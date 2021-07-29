Public Open House for the Carlton County Barnum Shop Facility
An Open House will be held for the public on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. to view the Carlton County Barnum Shop Facility located at 3888 County Road 61, Barnum, Mn.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 22, 29, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON July 13, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner, Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the Minutes of the June 28, 2021, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Visitor Bryce Bogenholm presented information on County Road 13 issues with moving from paved surface to gravel. Transportation department researching potential alternatives.
Land Commissioner Greg Bernu presented information on the GIS special achievement award.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve refilling the Fiscal Supervisor II position in Public Health and Human Services.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Financial Eligibility Specialist position in Public Health and Human Services.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept PHHS staff recommendation and approve amendments to the Carlton County Emergency General Assistance Guidelines, and Minnesota Family Investment Program Crisis Fund Guidelines.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the issuance of garbage hauler license.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept and approve the Carlton County Transfer Station Gate Fees as presented, effective September 1, 2021.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator to select members for the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan Think Tank committee.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to adopt agreement between Carlton County and Holyoke Township to renovate and maintain a recycling center for public residential use now and in the future using a portion of a building owned by the township.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to act as Sponsor for Wood City Riders snowmobile club and accept the responsibility for the Limited Use Permit to be issued by the State of Minnesota to maintain a trail along the westerly Right of Way of Minnesota State Highway 33.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to agree to the terms and conditions of the Minnesota State Transportation Fund for Safe Routes to Schools Grant on behalf of the City of Moose Lake.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to County of Carlton being the project sponsor for the Safe Routes to School project within the City of Moose Lake and agrees to assume full responsibility for the design and construction of the property and facilities related to the aforementioned Safe Routes to School project.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept Asphalt Paving Company Inc completed project and make final payment.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve out of state travel for a jail staff and a Maintenance staff member to tour a jail facility in Brookings, SD.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve a request for abatement of penalty, interest and cost on parcel 06-680-0240 for taxes payable 2021 due to a classification clerical error.
County Assessor gave an update on Enbridge and Minnesota Energy Resources Tax Court abatements and the state legislation impact on refunds.
County Economic Development Director gave information on a potential low interest loan program for Twin Lakes Township residents to connect to the new waterline.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to form a County Grievance Board.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve refilling a Deputy Auditor/Treasurer position.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve and authorize the Board Chairperson to sign a Letter of Response to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the Minnesota Department of Revenue in opposition of parcels outside of the current Fond du Lac reservation boundaries to be reclassified from fee to in-trust status.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve the contract for fire protection with the Cromwell-Wright Area Fire District on behalf of the county’s unorganized townships..
Chairperson Proulx appoints Commissioner Bodie to serve on Firewise program.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 29 2021)
Barnum Public School District
Barnum Public School District is requesting proposals for their fully-insured Group Medical Insurance. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Paul Schrupp at Gallagher Benefit Services -- Phone: 952.918.3947 Email: Paul_Schrupp@ajg.com -- 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55441. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Paul Schrupp at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a SEALED proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on September 17th, 2021. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 29, 2021)
Willow River Area Schools ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021 High School Library, Room 139
Call to Order – The meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 p.m. School Board memers present were Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach, David Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty and Azuz Ak-Arfaj. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tar Prachar and three visitors. Elementary Principal Neil Schiller was absent. There was no Student Representative present.
Comments and Requests from Visitors–None.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Roach to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the June 15, 2021, Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for June 2021.
c. Treasurer’s Report for June 2021.
d. Resignation of Tori Ribich, Community Education Coordinator.
e. Hiring of Jessica Engleson, Community Education Coordinator.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Adopting the School District’s Long-term Facilities Plan.
Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Roach-yes, Burlak-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to approve the Renewal in the Minnesota State High School League.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve moving FFA, GSA, Tech Club student activity groups from Probationary status to Full Status.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution for the district’s Identified Official with Authority (IOWA).
Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The resolution passed.
For consideration, Burlak presented and discussed, as appropriate, the four policies noted below:
Policy 612.1 – Development of Parent and Family Policies for Title I Programs.
No board action needed.
Policy 616 – School District System Accountability.
No board action needed.
Policy 409 – Employee Publications, Instruction Materials, Inventions & Creations
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Al-Arfaj to rescind Policy 808-COVID-19 Face Covering.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totaled $8,450.15.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Rep: No Report.
Assistant to the Secondary Principal – Melissa Johnson shared that 8th and 9th grade Enrichment Camp will be held August 16-20. This will be a hands-on opportunity for students to get back in the swing of things. LiveSmart is hosting a fundraiser bus trip to the State Fair. More information is available on the school’s website and Facebook page.
Board Members/Committees
Curriculum/Policy – Burlak shared that the committee had updates on high school English and student activities. Next month they will be reviewing policies 709, 722, 520,416, 420 and 421.
Facilities/Activities – Al-Arfaj shared the committee had finalized the LTFM plan and discussed the land sale. They also heard year end student activity reports.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations – Mikrot shared that the committee had reviews the June payments and that WREA negotiations will continue. She thanked outgoing Community Ed Director Tori Ribich and welcomed Jessica Engelson, who will be taking on the position.
Sports Liaison – Prachar reported that the Spring coaches updated the committee and their contracts were all renewed. There was discussion about language updates in the Cooperative Agreement, as well as the possible addition of One Act. Further decisions will be at the upcoming full board liaison meeting. The coaches handbook was also updated.
