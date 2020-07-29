NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004

MORTGAGOR: Michael V. Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:   Assigned to:  Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.  Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433.  And thereafter assigned to:  U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V.   Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.            

TRANSACTION AGENT:  NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:  Washington Mutual Bank, FA

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:  NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:  307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:  06-075-0220

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend  or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: July 14, 2020

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

164 - 20-004364 FC

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT

 

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34

In Re: The Child/ren of: 

Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)

Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)

TO: Dean James Fredrick:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.  3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.  5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July, 23, 30,August 6 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

 

SUMMONS

COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-62

In Re: The Child of:

Tamara R. Holmes, Richard C. Hearle, and Matthew L. Reynolds

TO: Tamra Holmes, Richard Hearle, and Matthew Reynolds:

A petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on 06/08/2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time , at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing. 

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law. 

Failure to appear may result in finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both. 

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult. 

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding. 

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to weather the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

DATE: 7-16-2020

/s/ Nicole Korby

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 2020)

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 

The City of Barnum and Meyer Group Architecture will be taking bids for the Liquor Store / City Offices / Community Center Project until Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 PM bid date. Please submit bids to Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bid Project: Project consists of a 9,038 SF one story Liquor Store, City Offices, and Community Center building, sitework, and landscaping. The City Offices and Community Center portions of the one story building shall contain a multipurpose room, kitchen, restrooms, storage, offices, a restroom, and records room. The Liquor Store and Bar portion of the one story building shall contain a liquor store, bar and restaurant, coolers N.I.C., kitchen, restrooms, storage, and office space. The building shall consist of a poured concrete foundation, wood framed walls, veneer masonry and fiber cement siding, pre-engineered wood trusses, and open web trussed roof with wood decking, nail base insulation, and asphalt shingles. The sitework shall consist of grubbing, excavation, site utilities, regrading, concrete sidewalks, and parking lot. The landscaping shall consist of soil prepping, and seeding. This project will be done while the existing Municipal Liquor Store maintains continuous operation until such time as the new building can be occupied and the existing building demolished (demolition by others). There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting held at the Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 at 10:00AM CST on July 29, 2020. Meeting minutes compiled by Meyer Group Architecture and reviewed by attendees will be distributed via addendum. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by logging into Quest CDN, project number 6641625. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents:  Examine after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at these locations: 1.) Meyer Group Architecture, 306 West Superior St., Suite #1600, Duluth, MN 55802 2.) Local Builder’s Exchanges. Contact: Tim Meyer at Meyer Group Architecture, 218-727-1330.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30 August 6, 2020)

FILING NOTICE

SILVER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in Silver Township on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Filing Notice: Notice is hereby given that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the town clerk at his home (4191 Carlson Road, Moose Lake) between 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. August 11, 2020 for the following offices:

One Supervisor Seat A for a 4 year term

One Clerk for a 4 year term.

The filing fee is $2.00

Mark Carlson, Town Clerk

July 1, 2020                 218-464-7043

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 30, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

 

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22

09-JV-18-218

In Re: The Child/ren of:

Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)

TO: Spencer David Eiffler:

A Permanency Petition-Terminatin of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this

Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 

1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 

2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 

3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 

4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 

5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 

7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses. except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer. ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23,30, 2020)

STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF CARLTON 

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT

 

SUMMONS

COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34

09-JV-20-35

In Re: The Child/ren of: 

Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)

Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)

TO: Dean James Fredrick:

A Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody Petition was filed with the Court on

February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set April 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this

Court on that date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.

If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.

These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 

2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 

3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 

5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.

6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Dated: July 7, 2020  

Nicole Korby 

Deputy Court Administrator

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

BARNUM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

FILING NOTICE  FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given: that an election will be held for Barnum Township on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Notice is hereby given: that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home (3518 Pine Road N. Barnum) between 8am July 28th 2020 through 5pm August 11th, 2020 for the following offices:

One Township Supervisor for a 4 year term

One Township Clerk for a 4 year term

Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.

 Kristina Asperheim

Barnum Township Clerk

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)

Carlton County Voters

Eligible voters who reasonably expect to be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot.  

Absentee voting begins on June 26, 2020, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Carlton County citizens who are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11, 2020 Primary Election. Additional hours for absentee voting will be on Saturday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, August 10th until 5 p.m.

