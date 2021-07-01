STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-36
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Carmen Renee Martineau, and
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, SR,
TO: Carmen Renee Martineau DOB 08/27/1988; and Standing Bear Fohrenkam, SR, DOB 04/30/1987:
A Transfer of Custody Petition was filed with the Court on May 7, 2021, alleging Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody. The Court has set an Admit/Deny Permanency Petition Hearing on August 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a layer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to whether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Date: June 15, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 24, July 1, 8, 2021)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
Carlton County Board of Review for the Unorganized Townships and
County Board of Appeal and Equalization
Annual Session Minutes –Summary
Monday - June 14, 2021 3:00 p.m.
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Commissioners Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Thell, and Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt. Absent: Proulx.
The Oath of Office was administered by the Clerk of Court’s.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, Peterson as the Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, Thell as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Brenner by Thell all yea, Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt as the Secretary of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
County Assessor Kyle Holmes introduced his staff and reviewed the functions of the Board of Review and the Board of Appeal and Equalization. Holmes and Chief Deputy Assessor Donna House also explained the appraisal process to the Board, including statistics from the 2021 Assessment Process.
All items of correspondence received were submitted to the board.
No Appellants with appointments attended the meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept staff recommendations and approve all other changes in valuation/classification as on file in the County Assessor Office.
Brenner by Thell all yea, that the Assessment Books of Real Estate, Mobile Home, and Personal Property Values for Carlton County for the Assessment Year 2021 be accepted as presented by the County Assessor, Kyle Holmes.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON June 8, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner, Bodie, Proulx, Thell, and Peterson. Absent: None
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the May 24, 2021, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Children’s Mental Health Social Worker positon.
Information update on Carlton County Public Health and Human Services receiving an Honorable Mention for the 2021 Innovative Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the following Minor Subdivision No. 821008, Mary Jacobson, DBA Northstar Design and Build, Inc. 81-170-0120 and 81-170-0130 with associated conditions as on file in the Zoning Office:
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the issuance of Demolition Landfill Facility licenses.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the issuance of garbage hauler licenses.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to act as Sponsor for Wood City Riders snowmobile club and approve of the Club’s intent to maintain a trail along Big Lake Road and Gillette Road and will act as the LUG for any MN DOT permits.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to amended MOU for the Habitat Conservation Plan
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to refill a Highway Maintenance Worker II positon in the Transportation Department and for refilling any internal vacant positions that open during the process.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to approve the new permit fees as of July 1, 2021, on file at the Transportation Department.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to phase out private driveway plowing.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve a committee to review the county’s Project Labor Agreement (PLA).
Thell by Bodie all yea, votes to enter into agreement with SRF Consultants to perform an Intersection Control Evaluation Study for TH 210 and CSAH 61.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to enter into MnDOT Agreement No. 1046007.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, votes to award bid for Cloquet Carlton County Airport for Fuel System Relocation to Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Company.
County Engineer provided preliminary information and update on opening bids for the multi-use airport hangar.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve abatement of penalty, interest and cost on parcel 06-185-0460.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to table the consideration of repurchase of tax forfeited land for parcel 19-140-0037.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to request a State Legislative Financial Solution to all years of the final Enbridge Apportionable Market Values as ordered by Tax Court from the State Department of Revenue, with funds to be taken from the State General Fund.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for April 2021.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve adding a ROTH 457(b) option to retirement plans.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, except Proulx who voted nay, to approve refilling the Senior Account Clerk Position in the Auditor/Treasurer’s office with three month training overlap.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to acknowledge the receipt of the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit for the Moose Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to accept the contract with Enterprise Fleet Solution for the sixteen county fleet vehicles.
Brenner Bodie all yea, to extend the .4 FTE Public Information Officer until December 31, 2021.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to amend previous resolution (21-030) to request authorization to conduct a voter referendum for a one half of one percent (0.50%) LOST to raise an anticipated $1.8 million annually used to pay for construction and to finance up to $60 million for the construction of a new building consisting of a law enforcement center, judicial center, and jail serving a regional female offender program.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Maintenance Tech position.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to name the former Cloquet city hall building the Carlton County Government Services Building.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to set a closed session to discuss possible purchase of Carlton School property.
