NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004
MORTGAGOR: Michael V. Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V. Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-075-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 20-004364 FC
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)
Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)
TO: Dean James Fredrick:
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July, 23, 30,August 6 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-62
In Re: The Child of:
Tamara R. Holmes, Richard C. Hearle, and Matthew L. Reynolds
TO: Tamra Holmes, Richard Hearle, and Matthew Reynolds:
A petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on 06/08/2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time , at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to weather the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 7-16-2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 2020)
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
The City of Barnum and Meyer Group Architecture will be taking bids for the Liquor Store / City Offices / Community Center Project until Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 PM bid date. Please submit bids to Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bid Project: Project consists of a 9,038 SF one story Liquor Store, City Offices, and Community Center building, sitework, and landscaping. The City Offices and Community Center portions of the one story building shall contain a multipurpose room, kitchen, restrooms, storage, offices, a restroom, and records room. The Liquor Store and Bar portion of the one story building shall contain a liquor store, bar and restaurant, coolers N.I.C., kitchen, restrooms, storage, and office space. The building shall consist of a poured concrete foundation, wood framed walls, veneer masonry and fiber cement siding, pre-engineered wood trusses, and open web trussed roof with wood decking, nail base insulation, and asphalt shingles. The sitework shall consist of grubbing, excavation, site utilities, regrading, concrete sidewalks, and parking lot. The landscaping shall consist of soil prepping, and seeding. This project will be done while the existing Municipal Liquor Store maintains continuous operation until such time as the new building can be occupied and the existing building demolished (demolition by others). There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting held at the Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 at 10:00AM CST on July 29, 2020. Meeting minutes compiled by Meyer Group Architecture and reviewed by attendees will be distributed via addendum. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by logging into Quest CDN, project number 6641625. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents: Examine after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at these locations: 1.) Meyer Group Architecture, 306 West Superior St., Suite #1600, Duluth, MN 55802 2.) Local Builder’s Exchanges. Contact: Tim Meyer at Meyer Group Architecture, 218-727-1330.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30 August 6, 2020)
FILING NOTICE
SILVER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in Silver Township on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Filing Notice: Notice is hereby given that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the town clerk at his home (4191 Carlson Road, Moose Lake) between 8 a.m. July 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. August 11, 2020 for the following offices:
One Supervisor Seat A for a 4 year term
One Clerk for a 4 year term.
The filing fee is $2.00
Mark Carlson, Town Clerk
July 1, 2020 218-464-7043
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23, 30, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22
09-JV-18-218
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)
TO: Spencer David Eiffler:
A Permanency Petition-Terminatin of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this
Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights:
1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense.
2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.
3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren.
4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.
5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court.
7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses. except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer. ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16, 23,30, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34
09-JV-20-35
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)
Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)
TO: Dean James Fredrick:
A Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody Petition was filed with the Court on
February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set April 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this
Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense.
2) To introduce evidence at the hearing.
3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report.
5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 16,23,30, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
BARNUM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS
FILING NOTICE FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given: that an election will be held for Barnum Township on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.
Notice is hereby given: that Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home (3518 Pine Road N. Barnum) between 8am July 28th 2020 through 5pm August 11th, 2020 for the following offices:
One Township Supervisor for a 4 year term
One Township Clerk for a 4 year term
Filing fee of $2.00 is due at the time of filing.
Kristina Asperheim
Barnum Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
Carlton County Voters
Eligible voters who reasonably expect to be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot.
Absentee voting begins on June 26, 2020, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Carlton County citizens who are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11, 2020 Primary Election. Additional hours for absentee voting will be on Saturday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, August 10th until 5 p.m.
Voters may make application to vote absentee by appearing in person, or online at https://mnvotes.org, or by contacting the following office:
All Carlton County Voters
Carlton County Auditor’s Office
301 Walnut Avenue
County Courthouse
Carlton, MN 55718
(218) 384-9130 or 1-800-862-3760
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
NOTICE OF ELECTION
To the Electors of the Township of Blackhoof in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:
Township Supervisor - Four (4) Year Term
Township Clerk - Four (4) Year Term
Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Office of the Township Clerk located at 2391 County Road 105, Barnum, Minnesota from 8:00 a.m., July 28th, 2020, until 5:00 p.m., August 11th, 2016. Please call 218-393-0399 to make an appointment.
