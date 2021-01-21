NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 17, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $84,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Thomas J. Lubas, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100062604276981133
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 11, 2006, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000400666, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on August 14, 2019 as Document Number A000487312
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial, LLC; thereafter assigned to New Residential Mortgage, LLC; thereafter assigned to NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 27, Township 49, Range 16, except the following described parcel: The S 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 27, Township 49, Range 16.
Together with a driveway easement over and across that part of the S 1/2 of the E 1/2 of said SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 27 lying Westerly of the following described line: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence going Northerly along the West line of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 a distance of 220 feet to the actual point of beginning of the line to be described; thence deflecting to the right 17 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 199.7 feet; thence deflecting to the left 55 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 95.0 feet, more or less, going to the West line of said S 1/2 of E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and there terminating.
AND
All that part of the NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, lying South of South right of way line of Interstate Highway 35, Section 27, Township 49, Range 16
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 71 Nynas Rd, Esko, MN 55733
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 78-020-7010 AND 78-020-7007
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $49,556.18
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2021, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2022, or the next business day if February 23, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 17, 2020
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Dec. 24, 31, 2020 Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021)
District Board Opening
The Moose Lake Fire Protection District has an opening for an At-Large Member on the Board.
Applicants for this position must be a resident of either the City of Moose Lake, or Moose Lake Township to be eligible. A letter of interest must be sent to the Moose Lake Fire District Board, 600 Highway 73, Suite 6, Moose Lake, MN 55767, or by email to MooseLakeFireDistrict@hotmail.com. Any questions regarding this position should be directed to: Osten Berg, Executive Director, 380-2550. Letters must be received no later than February 9, 2021.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 28, February 4, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-32
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of: Patricia Ann Thomas
Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointment Terrance M. Thomas, whose address is 1898 Sunrise Court, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524..-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 12, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Timothy A. Quarberg
Firm: Cummins & Bonestroo Law Office, PLLC
Street: 200 Professional Building, 363 5th Ave
City, State, ZIP: Bayport, MN 55003
Attorney License No.: 0240382
Telephone: 651-430-2630
FAX: 651-430-2813
Email: tquarberg@cblawoffices.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 28, 2021)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 8, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx (by video), and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Peterson by Proulx all yea, to approve the Minutes of the November 23, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to authorize staff in Public Health and Human Services involved in Covid-19 vaccinations to carry vacation accrual amounts over the maximum allowed into 2021, to be used by December 31, 2021.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the carryover of funds from the 2020 Expenditure Budget to the 2021 Expenditure Budget in the Zoning and Environmental Services Office.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the carryover of Cloquet and Moose Lake Airport funds related to a CARES Act grant and construction projects from the 2020 budget to the 2021 budget.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve final payment for Cloquet for S.A.P. 009-603-037 to the City of Cloquet.
Thell by Peterson all yea, that Carlton County enters into a Joint Powers Agreement with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to make Carlton County part of the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force (MNHITF).
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to accept the $115,000 2019 Operation Stonegarden Grant (Grant No. A-OPSG-2019-CARLTNCO-003) from the State of Minnesota.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the purchase of KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept the recommendation of staff and approve the Auditor/Treasurer position be set.
Brenner by Thell all yea the Carlton County Board of Commissioners hereby requests the authorization to conduct a voter referendum for .5% to raise an anticipated $1.8 million annually used to pay for construction for a new correctional facility, jail and regional female offender program.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the extension of the Public Information Officer temporary part time position of up to 0.4 FTE through July 31, 2021.
The County Coordinator presented information on a proposed employee performance evaluation process.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the disbursement of $3,750 to Oldenburg Arts and Cultural Community as a local non-profit group applying for COVID-19 relief grants.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to accept the recommendation of the CARES Act Committee and approve the disbursement of $369,397 to local small businesses applying for COVID-19 relief grants.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to set the Carlton County Board of Commissioners Annual Meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve filling a .6 FTE Custodian position in the Property Management department.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to accept funding from the Minnesota Department of Health federal grant under the U.S. Department of Justice Second Chance Act Addressing the Needs of Incarcerated Parents and Their Minor Children program.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for October 2020.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to adjourn to a closed session to discuss union negotiations following the close of regular business of this meeting.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to close the closed session and return to the adjourned meeting.