BMW – Prachar reported that the sharing of transportation concept will take more time to organize and implement than previously anticipated. Barnum and Moose Lake will continuing to work on it, but we will likely not discuss the topic further until the 2022-2023 school year. The sharing classes concept has been put on hold due to too many obstacles. The districts are doing their best to navigate the year ahead with evolving COVID-19 guidance. The committee decided to continue to meet quarterly.
Superintendent/High School Principal – Bill Peel shared that out Kindergarten Camp has 17 students. Reading Corp in Elementary will be returning. Cleaning projects continue to move ahead, including the band stairs and the doorway in the preschool rooms. At this point we have received very limited guidance about next school year from MDE and MDH. We are working on scheduling workshop week and are hoping to host it at the Pine County History Museum. Open House is being planned and we will focus on the importance of getting our families to complete the Application for Educational Benefits form. We are considering dripping a bus route and using more vans for outlier students. The struggle for finding additional drivers continues. Discussion about blended learning options and requirements being asked of schools to make decisions.
Willow River Pride:
– Our custodial creaw for their hard work preparing our building for the coming school year.
– Our van drivers and paraprofessionals for transporting and supporting our summer school and Esy students.
– The current summer school staff (Amy, Jessica, Jennifer, Tina, Dawn, Sherry, Neil) for providing support to our participating students.
Upcoming Meetings:
August 3 1:15 p.m. Facilities/Transportation/Activities
August 10 10:00 a.m. Curriculum/Policy
August 10 3:30 p.m. Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
August 17 6:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to recess the meeting at 6:45 p.m. And enter closed session.
The motion was passed unanimously.
Statements for coming out of Closed Session.
The board established parameters for negotiations with WREA.
The board agreed to a process for the land sale. Superintendent Peel will begin the necesssary steps and will present information at next month’s board meeting.
The board reviewed Superintendent Peel’s annual evaluation and felt he has met or exceeded all established standards of performance.
A motion was made by Mikrat and seconded by Roach to adjourn the meeting at 7:44 p.m.
The motion passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar
Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty
Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 29, 2021)
Moose Lake School Board
July 19, 2021
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order at 5:02 pm by Chair Steven Blondo. Board members present include Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, Kim Bohnsack and Jerry Pederson. Absent: Lisa Anderson-Reed. Others present were Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, and Alanea White-media.
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the June 21, 2021 regular board meeting minutes and the July 12, 2021 special board meeting minutes; approve the June 2021 Treasurer’s Report; approve the June 30, 2021 payroll: checks #70210-70215 and 70240-70250 for $4,575.10, electronic transfer of $72,180.25 and direct deposit of $128,456.99 for a total payroll of $205,212.34 and the July 15, 2021 payroll: checks #70216-70221 and 70246-70250 for $2,749.66, electronic transfer of $73,474.42, and direct deposit of $111,212.41 for a total payroll of $187,436.49; approve the June 29, 2021 bill list: checks #66377-66394 for $19,002.78 and wire transfer of $916.46 for a total of $19,919.24; the July 6, 2021 bill list: checks #66395-66409 for $24,685.92 and wire amount of $1,264.16 for a total of $25,950.08; and the July 19, 2021 bill list: checks #66410-66444 for $50,231.86 and wire amount of $56,614.99 for a total of $106,846.85; and accept the resignation of Syndey Timonen (Mini Moose) effective July 23, 2021 with appreciate for her service to our childcare program. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
1. Thank you to Natalie Frohrip for her generous donation of $50. to the goal posts project.
2. Thank you to Danika and Geoff Probst for their generous donation of $300 to the Summer Recreation swimming lesson program.
Public Presentation:
Megan Nielsen reported on behalf of the Legacy of Excellence Foundation. They are providing free tutoring this summer to 26 students for four hours/week. They will be having a raffle on August 6th to raise money for programs next year.
Presentation:
Blue Ribbon Ceremony-Brad Hubred & Piper Nielsen presented “Staying Strong Together.” This is a program to eradicate bullying and prevent suicide. Brining a program to ML School on how to stop bullying. Moose Lake will be the second Blue Ribbon City in the world, the first being launched in Carlsbad California on August 18th. Our ceremony will be in October. Brad presented blue ribbons to two board members.
MTSS- Billie Jo Steen presented on Multi-Tiered Systems of Support at Moose Lake Community School.
Reports:
Superintendent Report:
Thank you to the school board and staff who helped in the 4th of July parade. Reported on the progress with the practice field goal posts. AFSCME and Ed MN have reached out to start negotiations.
Board Committee Report:
MLWR Liasion: Sports updates, full board meeting later this summer. The liaison committee recommended adding One-Act back into the cooperative, to be determined at the full board meeting.
Barnum/ML/Willow River: Discussed where we are going and frequency of future meetings.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to accept the $50 donation from Natalie Frohrip for the goal posts project. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to accept the $300 donation from Danika and Geoff Probst to the Summer Recreation swimming lesson program. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Bohnsack, second by Peterson to approve the contract for services with Dr. Kelly Duffy @ 60/hr (up to $20,000) for MTSS Coordination Services for school year 2021-2022. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the three-year quote with Renaissance Learning for $22,416 for STAR Assessments using ESSER funds. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to approve the quotes received from Pan-O-Gold (bread), Prairie Farms (milk), Star-Gazette (newspaper), Nordstrom’s (garbage), and Buetow Trucking (snowplowing) for school year 2021-2022. Motion passed unanimously.
Set Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Regular Meeting Tues. August 24, 5:30 p.m. Board Room
Negotiations Thurs. August 19, 4:00 p.m. Board Room
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn the meeting at 6:05 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Julie Peterson, Acting Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 29, 2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.