Dated: July 14th, 2020
Clerk: Kimberly Carlson
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, 2020)
Barnum School District, ISD 91
is requesting proposals for fully-insured Group Medical insurance. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Lori Hayes at Gallagher Benefit Services -- Phone: 952.356.0712 Email: lori_hayes@ajg.com-- 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55441. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Justin Kroeger at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a SEALED proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on August 20, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 30, 2020)
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
State of MinnesotaKathryn Kortuem
Carlton CountyActing County Auditor/Treasurer
TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE.
You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Carlton County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the State of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) December 1, 2020.
The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.
Names/AddressesDescription of PropertyAmount Due
COUILLARD, MARGARET06-005-1920 City of Cloquet $4043.81
ALLENS SUBD OF BLKS 63-74 & 89-98
PLAT: 5 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 98
\
GRABIAS-SCHWARTZ, CALYNE06-033-0120 City of Cloquet $5048.41
CASE MELVILLE/REARRANGMNT BLK 1 & 3
PLAT: 33 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 1
E 134 FT THEREOF
ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION 06-045-5060 City of Cloquet $785.19
CITY OF CLOQUET ORIGINAL PLAT
PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC PLAT: 45 LOT: 9 BLOCK: 40
E1/2
WAIT, GREGG K 06-060-1240 City of Cloquet $10799.49
CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 2
SEABURY, STEVEN W PLAT: 60 LOT: 40 BLOCK:
SUBJ TO EASE
LINDGREN, ROBERT D & AGNES C 06-100-0025 City of Cloquet $936.84
CITY OF CLOQUET CO AUD SUBD NO 31
PLAT: 100 LOT: 1A BLOCK: 2
W 100 FT
NORTH STAR AUCTION INC 06-110-1200 City of Cloquet $7087.11
CITY OF CLOQUET DIXONS ADDITION
PLAT: 110 LOT: 11 BLOCK: 4
DOCKET 205601
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0060 City of Cloquet $14329.78
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 3 BLOCK: 1
/
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0080 City of Cloquet $2071.88
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 1
/
WAIT, GREGG K 06-145-0240 City of Cloquet $7459.86
CITY OF CLOQUET HIGHLAND PARK
PLAT: 145 LOT: 12 BLOCK: 1
DOCKET UR & 283030
FAIRBANKS, SHEILA J 06-160-0600 City of Cloquet $2557.63
CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION
PLAT: 160 LOT: BLOCK: 4
E 61 FT OF W 122 FT OF LOTS 1 2 3 EX S 12 FT
OF LOT 3
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-160-1100 City of Cloquet $6083.93
CITY OF CLOQUET HUSEBYS ADDITION
PLAT: 160 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 5
E1/2 DOCKET 302716
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-165-0980 City of Cloquet $3541.69
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2
N 13.5 FT OF S 63.5 FT OF W 130 FT DOC 302716
JOHNSON MARKETPLACE PROPERTIES, LLC 06-165-1000 City of Cloquet $16798.70
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 5 BLOCK: 2
W 130 FT OF N 63.5 FT DOC 302716
MOOSE, ANTHONY A 06-165-1240 City of Cloquet $5296.99
CITY OF CLOQUET INDUSTRIAL ADDITION
PLAT: 165 LOT: 8 BLOCK: 2
N 175 FT OF W1/2
WARREN, JASON 06-230-2300 City of Cloquet $5076.58
SECT: 23 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: .14
HEDLUND, TAMMY L CITY OF CLOQUET UNPLATTED
PLAT: 230 LOT BLOCK:
PT OF NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 COM NE COR TH S 246
FT TO PT OF BEG TH S 100 FT TH W 62
FT TH N 100 FT TH E 62 FT TO BEG
REYNOLDS, ALEXANDREA N 06-320-0160 City of Cloquet $7388.68
CITY OF CLOQUET PARK ADDITION
PLAT: 320 LOT: 9 BLOCK: 1
SUBJ TO UTIL EASE