Correspondence from FEMA relating to updated Flood Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to adjourn to a closed session.
Bodie by Brenner all yea to end the closed session and return to the regular meeting.
Bodie by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
Carlton County Proposals
Carlton County is requesting proposals for their fully-insured Medical Insurance Plans. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Paul Schrupp at Gallagher Benefit Services -- Phone: 952.918.3947 Email: Paul_Schrupp@ajg.com -- 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55441. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Paul Schrupp at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on July 23, 2021. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
PUBLIC NOTICE
Windemere Township
Special Planning
Commission Meeting
There will be a Special Planning Commission Meeting on Tuesday, July 13th, at 6:30 at the Windemere Township Hall.
Topic: Discussion on the language for the “Short Term Vacation Rental Ordinance”
Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
SNOW REMOVAL QUOTES
The School Board of Moose Lake Independent School District #97 will receive quotes for the removal of snow from the Moose Lake School and Bus Garage for the 2021-2022 school year. Contractor must be able to have facility open by 5:30 a.m. and also be available for on-call service. Quote should include the rate per piece of equipment and a description of each piece of equipment that may be used. Mail to: Moose Lake Community School, 4812 County Road 10, Moose Lake, MN 55767. Quotes must be received in the district office no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 12, 2021. The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2020)
QUOTES FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF BREAD
PRODUCTS, MILK
PRODUCTS, GARBAGE
REMOVAL, AND
OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER
The School Board of Moose Lake Independent School District #97 will receive quotes for purchase and delivery of bread products, milk products, garbage removal, and official newspaper for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested suppliers may obtain quote forms from the District Office by calling (218) 485-4435. All quotes must be received in the District Office by 4:00 p.m. on July 12, 2021. The School Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
School Board Special
Meeting Minutes
Independent School District No. 91 Barnum, Minnesota
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
4:45 p.m. – Media Center
The meeting was called to order at 4:59 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: P. Coughlin
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Items for Action and Discussion
A. Discussed communication about meeting agendas prior to the board meeting. No action required.
B. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jaclyn Dietl and Lauren Chapman to share the position of BHS Summer School Online Mentor for Summer 2021.
C. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Star Mikrot, Head Cook, effective the beginning of the FY22 school year.
D. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Paul Riihiluoma, BES Interventionist, for the 2020-2021 school year.
E. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and not carried to approve the hire of Tony Bender, Assistant Groundskeeper, effective May 6, 2021. Voting for: Bonneville, Ferrin, Schatz. Voting against: Dinger, Fuglestad, Unkelhaeuser.
F. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Irene McKay for the Community Ed AGE-to-age Fellows Grant intergenerational summer program.
G. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Rosalie Richardson for the Community Ed AGE-to-age Fellows Grant intergenerational summer program.
H. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Taylor Westendorf, Community Ed AmeriCorp Summer Reads Literacy Tutor.
I. Motion by Bonneville, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Kyle Baker, Community Ed AmeriCorp Summer Reads Literacy Tutor.
J. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mason Calhoun, Community Ed AmeriCorp Summer Reads Literacy Tutor.
IV. Future Meetings
1. Policy Committee Meeting, June 15, 2021 5:30 p.m., Media Center
2. Regular Meeting of the School Board, June 15, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Media Center
1. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 5:06 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
School Board Regular
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools
ISD 91
June 15, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:31 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda:
L. Approve the annual membership to MREA for the 2021-2022 school year. The cost is $1,868.00. The cost for FY21 was $1,681.00 (discounted price).
