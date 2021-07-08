STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-36
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Carmen Renee Martineau, and
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, SR,
TO: Carmen Renee Martineau DOB 08/27/1988; and Standing Bear Fohrenkam, SR, DOB 04/30/1987:
A Transfer of Custody Petition was filed with the Court on May 7, 2021, alleging Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody. The Court has set an Admit/Deny Permanency Petition Hearing on August 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a layer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Date: June 15, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 24, July 1, 8, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-30
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Clarissa Yvonne Bobrowski, DOB
7/12/1992, and
James Gregory Misquadace, DOB
6.17.1993
TO: Clarissa Yvonne Bobrowski and James Gregory Misquadace, Sr.
A Child in Need of Protective Services Petition was filed with the Court on April 14, 2021, alleging Child(ren) in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 10, 2021 at 9:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt or the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(re) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: June 28, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 8, 15, 22, 2021)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #321015 John and Cheryl Kop
Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ in Section 25, Township 46 North, Range 20 West in Silver Township. The property address is 4511 Hagfors Road (PIN 66-016-4200).
Nature of Request: Subdivide a 30-acre parcel without having two sites available for Type I Sewage Treatment Systems.
Variance #321016 Gregory Elstad
Lots 11, 12 and 13, Block 1 of Lac La Belle Homesites in Section 36, Township 48 North, Range 17 West on Lac La Belle in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 2336 Lac La Belle Road (PIN 81-264-0220, 0240 and 0260).
Nature of Request: Construct an attached garage on a nonconforming dwelling. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the setback from the ordinary high water level.
Variance #321017 Thomas and Kari Roles
Part of Government Lot 6 in Section 33, Township 49 North, Range 20 West on Upper Island Lake in Red Clover Township. The property address is 5578 North Point Drive (PIN 96-010-5265).
Nature of Request: Subdivide a 4-acre parcel without having two sites available for Type I Sewage Treatment Systems. The request includes processing the application for subdivision as an Administrative Subdivision.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 8, 2021)
Moose Lake Township
Vacancy Notice
The Moose Lake Township board is accepting letters of application to fill a vacancy position as the representative to the Moose Lake Windemere Sanitary Sewer District Board through January 1, 2024. All letters should be directed to the Moose Lake Township board and sent to P.O. Box 193, Moose Lake 55767 to be received by Monday, July 19th.
Donna Kirk
Moose Lake Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 8, 15, 2021)
Moose Lake School Board
June 21, 2021
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order at 5:09 pm by Chair Steven Blondo. Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed [Zoom], Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, and Jerry Pederson. Others present were Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, and Alanea White-media [Zoom]. Absent: Kim Bohnsack
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the May 17, 2021 regular board meeting minutes; approve the May 2021 Treasurer’s Report; approve the May 28, 2021 payroll: checks #70193-70200 for $4,986.14, electronic transfer of $83,353.56 and direct deposit of $132,168.85 for a total payroll of $220,508.55; the June 4, 2021 payoff payroll: check #70201 for $137.52, electronic transfer of $1,291.37 and direct deposit of $3,289.47 for a total payroll of $4,718.36; and the June 15, 2021 payroll: checks #70202-70209 for $4,954.35, electronic transfer of $99,796.52, and direct deposit of $157,793.77 for a total payroll of $262,544.64; approve the May 24, 2021 bill list: checks #66291-66301 for $6,893.24; the June 3, 2021 bill list: checks #66302-66326 for $23,218.74 and wire amount of $1,510.55 for a total of $24,729.29; and the June 21, 2021 bill list: checks #66327-66376 for $80,909.01 and wire amount of $53,446.41 for a total of $134,355.42; approve the Facility Use Agreement with the American Red Cross to serve as an emergency shelter in the event of a disaster; accept the resignation of Zak Mathson (JH Volleyball Coach) with appreciation for his service to Rebel athletics; accept the resignation of Olivia Mathson (C-Team Volleyball Coach) with appreciation for her service to Rebel athletics; approve the teaching contract with Anna Bjorsen (Elementary Teacher) for school year 2021-2022; approve the teaching contract with Catherine Sheetz (4th-8th Grade Reading Interventionist) for school year 2021-2022; accept the resignation of Shawna Wager (Mini Moose) with appreciation for her service to our childcare program; and approve the quote received from tobii dynavox for $6,549.00 and Humanware for $7,736.38 using MA CARES funds. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
1. Congratulations to the following athletes who represented the Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels at the State Meet on Friday, June 18th. The boys meet was in the morning starting at 10:00am and the girls meet was in the afternoon at 3:30pm. State results will be provided.
