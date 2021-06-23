Public Notice - Special Meeting for Road Review
Date – 6/14/2021
The Windemere Town Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere town hall for the following purpose:
1. 2021 Road Review Results
Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk
Public Notice - WindemereTownship 2021 Vendor Contract Pricing
June 14, 2021
Notice is hereby given that the Windemere Town Board will receive sealed quotes for the hauling of material from the Windemere township pit and also for mobilizing Windemere township equipment. Vendors must honor their pricing for the entire 2021 calendar year and must provide an email address that the township Board may use to contact the vendor.
For the hauling of material, vendors must list the make, model, and year of each dump truck, each truck’s capacity, and the hourly rate for each individual truck.
For the mobilization of equipment, vendors must list the make, model, and year of the truck, and list hourly rate for mobilization.
Quotes are to be in a sealed envelope marked “2021 Vendor Contract Pricing” and will be opened at 7:00 PM on July 8th, 2021 at the Windemere Town Hall.
A current certificate of Workmen’s Comp and Liability Insurance must accompany the quote. Windemere Township reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
Contact Mike Buetow with any questions at (218) 380-0135.
Send quotes to :
Windemere Township
91546 Military Road / County Road 50
ATTN : Township Clerk
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
POSTING NOTICE - Application of Interest for a Vacant Seat on the Windemere Township Board of
Supervisors
Date – 6/14/2021
Windemere Township is accepting letters of interest from applicants who would like to be appointed to the vacant seat on the Windemere Township Board of Supervisors. The appointed board member would be filling the vacancy until December 31st, 2022. Please submit your letter of interest by mailing your application and resume to Windemere Township 91546 Military Road ATTN : Township Clerk Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 or via email to Clerk@windemeretownship.com no later than Monday June 30th, 2021 @ 6 PM.
Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk
SILVER TOWNSHIP
REGULAR MEETING NOTICE CHANGES
The June and July Silver Township Board of Supervisors Regular meeting have been changed to Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and July 20, 2021 at 8:00pm. The meetings are held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club.
This notice is given under my hand on this 10th of June, 2021.
Mark Carlson, Clerk of Silver Township
Public Notice -
Windemere Township 2021 Gravel Quotes
June 14, 2021
Notice is hereby given that the Windemere Town Board will be accepting quotes for the hauling and spreading of 3,000 cubic yards more or less of class-5 gravel. Gravel hauling will take place from the township pit to various township gravel roads using a minimum of 2 belly dump trucks.
Quotes must be submitted and received no later than Wednesday July 7th, 2021 to be accepted, and vendors must honor their pricing through December 31st, 2021.
The 2021 class-5 gravel hauling contract will be awarded at the July 8th, 2021 regular Board meeting located at the Windemere Town Hall. Hauling is to be completed by August 31st, 2021.
A current certificate of Workmen’s Comp and Liability Insurance must accompany the quote.
Windemere Township reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
Contact Mike Buetow with any questions at (218) 380-0135.
Send quotes to :
Windemere Township
91546 Military Road / County Road 50
ATTN : “Gravel Hauling Quote”
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED SESSION
HELD ON May 24, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the Minutes of the May 11, 2021, meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve refilling an Accounting Technician position in Public Health and Human Services.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve a Community Health Board grant of $294,048.37 for the purpose of COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Vaccination Implementation.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the issuance of garbage hauler licenses.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve a one-year extension to the agreement with Waste Management for Food Waste Collection.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve a one-year extension to the agreement for Collection of Recyclable Materials with Cloquet Riverside Recycling.
The Land Commissioner presented results of the May 13, 2021 timber auction.
Brenner by Peterson all yea votes, to award Cloquet Carlton County Airport for COQ Entrance Road Relocation, FAA AIP No. 3-27-0018-17-21, SP 0902-64 to Ulland Brothers, Inc.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to sign the $83,000 contract for the Region 2 2020 State Homeland Security Program grant manager.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to sign the $5,272 2021 State Annual Boat and Water Safety Agreement.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve repurchase of tax forfeited property in the City of Cloquet (parcel 06-320-0160).