Add to Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
M. Consider approving the hire of Jacob Hultgren, Summer Technology Assistant, effective June 14, 2021.
Remove Tony Bender from Attachment M 2021-2022 Coaching Assignments under Items for Individual Action and Discussion and add to Items for Individual Action and Discussion as an individual item as follows:
N. Consider approving the renewal of Tony Bender as Head Baseball Coach and Junior High Football Coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, May 18, 2021, and Minutes of the Special Meeting of the School Board, June 2, 2021.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. Congratulations to Delaney Koecher who is returning to the State Class A golf tournament this year. She was the 4th Individual State Qualifier and finished 5th overall at the Section 7A Tournament at Virginia Golf course. She will compete June 15-16, 2021 at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
2. Congratulations to the Girls Softball Team who made it to the Section 7A championship game.
3. Congratulations to Brooke Doran who qualified for the long jump at the State Track Meet by placing 2nd in the Section 7A Track Meet.
B. Public Participation: None
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of May 31, 2021.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $92,690.19 and payroll paid in May in the amount of $529,041.60 for a total of $621,731.79.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $105,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Public Comment Time for the Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan
The public had the opportunity to comment about the plan.
Consent Agenda:
I. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the non-renewal of Jaclyn Dietl, .5 FTE Elementary Music Teacher, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
B. Approve the annual membership and policy services renewal to Minnesota School Boards Association. The cost for the 2021-2022 school year is $4,689.00. The cost for 2020-2021 was $4,559.
C. Approve the FY22 Family School Social Worker contract with Carlton County Human Services.
D. Approve the use of e-learning days in place of make-up days for inclement weather.
E. Approve the seasonal lay-off of the non-licensed staff.
F. Approve a $250 donation from the Barnum Community Club for the Golf State Meet in June.
G. Approve the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue and Expenditure Budgets for FY 2022 – FY 2031.
H. Approve the 2021-2022 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
I. Approve the FY21 Fundraisers.
J. Approve the Bomber Club staff contracts for Jennifer Wright, Courtney Sieckert, Shelby Bonneville and Tessa Holm.
K. Approve the 2021-2022 Specific Services Contract between ISD No. 91 Barnum and Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) at an annual cost of $30,352.45. The 2020-2021 cost was $37,894.95, which included SIS support. We will not use ARCC’s SIS support services in 2021-2022.
L. Approve the annual membership to MREA for the 2021-2022 school year. The cost is $1,868.00. The cost for FY21 was $1,681.00 (discounted price).
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mariah Minkkinen, .5 FTE Math Interventionist, for the FY22 school year.
B. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Coughlin, and carried to approve the hire of Jaclyn Dietl, .5 FTE Elementary Spanish Teacher, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. Voting in favor: Bonneville, Coughlin, Ferrin, Fuglestad, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Voting against: Dinger.
C. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Shianne Mikrot, Assistant Cook, effective beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
D. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Courtney Sieckert, Special Education Teacher, effective August 30, 2021.
E. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the
hire of Jacinda Wright, Community Education Summer Rec Program Assistant, effective June 14, 2021.
F. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Angela Tate, English Teacher, effective August 30, 2021.
G. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the preliminary FY22 budget.
H. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve additional items for the FY22 Capital Monies and Health & Safety Plans.
I. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the amended 2021-2022 Coaching Assignments.
J. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and carried to approve the entire ICS contract, including Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. Voting in favor: Bonneville, Coughlin, Dinger, Ferrin, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Voting against: Fuglestad.
K. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Mary Hertenstein, SLP, and Loretta Jurek, ECSE Teacher, as the Summer 2021 Early Childhood Special Education Team serving children under the age of 3 years.
L. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve a one-year personal leave for Kallie (Bester) Fish, Paraprofessional, for the 2021-2022 school year.
M. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Jacob Hultgren, Summer Technology Assistant, effective June 14, 2021.
N. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Schatz, and carried to approve the renewal of Tony Bender as Head Baseball Coach and Junior High Football Coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Voting in favor: Bonneville, Coughlin, Ferrin, Schatz. Voting against: Dinger, Fuglestad, Unkelhaeuser.
Enrollment Comparison for May 2021
Future Meetings:
Regular Meeting of the School Board, July 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
Adjournment:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 7:26 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 1, 2021)