Voters may make application to vote absentee by appearing in person, or online at https://mnvotes.org, or by contacting the following office:

All Carlton County Voters

Carlton County Auditor’s Office

301 Walnut Avenue

County Courthouse

Carlton, MN 55718

(218) 384-9130 or 1-800-862-3760

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020) 

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Electors of the Township of Blackhoof in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:

Township Supervisor - Four (4) Year Term 

Township Clerk - Four (4) Year Term

Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Office of the Township Clerk located at 2391 County Road 105, Barnum, Minnesota from 8:00 a.m., July 28th, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11th, 2016. Please call 218-393-0399 to make an appointment.

Dated: July 14th, 2020

Clerk: Kimberly Carlson

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)

Barnum School District, ISD 91

 is requesting proposals for fully-insured Group Medical insurance.  The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Lori Hayes at Gallagher Benefit Services -- Phone: 952.356.0712 Email: lori_hayes@ajg.com-- 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN  55441.  All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Justin Kroeger at Gallagher.   Quoting carriers must provide a SEALED proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on August 20, 2020.  Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 30, 2020)

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

State of MinnesotaKathryn Kortuem

Carlton CountyActing County Auditor/Treasurer

TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE.

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Carlton County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the State of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) December 1, 2020.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

Names/AddressesDescription of PropertyAmount Due 

COUILLARD, MARGARET06-005-1920        City of Cloquet                                                                              $4043.81

                                                                                      ALLENS SUBD OF BLKS 63-74 & 89-98

                                                                                      PLAT:   5 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 98

                                                                                     \

                                                                                     

GRABIAS-SCHWARTZ, CALYNE06-033-0120          City of Cloquet                                                                              $5048.41

                                                                                      CASE MELVILLE/REARRANGMNT BLK 1 & 3

                                                                                      PLAT:  33 LOT:     4 BLOCK: 1

                                                                                     E 134 FT THEREOF

ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION                   06-045-5060                City of Cloquet                                                                         $785.19  

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET  ORIGINAL PLAT  

PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC                                   PLAT:  45 LOT:        9 BLOCK: 40

                                                                                      E1/2

WAIT, GREGG K                                                           06-060-1240          City of Cloquet                                                                              $10799.49

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 2                                                                  

SEABURY, STEVEN W                                               PLAT: 60 LOT:            40 BLOCK:

                                                                                      SUBJ TO EASE

                                                                                     

LINDGREN, ROBERT D & AGNES C                          06-100-0025            City of Cloquet                                                                               $936.84

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 31

                                                                                     PLAT: 100 LOT:   1A BLOCK:  2

                                                                         W 100 FT

                                                                                                      

NORTH STAR AUCTION INC                                      06-110-1200              City of Cloquet                                                                            $7087.11

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET DIXONS ADDITION

                                                                                     PLAT: 110 LOT:    11 BLOCK:    4

                                                                                     DOCKET 205601

WAIT, GREGG K                                                          06-145-0060               City of Cloquet                                                                          $14329.78

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                     PLAT: 145 LOT:    3 BLOCK:       1                                                                                

                                                                                    /                  

        

WAIT, GREGG K                                                         06-145-0080                  City of Cloquet                                                                        $2071.88

                                                                                    CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                    PLAT: 145 LOT:      4 BLOCK:          1

                                                                                    /

WAIT, GREGG K                                                         06-145-0240                    City of Cloquet                                                                      $7459.86

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK

                                                                                     PLAT: 145 LOT:   12  BLOCK:            1

                                                                                     DOCKET UR & 283030

  

FAIRBANKS, SHEILA J                                                06-160-0600            City of Cloquet                                                                            $2557.63   

                                                                                     CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION

                                                                                     PLAT: 160 LOT:         BLOCK: 4

                                                                                     E 61 FT OF W 122 FT OF LOTS 1 2 3 EX S 12 FT

                                                                                     OF LOT 3

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC        06-160-1100              City of Cloquet  $6083.93

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION

                                                                                      PLAT: 160    LOT: 1 BLOCK:      5

                                                                                      E1/2 DOCKET 302716

                                                                                       

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC           06-165-0980           City of Cloquet      $3541.69

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                         N 13.5 FT OF S 63.5 FT OF W 130 FT DOC 302716

                                                                                    

JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC           06-165-1000            City of Cloquet      $16798.70

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT:  5 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                         W 130 FT OF N 63.5 FT DOC 302716

                                                                                         

