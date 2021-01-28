District Board Opening
The Moose Lake Fire Protection District has an opening for an At-Large Member on the Board.
Applicants for this position must be a resident of either the City of Moose Lake, or Moose Lake Township to be eligible. A letter of interest must be sent to the Moose Lake Fire District Board, 600 Highway 73, Suite 6, Moose Lake, MN 55767, or by email to MooseLakeFireDistrict@hotmail.com. Any questions regarding this position should be directed to: Osten Berg, Executive Director, 380-2550. Letters must be received no later than February 9, 2021.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 28, February 4, 2021)
SILVER TOWNSHIP SILVER TOWNSHIP 2021 MEETING DATES
The Silver Township Board of Supervisors regular meeting schedule for 2021 is as follows:
Monday, January 11, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, February 22 2021, 7:00pm (Also Board of Audit meeting)
Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, April 19, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, May 17, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, June 21, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, July 19, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, August 16, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, September 20, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, October 18, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, November 15, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:00pm
Meetings are held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club, 5585 County Rd. 12 Kettle River MN
The Town Annual Meeting will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00pm
Mark Carlson
Silver Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, February 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
Moose Lake Township has a vacancy in the Clerk position. Any resident interested in filling the term of Clerk, please send a letter of interest to Moose Lake Township, PO Box 193, Moose Lake MN 55767. Letters must be received no later than February 16, 2021. Questions regarding duties of the Clerk may be addressed to Gail Lundgren, Deputy Clerk at 218-380-0966
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, February 4, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 17, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $84,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Thomas J. Lubas, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100062604276981133
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 11, 2006, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000400666, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on August 14, 2019 as Document Number A000487312
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial, LLC; thereafter assigned to New Residential Mortgage, LLC; thereafter assigned to NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 27, Township 49, Range 16, except the following described parcel: The S 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 27, Township 49, Range 16.
Together with a driveway easement over and across that part of the S 1/2 of the E 1/2 of said SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 27 lying Westerly of the following described line: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence going Northerly along the West line of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 a distance of 220 feet to the actual point of beginning of the line to be described; thence deflecting to the right 17 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 199.7 feet; thence deflecting to the left 55 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 95.0 feet, more or less, going to the West line of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and there terminating.
AND
All that part of the NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, lying South of South right of way line of Interstate Highway 35, Section 27, Township 49, Range 16
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 71 Nynas Rd, Esko, MN 55733
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 78-020-7010 AND 78-020-7007
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $49,556.18
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2021, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2022, or the next business day if February 23, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 17, 2020
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Dec. 24, 31, 2020 Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-32
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of: Patricia Ann Thomas
Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointment Terrance M. Thomas, whose address is 1898 Sunrise Court, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524..-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 12, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Timothy A. Quarberg
Firm: Cummins & Bonestroo Law Office, PLLC
Street: 200 Professional Building, 363 5th Ave
City, State, ZIP: Bayport, MN 55003
Attorney License No.: 0240382
Telephone: 651-430-2630
FAX: 651-430-2813
Email: tquarberg@cblawoffices.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 28, 2021)
Public Notice - Letter of Interest for Seat on the Windemere Township Planning Commission
Date – 1/25/2021
Windemere Township is accepting letters of interest from applicants who would like to be appointed to the Windemere Planning Commission (1 Vacancy for a 2-Year Term). Please submit your letter of interest by mailing your application to Windemere Township 91546 Military Road ATTN: Township Clerk Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 or via email to clerk@windemeretownship.com no later than Friday February 5th, 2021.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Deputy Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
The Moose Lake Town Board and the Barnum Town Board will hold a joint meeting to discuss and pass a resolution to apply for funding to improve Aspen Road. This meeting will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the Barnum Fire Hall. No other business will be conducted at this meeting.
Gail Lundgren (Deputy) Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
The Moose Lake Township Board will conduct their Regular monthly meetings on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. The dates for these meets are , February 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, September 15, October 20, November 17, and December 15, 202. The meetings are held in the Council Chambers at the Community Center at 5 p.m. Any changes to meetings will be published if time warrants, otherwise the changes will be posted on the notice boards in the Community Center.
Gail Lundgren (Deputy) Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
Barnum Township
Special Meeting Notice
Notice is hereby given that the Barnum Township, Carlton County, Minnesota will on meet Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 to discuss Aspen Road with Moose Lake Township at the Barnum Fire Hall, located at 3842 Church Street, Barnum MN, 55707. The meeting will convene at 7:00pm.
Kristina Asperheim, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
School Board Regular
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
January 19, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, P. Coughlin, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz,
J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following additions:
Add the following items to X. Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
E. Review the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee Resolution. No action required.
F. Discuss negotiation strategies for both AFSCME and Ed-MN Barnum bargaining groups. The meeting will be closed per MS 13D.03. A motion, second and majority vote is needed to close the meeting.
G. Reopen the meeting following discussion about negotiation strategies. A motion, second and majority vote is needed to reopen the meeting.
In adding items F. and G. to the regular meeting agenda, the special meeting called to follow this meeting is canceled.
Approval of Minutes
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, December 15, 2020, Minutes of the Reorganizational Meeting of the School Board, January 5, 2021, and Minutes of the Working Meeting of the School board, January 5, 2021.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
The District is back to in-person learning Tuesday, January 19, 2021, and winter extra-curricular activities are up and running.
B. Public Participation: None
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of December 31, 2020.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $312,631.77 and payroll paid in December in the amount of $463,416.91 for a total of $776,048.68.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $717,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the FY21 AFSCME Seniority List.
B. Approve the FY21 Ed-MN Barnum Seniority List.
C. Approve a request from Brady Youngberg to pursue his Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from St. Mary’s University beginning Spring 2021.
D. Approve a request from Robert Minkkinen to pursue his Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Minnesota State University Moorhead beginning January 2021.
E. Approve a request from Christina Weisel McMahon for a lane change from B.A. +10 to B.A. +20 effective February 1, 2021.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of James Calhoun, Junior High Girls Basketball Coach, effective January 4, 2021.
B. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve a Resolution Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefor.
C. Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the Pay Equity Report based on December 31, 2020 payroll data.
D. An update was given on the BMLWR Collaborative. No action taken.
E. The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee Resolution was reviewed. No action taken.
F. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to close the meeting at 7:15 p.m. per MS 13D.03 to discuss negotiation strategies for both AFSCME and Ed-MN Barnum bargaining groups.
G. Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to re-open the meeting at 8:27 p.m. per MS 13D.03 following discussion about negotiation strategies for both AFSCME and Ed-MN Barnum bargaining groups.
Enrollment Comparison for December 2020
Future Meetings:
A. BLT Meeting, Thursday, January 21, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Virtual
B. Policy Committee Meeting, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Virtual
C. Working Board Meeting, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Virtual
D. Regular Board Meeting, February 16, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Virtual
E. Community Ed Advisory Council Board Meeting, Monday, February 22, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to adjourn meeting at 8:29 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: January 22, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, 2021)