Brenner by Thell all yea, asking that all departments and agencies prepare a 2022 budget that keeps expenditures flat or reduced in order to develop a final budget that balances current economic realities with the ongoing duty and commitment to provide appropriate and accessible services.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve Carlton County Guidelines for Requested Resolutions and Proclamations.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to sign a letter of support for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) – Rural Development requesting financial assistance for the purchase four (4) squad cars for its Law Enforcement Division.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to sign a letter of support for the Oldenburg Arts and Cultural Community to National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for the Our Town proposal.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the issuance of a Liquor License for Mike’s Pizzeria and Café.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve 2021-2022 Liquor License Renewals.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
Brenner by Thell all yea, place an end date of May 31, 2021, on resolution 20-035 made on March 23, 2020, that provided for the closure of certain county buildings in response to a pandemic event.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to recess the adjourned meeting for a Public Hearing on the proposed Carlton County Ordinance #36 - Parking Ordinance. Members of the audience spoke when public comments were requested.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to return to the adjourned meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve Carlton County Ordinance No. 36, titled Parking Ordinance. Full ordinance available in the Carlton County Auditor’s Office.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
Carlton County Transportation Department
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-600-005, Approach Grading, Bridge No. 09537, and Bank Stabilization. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before June 28, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of this work involves removing a 33’ x 96” diameter Old Railroad Tank Car, constructing a 75’ slab span bridge, and Bank Stabilization. The Proposal, Specifications and Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on June 28, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
Carlton County Transportation
Department Notice
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-591-005, SP 0908-26, Grading, Bituminous Surfacing, Multi-Use Trail & ADA Improvements. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before June 28, 2021, 10:30 AM CST. The majority of this work involves grading and surfacing of a 10’ Multi-Use Trail & ADA Improvements. The Proposal, Specifications and Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on June 28, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cloquet Chrysler Ford
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 701 Washington Ave Cloquet MN 55720 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Cloquet Auto Center , LLC
Address: 1701 W Michigan Street Duluth MN 55806 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Brent W. Malvick
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lstyba@evergreenltd.com
Work Item 1237989500028
Original File Number
1237989500028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cloquet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 701 Washington Ave Cloquet MN 55720 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Cloquet Auto Center , LLC
Address: 1701 W Michigan Street Duluth MN 55806 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Brent W. Malvick
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lstyba@evergreenltd.com
Work Item 123798570028
Original File Number
1237985700028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cloquet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 701 Washington Ave Cloquet MINNESOTA (MN) 55720 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Cloquet Auto Center , LLC
Address: 1701 W Michigan Street Duluth MN 55806 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Brent W. Malvick
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lstyba@evergreenltd.com
Work Item 1238001100021
Original File Number
1238001100021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cloquet Ford Chrysler
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 701 Washington Ave Cloquet MN 55720 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Cloquet Auto Center , LLC
Address: 1701 W Michigan Street Duluth MN 55806 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Brent W. Malvick
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lstyba@evergreenltd.com
Work Item 1237992400022
Original File Number
1237992400022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cloquet Chrysler
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 701 Washington Ave Cloquet MN 55720 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Cloquet Auto Center , LLC
Address: 1701 W Michigan Street Duluth MN 55806 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Brent W. Malvick
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lstyba@evergreenltd.com
Work Item 1237987900024
Original File Number
12379879000024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/01/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Willow River Area Schools ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 High School Library, Room 139
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School
Board members present were Aziz Al-Arfaj, Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach, David Prachar, Connie Mikrot and
Bruce Bohaty. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Elementary
Principal Neil Schiller, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura
Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and three visitors. Student Representative Annika
Meyer was absent.
Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.
Prachar recommended amending the agenda to include Item 15: School Board Meeting Mask Policy.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to approve the amended agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Mikrot to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the April 20, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for April, 2021.
c. Treasurer’s Report for April, 2021.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current enrollment update.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Facility Lease Agreement with Wildstar
Properties, Inc.
Bohaty abstained, the motion passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to approve the Resolution for Softball Field Lease for 2021-2022.
