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: 

SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26

That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: September 12, 2019

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. 

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: April 13, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: June 24, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: August 5, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state. 

Dated: October 14, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association 

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: January 22, 2021

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341 

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: March 11, 2021

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

17-19-007341

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 2021)

