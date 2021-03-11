STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
Court File No. 09-JV-20-151
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway,
and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
TO: Chester G. Addison Jr.,
A termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on December 14, 2020, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 6, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining termination of parental rights in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrsion
Deputy Court Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 09-JV-20-151
Case Type: Juvenile
Affidavit of Diligent Efforts to Locate Parent and Order for Service By Publication
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Laurie Marie Misquadace, Jerrad Ojibway, and Chester G. Addison, Jr.,
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) SS
COUNTY OF Carlton )
CCPHHS Child Protection, states the following:
1. Your affiant is employed by Carlton County Social Services and has attempted to locate the parent in the above-captioned matter.
2. The name and birth date of the parent who is the subject of this affidavit is as follows:
Chester George Addison Jr. 2/11/1980
3. The last known address on record for this parent, for purposes of meeting the requirements for publication, is as follows:
859 Amoretti St
Lander, WY 82520
4. Through the following process, your affiant has confirmed that this address is not the current address for this parent:
• Attempts to contact parent by phone and mail at this address have failed.
• Attempts to have parent personally served at this address have failed.
5. Diligent efforts have been made by your affiant, or staff under your affiant’s direction, to locate this parent by checking the following resources:
Resources Date Last Address Explanation of Last
Checked On Record Address on Record
SSIS/CSIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Social Service Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records]
MAXIS 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[Economic Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Records, GA, MFIP] Pine City, MN 55063
Courty 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St
Parental Fee Unit Lander, WY 82520 Last known Court
Record
Child Support 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
& Collections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Telephone 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Directory 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Assistance Lander, WY 82520 Record
Reverse 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Directory Lander, WY 82520 Record
Criminal 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Check/SIP Lander, WY 82520 Record
County 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Corrections Lander, WY 82520 Record
Department [probation/
parole records]
Tribe 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Parent Lander, WY 82520 Record
Relatives: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
[list relationship] Lander, WY 82520 Record
Internet 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Search Lander, WY 82520 Record
Other: 2/24/21 859 Amoretti St Last known Court
Lander, WY 82520 Record
6. Your affiant’s efforts to locate the above-named parent have been unsuccessful and your affiant respectfully requests that service upon this parent be made by publication and that a copy be mailed to the last known address.
FURTHER YOUR AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.
I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. § 358.116.
Jody Messner
For Carlton County Public Health and Human Service
ORDER
Based upon the foregoing Affidavit of Diligent Efforts, this Court hereby orders publication on the above-referenced matter and that a copy be mailed to any last known address.
Dated: March 2, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumne
Rebekka Stumne
Judge of District Court
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Oakview
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Oakview Care, LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1221752400027
Original File Number 122175200027
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/03/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living-Kenwood
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Mercy Care Center LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1221750900025
Original File Number 1221750900025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/03/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-605-029. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves milling of bituminous surface and bituminous paving. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-608-036, Approach Grading and Bridge No. 09J43. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 11:00 AM CST. The majority of this work involves of removing a 43’ long by 72” RCP and replacing with a 54 LF 10’ X 6’ Precast Concrete Box Culvert with End Sections, and Approaches. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SP 009-607-026, SP 009-070-090, & SP 009-070-010. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves full depth reclamation and bituminous paving. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-287
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL AND
INFORMAL APPOINTMENT
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Arthur G. Buell,
a/k/a Arthur Giles Buell,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated August 8, 1991, and First Codicil to Will dated December 19, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Steven A. Buell whose address is 3902 County Road 137, Moose Lake, MN 55767, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any property filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including after (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: Feb. 19, 2021
/s/ Roberty Macaulay
Robery Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
Janet Riegle, Deputy
John M. Warp (MN # 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
250,000 Gallon Water Tower
Rehabilitation
City of Moose Lake, Minnesota
SEH No. MOOSL 154230
Notice is hereby given that bids will be received electronically by the City of Moose Lake until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the 250,000 Gallon
Water Tower Rehabilitation.
The bid opening will be conducted via GoToMeeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Moose Lake, MN 250,000 Gallon Water Tower Rehabilitation Bid Opening Thursday, Apr 8, 2021 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM (CDT) Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/964010845
You can also dial in using your phone.
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (669) 224-3412
-One-touch tel:+16692243412,,964010845# Access Code: 964-010-845
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https:// global.gotomeeting.com/install/964010845
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major components of the Work include:
• Vent modifications
• Miscellaneous structural modifications
• Interior and exterior surface preparation
• Interior and exterior tank coatings
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid
Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 7546237 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted.
Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated March 11, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $100.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
All bids must be made online at the QuestCDN bidding site.
Direct inquiries in writing to Engineer’s Project Manager, Patrick Skodje, at pskodje@sehinc.com.
The City of Moose Lake reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Moose Lake.
Katie Bloom
Deputy Clerk / Finance Director
Moose Lake, Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON JANUARY 25, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the January 5, 2021, Annual Meeting.
Heather Wright, NorthStar Community Services, presented information on locating the Extension Office and staff at the fairgrounds in Barnum, Minnesota.
Bodie by Peterson, all yea to approve five service contracts for 2021.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve $30,000 for the purchase of electronic road signs from pandemic relief funds.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve refilling the Zoning Technician position in the Zoning and Environmental Services Office.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Memorandum of Agreement for Implementation of the Nemadji One Watershed, One Plan Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve the following Interim Use Permit No. 420005.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve Minor Subdivision No. 820018.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, votes to accept the Minnesota Department of Transportation appraisal for the purchase of part of Government Lot 6, Section 4, Township 48.0 North, Range 20 West (PIN 17-170-0320), for improvements to Highway 73.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to accept a land donation from Pheasants Forever,Inc.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc. for S.A.P. 009-599-028.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to that the Commissioner of Transportation be and is hereby requested to approve this advance for financing SP 009-607-026, SP 009-070-009, and SP 009-070-010.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the FY2021 Federal Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification between the Department of Justice and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve a contract for services with Rex Laaksonen from February 1, 2021, through January 31, 2021.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve guidelines for grants to small businesses and non-profits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and made under the County Relief Funding Program established through State legislation as on file in the Economic Development Office.
The County Coordinator gave an update on possibilities for space usage and needs assessment in the Courthouse.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve submission of an application for the Jump Start 4 Kindergarten grant under the United Way for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve submission of applications for two More Resilient Minnesota – Community Resilience Initiatives grants from the Minnesota Department of Health Services for $5,000 each.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