Peterson by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 28, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Chairperson Bodie called the meeting to order at 4:00 p.m. Members present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx (by video), and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Auditor/Treasurer stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the December 8, 2020, Regular meeting.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to accept a UCARE grant of $6,433 to provide virtual maternal mental health education and support.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept a $7,527 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health through the Community Health Board (CHB).
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the carryover of funds from the 2020 Expenditure Budget to the 2021 Expenditure Budget in the Zoning and Environmental Services Office.
The County Land Commissioner presented information on the second timber sale of 2020 held by sealed bid on December 10, 2020.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to annually set aside from receipts remaining in the Tax-Forfeited Fund at year end for County Parks or Recreational Areas, Timber Development on tax-forfeited lands and dedicated Memorial Forests and other purposes.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, that the Commissioner of Transportation be appointed as Agent of Carlton County to accept as its agent, federal aid funds which may be available for eligible transportation projects, and enter into an agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation prescribing the terms and conditions of said federal aid participation as set forth and contained in “Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT Contract Number 1036952,”.
Peterson by Thell all yea, that Carlton County agrees to act as sponsoring agency for the project identified as TH 73 Trail – Phase 2 Northeast Minnesota Transportation Alternatives Funding and has reviewed and approved the project as proposed.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve Equipment Rental Rates on file in the Transportation Department, effective January 1, 2021.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to appoint Commissione Bodie, with Sheriff Lake as alternate, as representative to the Northeast Minnesota Emergency Communications Board (ECB).
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the issuance of 2021 Cigarette Licenses.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the budgets for taxes payable in 2021.
Brenner by Proulx all yea that there be and is hereby proposed to be levied on the taxable property of Carlton County the sum of $28,790,977 (net of program aids) for the year 2021.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, set the 2021 annual salary for County Commissioner.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to set the 2021 annual salaries for Non-Elected Department Officials.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to set per diem payments for 2021.
Brenner by Thell all yea, except Proulx who voted nay to set annual salaries for County Elected Officials.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve a general increase for the year 2021 for non-represented employees.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve per diem on certain committees and boards.
Peterson by Thell all yea,to set annual meal reimbursement and mileage rates.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the appointment of Ben Anderson of Straight Line Surveying, Inc. to serve as the Carlton County Surveyor for 2021.
Thell by Peterson all yea, that the sum of $181,734.00 be set apart from the General Revenue Fund and appropriated subject to the order of the Dean and Director of the Minnesota Extension Service of the University of Minnesota.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve entering into an agreement for aerial imagery covering nine years with Pictometry International Corporation.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to deny an application for abatement of penalty and interest on parcels owned by Paul Carlson.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve the reappointment of Duane Brownie as the Carlton County Veterans Service Officer for a four year te.
Thell by Brenner all yea, that all elections to be held by the Carlton County unorganized territories will be conducted by mail ballot and the Carlton County Auditor’s Office will serve as their polling location.
Peterson by Proulx all yea, to approve the carryover of unspent, non-levy funds from the 2020 Expenditure Budget to the 2021 Expenditure Budget for ten programs.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to authorize staff to carry vacation accrual amounts over the maximum allowed into 2021, to be used by December 31, 2021.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the partial extension of Emergency Paid Sick Leave benefits under the federal Family First Coronavirus Relief Act mandate.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve disbursements to various entities for COVID relief.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the re-subordination of their Small Cities Development Program loan to Lori Walsh in favor of the Northwoods Credit Union mortgage.
The County Public Information Officer provided an update on the Covid-19 Ad Campaign prepared by the Covid-19 response team.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve budgets for Unorganized Townships for the year 2021.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to levy for the year 2021 amounts for the various purposes on taxable property in the unorganized townships.
Peterson by Thell all yea votes to adjourn to a closed session.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to close the closed session.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000404122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Dated: December 09, 2016
Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000485397
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 08, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: July 06, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: September 02, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture
Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: January 15, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01 1
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 21, 2021)
