STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-15
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven
Martin
TO: Barry Steven Martin
A Termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on February 23, 2021, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, as the date and time, at the Carlton County Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for the Admit/Deny hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether he child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or termination of parental rights should be granted in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or terminate your parental rights, then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to weather the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
Carlton County Transportation
Department Notice
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-603-036. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before April 12, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves City of Cloquet sanitary sewer and water main utility improvements, Carlton County storm sewer improvements, curb and gutter, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, sidewalk and shared use path, bituminous surface removal, new bituminous pavement, and sign panels. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on April 13, 2021, 8:30 AM CST.
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2022 property taxes
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Moose Lake will meet on 04/28/21, 1 PM, at Moose Lake City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine weather property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification or your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns, If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it wiht your assesor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 25th day of January, 2021
/s/ Gail Lundgren
Clerk of the town of Moose Lake
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
Court File No. 09-JV-20-151
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway,
and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
TO: Chester G. Addison Jr.,
A termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on December 14, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 6, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining termination of parental rights in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrsion
Deputy Court Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 09-JV-20-151
Case Type: Juvenile
Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate Parent and Order for Service By Publication
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway, and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) SS
COUNTY OF Carlton )
CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:
1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.
2. The name and birth date of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:
Chester George Addison Jr. 2/11/1980
3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:
859 Amoretti St
Lander, WY 82520
4. Through the following process, your affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:
• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed.
• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.
5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:
Resources Date Last Address Explanation of Last
Checked On Record Address on Record
SSIS/CSIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Social Service Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records]
MAXIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Economic Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records, GA, MFIP] Pine City, MN 55063
Courty 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St
Parental Fee Unit Lander, WY 82520 Last known Court
Record
Child Support 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
& Collections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Telephone 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Directory 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Reverse 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Criminal 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Check/SIP Lander, WY 82520 Record
County 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Corrections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Department [probation/
parole records]
Tribe 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Parent Lander, WY 82520 Record
Relatives: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[list relationship] Lander, WY 82520 Record
Internet 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Search Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.
FURTHER YOUR AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.
Jody Messner
For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service
ORDER
Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.
Dated: March 2, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumne
Rebekka Stumne
Judge of District Court
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Oakview
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Oakview Care, LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1221752400027
Original File Number 122175200027
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/03/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Kenwood
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Mercy Care Center LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1221750900025
Original File Number 1221750900025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/03/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File Number: 09-JV-21-15
Case Type: Juvenile
Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate
Parent and Order for
Service By Publication
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
In the Matter of the Children of: Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven Martin
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) SS
COUNTY OF Carlton )
CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:
1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.
2. The name and birthdate of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:
Barry Steven Martin 3/1/1978
3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:
417 3rd Street
Cloquet, MN 55702
4. Through the following process, you affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:
• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed
• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.
5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:
Resource Date Checked Last Address on Record Explanation of Last
Address on Record
SSIS/CSIS 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[Social Service Cloquet, MN 55720
Records]
MAXIS 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[Economics Assistance Cloquet, MN 55720
Records, GA, MFIP]
County Parental 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Fee Unit Cloquet, MN 55720
Child Support 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
&Collections Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Directory Cloquet, MN 55720
Directory 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Assistance Cloquet, MN 55720
Reverse 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Directory Cloquet, MN 55720
Criminal Check 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
/SIP Cloquet, MN 55720
County 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Corrections Department Cloquet, MN 55720
[probation/parole records]
Tribe 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Clouquet, MN 55720
Other Parent 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
Relatives 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
[list relationship] Cloquet, MN 55720
Internet Search 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
Other: 3/2/21 417 3rd Street, Last known Court Record
Cloquet, MN 55720
6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.
FURTHER YOU AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.
/s/ Jody Messner
For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service
ORDER
Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Robert Macaulay
Judge of District Court
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON FEBRUARY 9, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None
The County Auditor/Treasurer stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the Minutes of the January 25, 2021, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Steve Trenhaile presented four Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards.
Members of the AFSME union presented viewpoints on negotiations.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to authorize and approve the termination of the Agreement with Mahkahta Trucking for the Operation of the Carlton County Transfer Station and the Hauling of Waste from the Carlton County Transfer Station, effective May 9, 2021.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve a reorganization plan for the Carlton County Transfer Station.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to entering into a Delegation Agreement by and between Carlton County and the State of Minnesota, acting through its Department of Natural Resources.
Brenner by Thell all yea, authorize the County Auditor to sell the tax forfeited parcel identified as 06-045-2540 to the City of Cloquet pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 282.
Peterson by Thell all yea that the City of Moose Lake is seeking to apply for a Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) Grant and Carlton County agrees to act as the sponsoring agency and fiscal agent on behalf of the City of Moose Lake.
Peterson by Thell all yea that the City of Wrenshall intends to apply for Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) and County of Carlton agrees to act as fiscal agent on behalf of the City of Wrenshall.
Brenner by Peterson all yea votes to approve that Carlton County enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1045836 with the State of Minnesota and Department of Transportation.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to enter into an agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation prescribing the terms and conditions of said federal aid participation as set forth and contained in “Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT Contract Number 1046064”.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve entering into an Airport Property Lease Agreement with Andrew Johnson.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the 2020 Policy Committee Year-End Report.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the 2020 Management Team Year-End Report.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve Budget Amendment Request Form updates.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a Letter of Engagement setting forth the details of an agreement for annual audit services with the Office of the State Auditors.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the payment of up to $300 to Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post 3979 of Cloquet and American Legion Post 415 of Barnum for partial reimbursement of 2020 Memorial Day services costs.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to enter into a Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to conduct the County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program for FY 2021.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to accept the Northeastern Minnesota Community Implementation Hub Collaborative grant from the Northland Foundation in the amount of $50,000.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve application for a Northland Foundation/Minnesota Department of Education Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund Grant.
Brenner by Bodie all yea to accept the expenditure listing for December 2020.
The Economic Development Director presented an update on CARES Act grant activity.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to adjourn to a closed session to discuss labor negotiations.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to return to regular session.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: January 22, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: March 11, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