MOOSE, ANTHONY A                                                     06-165-1240            City of Cloquet                                                                           $5296.99

                                                                                         CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION

                                                                                         PLAT: 165 LOT: 8 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                         N 175 FT OF W1/2

WARREN, JASON                                                         06-230-2300             City of Cloquet                                                                          $5076.58

                                                                                       SECT: 23 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: .14

HEDLUND, TAMMY L                                                    CITY OF CLOQUET UNPLATTED  

                                                                                       PLAT: 230 LOT       BLOCK: 

                                                                                       PT OF NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 COM NE COR TH S 246                                                                                 

                                                                                       FT TO PT OF BEG TH S 100 FT TH W 62 

                                                                                       FT TH N 100 FT TH E 62 FT TO BEG

                                                                                                                                                                     

REYNOLDS, ALEXANDREA N                                      06-320-0160         City of Cloquet   $7388.68

                                                                                       CITY OF CLOQUET PARK ADDITION

                                                                                       PLAT: 320 LOT: 9 BLOCK:     1 

                                                                                       SUBJ TO UTIL EASE

ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION                    06-385-0360          City of Cloquet                                                                         $4828.67

                                                                                       CITY OF CLOQUET WHITES ADDITION

PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC                                     PLAT: 385 LOT:   4 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                       /

DOLZER, ROBERT R JR                                              06-510-1950           City of Cloquet                                                                          $5496.18

                                                                                      SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 9.86

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET

                                                                                      PLAT: 510 LOT:  BLOCK:

                                                                                      N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 

                                                                                      33 EASE & EX ALL TH PT OF FOLL PARCEL LY 

                                                                                      WITHIN N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DESC 

                                                                                      AS PT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 COM AT NW COR TH S 01

                                                                                      DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 567.70 FT TO PT OF BEG 

                                                                                      TH CONT S 01 DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 130 FT TH S 89

                                                                                      DEG 55 MIN 56 SEC E 300.49 FT TH N 03 DEG 10

                                                                                      04 SEC E 130.17 FT TH N 89 DEG 55 MIN 56 

                                                                                      SEC W 305.00 FT TO PT OF BEG SUBJ TO HWY 

                                                                                      33 EASE EX PT SHOWN AS PARCEL 217 

                                                                                      ON MN DOT R/W PLAT NO 09-13

                                                                                     

                                                                                    

FOLLETT, DANIEL K & DENISE A                                06-510-2950             City of Cloquet                                                                           $317.06

                                                                                      SECT: 15 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 8.75

                                                                                      CITY OF CLOQUET

                                                                                      PLAT: 510 LOT:     BLOCK:

                                                                                      PT OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 COM AT SE COR OF NE1/4 

                                                                                      OF NW1/4 TH W 903 FT TH N 208.5 FT 

                                                                                      TH W 417 FT TH N 208.5 FT TH E 903 FT TH 

                                                                                      S 208.5 FT TH E 417 FT TH S 208.5 FT TO BEG

                                                                                      

SHOGREN, TRAVIS L                                                   15-750-0260               City of Carlton  $412.91 

                                                                                       CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21

                                                                                       PLAT: 750 LOT: 128 BLOCK:                                                                            

                                                                                       DOCKET 242936

SHOGREN, TRAVIS L                                                    15-750-0280              City of Carlton                                                                        $412.91  

                                                                                        CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21

                                                                                        PLAT: 750 LOT: 129 BLOCK:

                                                                                        DOCKET 242936

NEMADJI EARTH POTTERY CO INC                             19-010-0980               City of Kettle River                                                             $467.51

  CITY OF KETTLE RIVER ORIGINAL PLAT

                                                                                         PLAT:  10 LOT:  14 BLOCK: 3

                                                                                         DOCKET 193265 240184 244614 244881

INTERNATIONAL SNAPIT CORP                                     19-140-0037                City of Kettle River                                                           $20631.12

                                                                                           CITY OF KETTLE RIVER UNPLATTED

    SECT:  9 TWP: 46 RGE:20 ACRES: .25

                                                                                          PLAT: 140 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                          PT OF OLD MPLS ST PAUL & SAULT STE MARIE