Roll Call: Bohaty-abstain, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Bohaty to approve the MacNeil Environmental/Occupational
Health & Safety Management Program
The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Burlak presented and discussed, as appropriate, the seven policies noted below:
Policy 403-Discipline, Suspension, & Dismissal of District Employees.
No board action needed.
Policy 404-Employment Background Checks.
No board action needed.
Policy 415-Harassment & Violence.
No board action needed.
Policy 417-Chemical Use & Abuse.
No board action needed.
Policy 418-Drug Free Workplace & Schools.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 419-Tobacco-Free Environment;
Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices.
The motion passed unanimously.
Policy 530-Immunization Requirements.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
Donations received totalled $4,100.00.
Roll Call: Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes.
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative - Annika Meyer sent a report in with Melissa Johnson. She shared that Prom was a success and the students were happy to have something normal to experience. 30 students participated in the NHS walk that was a fundraiser for the Backpack Snack program.
Elementary Principal - Neil Schiller shared that we currently have 14 students enrolled in Elementary summer school. Classes will run from June 7-25th, with transportation available. High school seniors and graduating kindergarteners will be doing their traditional walk, but it will be moved outside. Field trips have started, and track and field day is coming up.
Assistant to the Secondary Principal - Melissa Johnson shared that Spring Fling was a success.
Graduation will be in the big gym, allowing eight tickets per graduate. The community parade will follow the ceremony. Summer school for 9-12th grade will be the same dates as Elementary, but will focus on credit recovery.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities/Activities- Al-Arfaj shared the committee had discussed the football scoreboard project, a bus vs van purchase to meet future needs and the softball field lease. They also discussed the possibility of a shared drama club with Moose Lake, which will be further discussed at the July cooperative meeting.
Curriculum/Policy- Burlak shared that the committee had a learning model update and reviewed MCA data. Next month they will be reviewing policies 427, 601, 603, 405, 407 and 408.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations - Mikrot shared that the committee had a learning model update and discussed the budget including possible ESSR expenses. They also discussed the upcoming superintendent evaluation.
Sports Liaison - Prachar shared that the committee had met and heard Winter sports updates from coaches. Winter coach contracts were approved. They reviewed proposed coop agreement updates, as well as the process of MSHSL requirements to potentially add another district to the agreement for certain sports. The committee also agreed to hire a track meet manager and will be reviewing the coaching contract.
BMW - Committee meets again in June.
Superintendent / High School Principal - Bill Peel shared that the garage door openers have been installed in the bus garage. The hockey agreement has been signed. Moose Lake and Willow River will be meeting with Gateway Clinic to further discuss the sports related concussion screening program.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot that masks not be required at regular monthly school board meetings.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Al-Arfaj that any time there are school board committee meetings on days when students are scheduled to be in the building, school board members will follow the same mask protocol as staff and students.
The motion passed unanimously.
Willow River Pride:
- Teresa Joyal, Rick Frentress, and the Student Council for organizing and running a successful Spring Fling Spirit Week
- Congratulations to Kaylee Krzoska, our Class of 2021 Valedictorian and to Monica
Mikrot, our Class of 2021 Salutatorian.
- Andia Kelly, Lindsay Emert, and the Prom Committee for planning and hosting the 2021
Grand March and Prom
- Our entire staff for all their hard work and dedication this year to our students, each other, and our entire community.
- PTO for sponsoring Staff Appreciation Week!
- Sandy Bohaty for her hard work maintaining our softball fields.
Upcoming Meetings:
● June 1 1:15 pm Facilities/Transportation/Activities
● June 8 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
● June 8 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
● June 14 7:30 am Working Board Meeting
● June 15 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
● June 23 5:00 pm Barnum, Moose Lake, Willow River
Cooperative Meeting (at Willow River)
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to recess the meeting at 6:47 pm per MN
Statute 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) .
The motion was passed unanimously.
The closed session began at 6:50 pm and ended at 7:09 pm.
Chair Prachar reopened the meeting at 7:10 pm.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve a Hazard Health Incentive for all of our staff for School Year 2020-2021 based on Full Time Equivalent (FTE) not to exceed $85,000.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to adjourn at 7:11 pm.
The motion was passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar
Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty
Clerk