ANDREW GENEREAU CONSTRUCTION 06-385-0360 City of Cloquet $4828.67
CITY OF CLOQUET WHITES ADDITION
PALMETTO PROPERTIES LLC PLAT: 385 LOT: 4 BLOCK: 2
/
DOLZER, ROBERT R JR 06-510-1950 City of Cloquet $5496.18
SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 9.86
CITY OF CLOQUET
PLAT: 510 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO HWY
33 EASE & EX ALL TH PT OF FOLL PARCEL LY
WITHIN N1/2 S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DESC
AS PT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 COM AT NW COR TH S 01
DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 567.70 FT TO PT OF BEG
TH CONT S 01 DEG 11 MIN 04 SEC W 130 FT TH S 89
DEG 55 MIN 56 SEC E 300.49 FT TH N 03 DEG 10
04 SEC E 130.17 FT TH N 89 DEG 55 MIN 56
SEC W 305.00 FT TO PT OF BEG SUBJ TO HWY
33 EASE EX PT SHOWN AS PARCEL 217
ON MN DOT R/W PLAT NO 09-13
FOLLETT, DANIEL K & DENISE A 06-510-2950 City of Cloquet $317.06
SECT: 15 TWP: 49 RGE:17 ACRES: 8.75
CITY OF CLOQUET
PLAT: 510 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 COM AT SE COR OF NE1/4
OF NW1/4 TH W 903 FT TH N 208.5 FT
TH W 417 FT TH N 208.5 FT TH E 903 FT TH
S 208.5 FT TH E 417 FT TH S 208.5 FT TO BEG
SHOGREN, TRAVIS L 15-750-0260 City of Carlton $412.91
CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21
PLAT: 750 LOT: 128 BLOCK:
DOCKET 242936
SHOGREN, TRAVIS L 15-750-0280 City of Carlton $412.91
CITY OF THOMSON SMITHS REARR BLK 21
PLAT: 750 LOT: 129 BLOCK:
DOCKET 242936
NEMADJI EARTH POTTERY CO INC 19-010-0980 City of Kettle River $467.51
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 14 BLOCK: 3
DOCKET 193265 240184 244614 244881
INTERNATIONAL SNAPIT CORP 19-140-0037 City of Kettle River $20631.12
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER UNPLATTED
SECT: 9 TWP: 46 RGE:20 ACRES: .25
PLAT: 140 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF OLD MPLS ST PAUL & SAULT STE MARIE
RAILROAD R/W IN W1/2 OF NE1/4 COM AT N1/4
COR OF N-S QTRLN A DIST OF 1281.68 FT TO
OLD CNTLN OF RAILROAD TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45
SEC E ALNG RAILROAD CNTRLN A DIST OF 43.99
FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH BRG S
ALONG R/W DIST OF 54.99 FT TO A LN 50 FT S
OF AND PAR WITH RAILROAD CNTRLN ACT PT OF
BEG TH S 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC E ALNG PAR LN DIST
OF 183.45 FT TH S 24 DEG 36 MIN 15 SEC W DIST OF
110 FT TH N 65 DEG 23 MIN 45 SEC W DIST OF
133.08 FT TO E R/W LN OF S.T.H. NO 73 TH
BRG N ALG SAID R/W A DIST OF 120.99 FT TO
PT OF BEG SUBJ TO EASE
HUHTA, DEAN MICHAEL 19-200-0040 City of Kettle River $952.97
ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 1
DOCKET 288642
LIENO, TRAVIS & DAWN M 19-200-0510 City of Kettle River $1563.34
ADDITION A TO ODBERGS PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 8
N1/2 OF LT 10 & ALL LT 9
JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L 21-010-7400 City of Moose Lake $26356.89
CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT
DONALD L BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 45
LOTS 7 & 8 & N 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST
JAUSS, JAMES A & SHARI L 21-010-9030 City of Moose Lake $25047.06
CITY OF MOOSE LAKE ORIGINAL PLAT
LORNA R BEAN REVOCABLE TRUST PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK: 59
LOTS 1 2 & 3 EX PT OF BLK 59 BEG AT NW COR
TH S 68.63 FT TH E 47.89 FT TH S 69 DEG 52 MIN
32 SEC E 77.1 FT TO E LN OF BLK 59 TH S
44 DEG 34 MIN 6 SEC W ALG E LN OF BLK 59
171.4 FT TO SRLY COR OF BLK 59 TH N
148.63 FT TO BEG & S 20 FT OF ADJ VAC 3RD ST
LOCKLING, HAROLD F 29-010-0200 City of Wright $216.09
CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 1 BLOCK: 2
/
LOCKLING, HAROLD F 29-010-0220 City of Wright $565.34
CITY OF WRIGHT ORIGINAL PLAT
PLAT: 10 LOT: 2 BLOCK: 2
/
FAHRENDORFF, TAMMY J 29-200-1140 City of Wright $731.95
CITY OF WRIGHT PEASES PLAT
PLAT: 200 LOT: BLOCK: 6
LOTS 5 & 6