                                                                                         RAILROAD R/W IN W1/2 OF NE1/4 COM AT N1/4 

                                                                                         COR OF N-S QTRLN A DIST OF 1281.68 FT TO 

                                                                                         OLD CNTLN OF RAILROAD TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 

                                                                                         SEC E ALNG RAILROAD CNTRLN A DIST OF 43.99 

                                                                                         FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH BRG S 

                                                                                         ALONG R/W DIST OF 54.99 FT TO A LN 50 FT S 

                                                                                         OF AND PAR WITH RAILROAD CNTRLN ACT PT OF 

                                                                                         BEG TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC E ALNG PAR LN DIST

                                                                                         OF 183.45 FT TH S 24 DEG 36 MIN 15 SEC W DIST OF

                                                                                         110 FT TH N 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC W DIST OF

                                                                                         133.08 FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH 

                                                                                         BRG N ALG SAID R/W A DIST OF 120.99 FT TO 

                                                                                         PT OF BEG SUBJ TO EASE

                                                                                         

HUHTA, DEAN MICHAEL                                                19-200-0040               City of Kettle River                                                             $952.97

                                                                                         ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT

                                                                                         PLAT: 200 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 1

                                                                                         DOCKET 288642

LIENO, TRAVIS & DAWN M                                                 19-200-0510                 City of Kettle River                                                   $1563.34

                                                                                               ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT

                                                                                               PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 8

                                                                                               N1/2 OF LT 10 & ALL LT 9

               

JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L                                                21-010-7400                    City of Moose Lake                                            $26356.89

                                                                                               CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT                             

DONALD L BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST                               PLAT: 10 LOT:  BLOCK: 45

                                                                                               LOTS 7 & 8 & N 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST

JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L                                                21-010-9030                      City of Moose Lake                                           $25047.06

                                                                                               CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT

LORNA R BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST                                PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 59

                                                                                                LOTS 1 2 & 3 EX PT OF BLK 59 BEG AT NW COR

                                                                                  TH S 68.63 FT TH E 47.89 FT TH S 69 DEG 52 MIN

                                                                                                32 SEC E 77.1 FT TO E LN OF BLK 59 TH S

                                                                                                44 DEG 34 MIN 6 SEC W ALG E LN OF BLK 59

                                                                                                171.4 FT TO SRLY COR OF BLK 59 TH N

                                                                                                148.63 FT TO BEG & S 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST

                                                                                          

LOCKLING, HAROLD F                                                         29-010-0200                          City of Wright                                                 $216.09                                                                              

                                                                                                CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT

                                                                                                PLAT: 10 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                                /

LOCKLING, HAROLD F                                                         29-010-0220                            City of Wright                                                $565.34

                                                                                               CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT 

                                                                                               PLAT: 10 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 2

                                                                                               /

FAHRENDORFF, TAMMY J                                                   29-200-1140                              City of Wright                                               $731.95

                                                                                               CITY OF WRIGHT PEASES PLAT 

                                                                                               PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 6

                                                                                               LOTS 5 & 6

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                   33-990-8262                          Township of Atkinson                                       $154.44

                                                                                              SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 30.68 

                                                                                              SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                              PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                             1/2 MIN INT IN NE1/4 SW1/4 EX BEG NE COR TH 

                                                                                             TH W ALG N LN 580 FT TH S ON LINE PAR TO E 40

                                                                                             LINE 700 FT TH E PAR TO N LINE 580 FT M/L TO

                                                                                             E LN OF 40 THN ALG E LINE TO BEG

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                 33-990-8282                     Township of Atkinson$174.79

                                                                                             SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:40.00

                                                                                             SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                             PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                             1/2 MIN INT IN NW1/4 OF SW1/4

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                 33-990-8621                     Township of Atkinson                                               $104.69

                                                                                             SECT: 33 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:10.00

                                                                                             SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                             PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                             1/2 MIN INT IN N 330 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4

MENDOZA, YOLANDA E                                                    36-015-3110                        Township of Automba                                            $5833.59

                                                                                             SECT: 20 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 40.00                                                                                            

                                                                                            TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                                            PLAT: 15 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                            SE1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO RD EASE

                                                                               

NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M                                           36-033-4720                 Township of Automba                                                  $1438.35

                                                                                            SECT: 29 TWP:   47 RGE:21 ACRES: 39.50                                                            

                                                                                            TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                                            PL AT: 33  LOT:     BLOCK:                            

                                                                                            SW1/4 SE1/4 EX BEG AT PT 104.5 FEET WEST 

                                                                                            OF SE COR TH N 208.5 FT TH W 104.5 FT TH S

                                                                                            208.5 FT TH E 104.5 FT TO BEG

NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M                                          36-033-4740                   Township of Automba                                                $1390.62