Section Meet Champions:
•4x800m relay of Maverick Koecher, Sam Stadin, Zach Youngs and Joseph Mikrot.
Alternate relay member, Daniel Mikrot
•4x200m relay of Jackson Thompson, Grant Pettit, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Kaden Robbins.
Alternate relay members, Adam Olson and Carter Johnson
•Long Jump--Carter Johnson
•Pole Vault--Jackson Thompson
2nd place finishers also qualify for state:
•4x100m relay of Jackson Thompson, Grat Pettit, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Carter Johnson.
Alternate relay members, Adam Olson, Kaden Robbins
•100m and 200m dash--Kaden Robbins
•Pole Vault--Skyla Thompson
2. Congratulations to Kara Burn for successfully completing the MASBO Voluntary Certification Program.
3. Thank you to the following staff who have completed a 5-year milestone year of service in 2020-21. We thank you for your years of service to our school and community.
Genevieve Berthelot - 5 years
Jackie Habermann - 5 years
Olivia Mathson - 5 years
Phil Carlson - 5 years
Jillian Smith - 10 years
Charlie Borak - 10 years
Greg Eliason - 10 years
Renee Visser - 10 years
Kraig Konietzko - 15 years
Wyan McCausland - 15 years
Matt Niedzielski - 15 years
Deb Indihar - 20 years
Shari Anderson - 30 years
4. Thank you to the MN Deer Hunters Association for their $500 donation for the school forest.
Reports:
Complete reports can be found at the Moose Lake School District website.
Discussion:
Family School Support Worker [FSSW] Position:
-the Finance Committee is not recommending the FSSW position as funding would not be sustainable after the first year.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson to accept the $5,000 donation from Essentia Health to our community education program for creating accessible trails in our school forest. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to accept the $500 donation from the MN Deer Hunters Association for the school forest. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the 2021-2022 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League. Roll call: yes- Anderson-Reed, Peterson, Blondo,
Anderson, Pederson no- none
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve the 2021-2022 Specific Services Contract with ARCC. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the service order contract with Presence Learning for school psychological assessment special education services for the 2021-2022 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the contract with Legacy of Excellence for tutoring services for summer 2021. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the Preliminary FY22 Budget. Motion passed unanimously.
FY22 Preliminary Budget
F22 Revenue Budget
F22 Expenditure Budget
Change in Fund Balance
01 General
6,819,000
-6,898,617
-79,617
03 Transportation
456,829
-518,571
-61,742
05 Capital Exp
203,157
-198,155
5,002
Subtotal General Funds 7,478,986
-7,615,343
-136,357
02 Food Service
281,435
-273,978
7,457
04 Community Ed
469,563
-513,366
-43,803
07 Debt Service
2,405,713
-2,388,500
17,213
11 Student Activities
17,830
-17,370
460
Subtotal Other Funds
3,174,541
-3,193,214
-18,673
Total All Funds
10,653,527
-10,808,557
-155,030
06 Building Construction
-2,149
-2,149
10,653,527
-10,810,706
-157,179
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve going out for quotes for bread, milk, newspaper, garbage and snowplowing for school year 2021-2022. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to adopt the following resolution:
RESOLUTION ADOPTING MOOSE LAKE SCHOOL
DISTRICT ISD #0097
LONG-TERM FACILITIES MAINTENANCE PLAN
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.595 establishes the Long-Term Facilities
Maintenance Revenue Program for school districts, intermediate districts, other cooperatives and charter schools.
WHEREAS, Moose Lake School District ISD #0097 has developed a ten-year plan for long-term facilities maintenance consistent with this law.
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the School Board of Independent School
District #0097 approves the attached Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.
The following voted in favor: Anderson, Pederson, Anderson-Reed, Peterson, Blondo
The following voted against: none
WHEREUPON the resolution was declared adopted.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve the football practice field cantilever goal posts with engineering quote received from Peterson Companies. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
MLWR Sports Liaison Mtg June 28 5:00 p.m. Auditorium (ML)
Regular Meeting July 19 5:00 p.m. Board Room/Zoom
Barnum/ML/WR Mtg June 23 5:00 p.m. Willow River
Special Board Mtg July 12 4:00 p.m. Board Room/Zoom
-Chiller
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 5:55 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 8, 2021)