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8262 Township of Atkinson $154.44
SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 30.68
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN NE1/4 SW1/4 EX BEG NE COR TH
TH W ALG N LN 580 FT TH S ON LINE PAR TO E 40
LINE 700 FT TH E PAR TO N LINE 580 FT M/L TO
E LN OF 40 THN ALG E LINE TO BEG
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8282 Township of Atkinson$174.79
SECT: 32 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:40.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN NW1/4 OF SW1/4
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 33-990-8621 Township of Atkinson $104.69
SECT: 33 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES:10.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN N 330 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4
MENDOZA, YOLANDA E 36-015-3110 Township of Automba $5833.59
SECT: 20 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 15 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 OF NE1/4 SUBJ TO RD EASE
NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M 36-033-4720 Township of Automba $1438.35
SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 39.50
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PL AT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
SW1/4 SE1/4 EX BEG AT PT 104.5 FEET WEST
OF SE COR TH N 208.5 FT TH W 104.5 FT TH S
208.5 FT TH E 104.5 FT TO BEG
NAYLOR, ROE K & DONNA M 36-033-4740 Township of Automba $1390.62
SECT: 29 TWP: 47 RGE: 21 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 SE1/4 DOCKET 176002
NAYLOR, MARION L 36-033-5310 Township of Automba $3863.18
SECT: 33 TWP: 47 RGE:21 ACRES: 32.88
NAYLOR, ROE K TOWN OF AUTOMBA
PLAT: 33 LOT: BLOCK:
NW1/4 NW1/4 EX RR R/W DOCKET 281503 307228
& EX PT LY S OR RR R/W
LEONARD, NATHAN A 39-012-3333 Township of Barnum $1062.57
SECT: 20 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 10.00
TOWN OF BARNUM TOWNSHIP
PLAT: 12 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4
KEAY, PHILIP A R 45-036-1902 Township of Blackhoof $8287.32
SECT: 11 TWP: 47 RGE:17 ACRES: 10.00
TOWN OF BLACKHOOF
PLAT: 36 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 OF S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4
OGILVIE, TIMOTHY & VIDA R 48-020-0665 Township of Holyoke $6688.55
SECT: 5 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES:20.00
TOWN OF HOLYOKE
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
E 330 FT OF W 3410 FT OF N1/2 OF SEC 5
SUBJ TO EASE
TRETTEL, SHERWOOD J & WENDY J 48-020-4700 Township of Holyoke $1341.62
SECT: 29 TWP: 46 RGE:16 ACRES: 12.80
TOWN OF HOLYOKE
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
N1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX WRLY 450 FT OF S
330 FT THEREOF & ERLY 450 FT OF N 330 FT OF
S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 700 FT OF N1/4 OF
NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX W 450 FT OF S 330 FT
GOLEN, ROBERT C 60-026-1375 Township of Mahtowa$8576.42
SECT: 8 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 1.61
TOWN OF MAHTOWA
PLAT: 26 LOT: BLOCK:
PT NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT ON QTR LN 16.5
FT W OF QTR POST BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S 100 FT TH S
42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 53 DEG W 208 FT TH N
38.5 DEG E 158 FT TO QTR LN TH E 222.8 FT
TO BEG & PT OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG AT PT
16.5 FT W & 100 FT S OF QTR CORN BTWN SEC 8 & 9 TH S
42.25 DEG W 250 FT TH N 62.50 DEG E 188.33
FT TO PT 100 FT S OF PT OF BEG TH N
100 FT TO PT OF BEG
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 60-990-0702 Township of Mahtowa $168.31
SECT: 5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 37.05
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INTEREST IN FRAC NE1/4 NE1/4
PETERSON, ERVIN E & SHIRLEY E 60-990-0742 Township of Mahtowa $174.79