                                                                                           SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE: 21 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                                           TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                                           PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                           SE1/4 SE1/4  DOCKET 176002

NAYLOR, MARION L                                                          36-033-5310                  Township of Automba                                                  $3863.18

                                                                                           SECT: 33 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 32.88 

NAYLOR, ROE K                                                               TOWN OF AUTOMBA

                                                                                           PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                           NW1/4 NW1/4 EX RR R/W DOCKET 281503 307228 

                                                                                           & EX PT LY S OR RR R/W                                                                 

LEONARD, NATHAN A                                                     39-012-3333                    Township of Barnum                                                   $1062.57

                                                                                          SECT: 20 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 10.00 

                                                                                          TOWN OF BARNUM TOWNSHIP

                                                                                          PLAT: 12 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                          N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4

KEAY, PHILIP A R                                                             45-036-1902                      Township of Blackhoof                                             $8287.32 

                                                                                         SECT: 11 TWP: 47 RGE:17 ACRES: 10.00

                                                                                         TOWN OF BLACKHOOF

                                                                                         PLAT: 36 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                          N1/2 OF S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4

OGILVIE, TIMOTHY & VIDA R                                         48-020-0665            Township of Holyoke                                                         $6688.55

                                                                                           SECT:  5 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES:20.00 

                                                                                           TOWN OF HOLYOKE

                                                                                            PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                            E 330 FT OF W 3410 FT OF N1/2 OF SEC 5 

                                                                                           SUBJ TO EASE

   

TRETTEL, SHERWOOD J & WENDY J    48-020-4700            Township of Holyoke                                                           $1341.62

                                                                                          SECT: 29 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES: 12.80 

                                                                                          TOWN OF HOLYOKE

                                                                                          PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                          N1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX WRLY 450 FT OF S

    330 FT THEREOF & ERLY 450 FT OF N 330 FT OF 

                                                                                          S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 700 FT OF N1/4 OF 

                                                                                          NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 450 FT OF S 330 FT

GOLEN, ROBERT C   60-026-1375        Township of Mahtowa$8576.42 

                                                                                          SECT:  8 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 1.61

                                                                                         TOWN OF MAHTOWA

                                                                                         PLAT: 26 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                         PT NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT ON QTR LN 16.5 

                                                                                         FT W OF QTR POST BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S 100 FT TH S

                                                                                         42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 53 DEG W 208 FT TH N

                                                                                         38.5 DEG E 158 FT TO QTR LN TH E 222.8 FT 

                                                                                         TO BEG & PT OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT 

                                                                                         16.5 FT W & 100 FT S OF QTR CORN BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S

                                                                                         42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 62.50 DEG E 188.33 

                                                                                          FT TO PT 100 FT S OF PT OF BEG TH N 

                                                                                          100 FT TO PT OF BEG

                                                                            

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                60-990-0702              Township of Mahtowa                                                        $168.31

                                                                                            SECT:  5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 37.05

                                                                                            SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                            PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                           1/2 MIN INTEREST IN FRAC NE1/4 NE1/4

PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E                                60-990-0742              Township of Mahtowa                                                       $174.79

                                                                                            SECT:  5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 40.00

                                                                                            SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST

                                                                                            PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                            1/2 MIN INT IN SE1/4 NE1/4

HILDRETH, BRAD                                                              63-010-0115                Twnshp of Moose Lake                                                  $3750.23

      SECT: 25 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 20.00

                                                                                            TOWN OF MOOSE LAKE

                                                                                            PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                            S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4

LINE, LEON & MARIE                                                          69-020-0004                     Twp of Silver Brook                                                 $3672.11

                                                                                           SECT: 13 TWP: 48 RGE:16 ACRES: 11.77

                                                                                           TOWN OF SILVER BROOK

                                                                                           PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                           PART OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 & NE1/4 OF SW1/4 COMM