SECT: 5 TWP: 47 RGE:18 ACRES: 40.00
SEVERED MINERAL INTEREST
PLAT: 990 LOT: BLOCK:
1/2 MIN INT IN SE1/4 NE1/4
HILDRETH, BRAD 63-010-0115 Twnshp of Moose Lake $3750.23
SECT: 25 TWP: 46 RGE:18 ACRES: 20.00
TOWN OF MOOSE LAKE
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4
LINE, LEON & MARIE 69-020-0004 Twp of Silver Brook $3672.11
SECT: 13 TWP: 48 RGE:16 ACRES: 11.77
TOWN OF SILVER BROOK
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
PART OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 & NE1/4 OF SW1/4 COMM
AT PT ON E R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 WHICH IS 300
FT S OF N LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH SW ALG E
R/W OF OLD HWY 23 A DIST OF 275 FT TO
PT OF BEG TH CONT S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF
SE1/4 75 FT TH E PAR TO N LN OF NW1/4
OF SE1/4 TO A PT 800 FT FROM E LN OF SD NW1/4 OF
SE1/4 TH S PAR TO W LN OF SD NW1/4 OF SE1/4
TO S LN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W ALG S LN TO
SW CORN OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 TH CONT W ALG S
LN TO PT 150 FT E OF E BDY LN OF MP&L EASE
TH NW PARL TO E BDY OF MP&L EASE TO PT ON S
R/W LN OF OLD HWY 23 R/W TH NELY ALG R/W TO
PT OF BEG & R/W OF OLD HWY 23 & WATERLINE EASE
RUOTSALAINEN, GARRY W 75-010-0810 Twnshp of Split Rock$1878.62
SECT: 6 TWP: 46 RGE:21 ACRES: 41.68
TOWN OF SPLIT ROCK
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
NE1/4 NE1/4 GOVT LOT 1
DAVIS, RICKY H & JULIE A 78-020-2031 Township of Thomson$2012.85
SECT: 11 TWP: 49 RGE:16 ACRES: 2.73
TOWN OF THOMSON TOWNSHIP
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
E1/2 OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT
THEREOF & E 180 FT OF W1/2 OF NE1/4 NW1/4 OF
NW1/4 EX N 427.5 FT THEREOF
OLSEN, BRENT T & SONJA M 81-030-3392 Twnshp of Twin Lakes $9692.99
SECT: 17 TWP: 48 RGE:17 ACRES: 4.13
TOWN OF TWIN LAKES
PLAT: 30 LOT: BLOCK:
COM SW COR OF SEC 17 TH EASTERLY 33 FT TH
NRLY 887 FT TO BEG TH CONT N 416 FT TH
E 416 FT TH S 416 FT TH W 416 FT TO BEG
& COMM AT SW CORN TH E 33 FT TH N 1303 FT
TO ACT PT OF BEG TH E 416 FT TH N 17 FT M/L TO
N LN OF QTR TH W 416 FT TH S TO PT OF BEG
LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M 84-020-3110 Township of Wrenshall $3494.18
SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF WRENSHALL
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
NE1/4 SE1/4
LAPLANTE, JOSEPH M SR 84-020-3140 Township of Wrenshall $2509.87
SECT: 19 TWP: 47 RGE:16 ACRES: 13.34
TOWN OF WRENSHALL
PLAT: 20 LOT: BLOCK:
SE1/4 SE1/4 EX E1/3 THEREOF & EX W1/3 THEREOF
RICHARDS, WAYNE C & KAREN M 94-046-5050 Township of Progress $1014.72
SECT: 32 TWP: 49 RGE:19 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF PROGRESS
PLAT: 46 LOT: BLOCK:
SW1/4 OF SW1/4 SUBJ TO HWY 210 EASE
KLUM, ELIZABETH T 96-010-5480 Twnshp of Red Clover $4200.49
SECT: 35 TWP: 49 RGE:20 ACRES: 40.00
TOWN OF RED CLOVER
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
NW1/4 OF NE1/4
WAIT, CLINTON A SR 98-010-0290 Township of Sawyer $7030.42
SECT: 2 TWP: 48 RGE:18 ACRES: 2.00
WAIT, GREGG K TOWN OF SAWYER
PLAT: 10 LOT: BLOCK:
PT OF SE1/4 NE1/4 COM SE COR TH W 416 FT TH
N 208 FT TH E 416 FT TH S 208 FT TO PT OF
BEG DOCKET 244620
FAILURE TO REDEEM THE LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF
THE LAND AND FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
The amounts listed above must be paid to redeem if paid on or before July 31, 2020. Please contact the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after July 31, 2020.
Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer at the address listed below.
Witness my hand and official seal on this 1st day of July, 2020.
Kathryn Kortuem
Carlton County, Acting Auditor/Treasurer
Carlton County Courthouse
PO Box 130
Carlton, MN 55718
(218)384-9127; Fax 218)384-9116
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Thursday, July 23 & 30, 2020)