                                                                                           AT PT ON E R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 WHICH IS 300

                                                                                           FT S OF N LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH SW ALG E

                                                                                           R/W OF OLD HWY 23 A DIST OF 275 FT TO

                                                                                           PT OF BEG TH CONT S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF

                                                                                           SE1/4 75 FT TH E PAR TO N LN OF NW1/4 

                                                                                          OF SE1/4 TO A PT 800 FT FROM E LN OF SD NW1/4 OF

                                                                                          SE1/4 TH S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF SE1/4 

                                                                                          TO S LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W ALG S LN TO 

                                                                                          SW CORN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH CONT W ALG S 

                                                                                         LN TO PT 150 FT E OF E BDY LN OF MP&L EASE 

                                                                                         TH NW PARL TO E BDY OF MP&L EASE TO PT ON S 

                                                                                         R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 R/W TH NELY ALG R/W TO 

                                                                                         PT OF BEG & R/W OF OLD HWY 23 & WATERLINE EASE

RUOTSALAINEN, GARRY W    75-010-0810           Twnshp of Split Rock$1878.62

                                                                                          SECT:  6 TWP: 46 RGE:21 ACRES: 41.68 

                                                                                          TOWN OF SPLIT ROCK

                                                                                          PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                          NE1/4 NE1/4 GOVT LOT 1

DAVIS, RICKY H & JULIE A     78-020-2031             Township of Thomson$2012.85

                                                                                           SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:16 ACRES: 2.73

                                                                                           TOWN OF THOMSON TOWNSHIP 

                                                                                           PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                           E1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT

                                                                                           THEREOF & E 180 FT OF W1/2 OF NE1/4 NW1/4 OF

                                                                                           NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT THEREOF

OLSEN, BRENT T & SONJA M                                         81-030-3392              Twnshp of Twin Lakes                                                     $9692.99

                                                                                          SECT: 17 TWP: 48 RGE:17 ACRES: 4.13

                                                                                          TOWN OF TWIN LAKES

                                                                                         PLAT: 30 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                         COM SW COR OF SEC 17 TH EASTERLY 33 FT TH

                                                                                         NRLY 887 FT TO BEG TH CONT N 416 FT TH

                                                                                         E 416 FT TH S 416 FT TH W 416 FT TO BEG

                                                                                         & COMM AT SW CORN TH E 33 FT TH N 1303 FT

                                                                                         TO ACT PT OF BEG TH E 416 FT TH N 17 FT M/L TO 

                                                                                         N LN OF QTR TH W 416 FT TH S TO PT OF BEG         

                                                                                     

LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M                                                   84-020-3110                Township of Wrenshall                                                    $3494.18

                                                                                         SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                                         TOWN OF WRENSHALL

                                                                                          PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                          NE1/4 SE1/4

LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M SR                                            84-020-3140                   Township of Wrenshall                                                  $2509.87

                                                                                           SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 13.34 

                                                                                           TOWN OF WRENSHALL

                                                                                            PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                            SE1/4 SE1/4 EX E1/3 THEREOF & EX W1/3 THEREOF

RICHARDS, WAYNE C & KAREN M                                   94-046-5050                       Township of Progress                                       $1014.72

                                                                                            SECT: 32 TWP: 49 RGE:19 ACRES: 40.00 

                                                                                            TOWN OF PROGRESS

                                                                                            PLAT: 46 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                            SW1/4 OF SW1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 210 EASE

KLUM, ELIZABETH T                                                          96-010-5480                          Twnshp of Red Clover                                  $4200.49

                                                                                            SECT: 35 TWP: 49 RGE:20 ACRES: 40.00

                                                                                            TOWN OF RED CLOVER

                                                                                            PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 

                                                                                            NW1/4 OF NE1/4

WAIT, CLINTON A SR                                                        98-010-0290                        Township of Sawyer                                         $7030.42

                                                                                            SECT:  2 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 2.00

WAIT, GREGG K                                                                 TOWN OF SAWYER

                                                                                            PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:

                                                                                            PT OF SE1/4 NE1/4 COM SE COR TH W 416 FT TH

                                                                                            N 208 FT TH E 416 FT TH S 208 FT TO PT OF

                                                                                            BEG DOCKET 244620

FAILURE TO REDEEM THE LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF

THE LAND AND FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.

The amounts listed above must be paid to redeem if paid on or before July 31, 2020.  Please contact the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after July 31, 2020.

Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer at the address listed below.

Witness my hand and official seal on this 1st day of July, 2020.

Kathryn Kortuem

Carlton County, Acting Auditor/Treasurer

Carlton County Courthouse

PO Box 130

Carlton, MN 55718

(218)384-9127; Fax 218)384-9116

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Thursday, July 23 & 30, 2020)

