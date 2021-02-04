SILVER TOWNSHIP SILVER TOWNSHIP 2021 MEETING DATES
The Silver Township Board of Supervisors regular meeting schedule for 2021 is as follows:
Monday, January 11, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, February 22 2021, 7:00pm (Also Board of Audit meeting)
Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, April 19, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, May 17, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, June 21, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, July 19, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, August 16, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, September 20, 2021, 8:00pm
Monday, October 18, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, November 15, 2021, 7:00pm
Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:00pm
Meetings are held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club, 5585 County Rd. 12 Kettle River MN
The Town Annual Meeting will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00pm
Mark Carlson
Silver Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, February 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
Moose Lake Township has a vacancy in the Clerk position. Any resident interested in filling the term of Clerk, please send a letter of interest to Moose Lake Township, PO Box 193, Moose Lake MN 55767. Letters must be received no later than February 16, 2021. Questions regarding duties of the Clerk may be addressed to Gail Lundgren, Deputy Clerk at 218-380-0966
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 28, February 4, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $87,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. LaCentra and Lisa M. LaCentra, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 05, 2006 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000404122
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Dated: December 09, 2016
Recorded: April 16, 2019 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000485397
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Saxon Mortgage, Inc. D/B/A Saxon Home Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 121 12th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-1830
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-290-2360
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twelve (12), Northern Lumber Company’s Eastern Division of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $84,893.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2021, or the next business day if January 28, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 08, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: July 06, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: September 02, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: January 15, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.
DATED: January 29, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas As Indenture Trustee For The Registered Holders Of Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2006-3 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, Series 2006-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 043669F01
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
Moose Lake Township will have its annual Budget Meeting on February 17, 2021 directly following the Regular Monthly meeting held at 5 p.m.
Gail Lundgren (Deputy) Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
Moose Lake School Board
January 19, 2021
Regular Meeting Minutes
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:03 pm. Board members present include Kim Bohnsack, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Others present include Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Ryan Stewart, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Rep Lee Stephenson, Eric Butche, and Jamie Lund-Media.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as amended. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the December 21, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the January 4, 2021 reorganizational board meeting minutes; approve the December 2020 Treasurer’s Report; approve the December 31, 2020 payroll: checks #70116-70123 for $4,746.28, electronic transfer of $78,916.01 and direct deposit of $119,584.81 for a total payroll of $203,247.10 and the January 15, 2021 payroll: checks #70124-70130 for $22,605.86, electronic transfer of $72,996.20, and direct deposit of $106,765.10 for a total payroll of $202,367.16; approve the December 28, 2020 bill list: checks #65841-65845 for $5,853.01; the January 6, 2021 bill list: checks #65846-65876 for $54,287.91 and wire amount of $154.38 for a total of $54,442.29; and the January 19, 2021 bill list: checks #65877-65901 for $19,523.06 and wire amount of $63,683.17 for a total of $83,206.23; approve the maternity leave request for Olivia Mathson beginning on or about March 19, 2021 and ending on or about May 12, 2021; approve the maternity leave request for Genevieve Berthelot beginning on or about June 1, 2021 through the end of school year 2020-21. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
-Moose Lake Community School received a generous anonymous donation from a community member to pay off school lunch debt.
Discussion:
-Board Committee assignment adjustments
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on our school district website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to accept the anonymous donation of $2,000 to pay off school lunch debt. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve policies 410, 413, 414, 415, 419, 506, 514, 516, 601, 607, 616, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 708, 709, 710, 711, 712, 713, 720, 721, 722, 723, 724, 801, 802, 805, 806, 807, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, and 907. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to hire an additional .5 FTE distance learning teacher for grades 5 & 6 for the remainder of school year 2020-2021 to be paid with ESSER funds. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to approve the long term sub contract with Paul Olson
(Grades 4-6 Elementary Reading Interventionist) for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the 2021 School Board Committee assignments as adjusted. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the following resolution:
Resolution to Extend the Deadline for Leaves Granted by the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act
WHEREAS, the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act (FFCRA) required covered employers to provide up to 80 hours of paid emergency sick leave and up to 12 weeks of partially paid expanded family and medical leave, and
WHEREAS, THE REQUIREMENT TO PROVIDE SAID LEAVE ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2020, AND
WHEREAS, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 provides the option for employers to extend the deadline for eligible employees to use any unused hours/days of leave defined in the FFCRA,
BE IT RESOLVED, Moose Lake Community School shall extend the deadline for eligible employees to use any unused hours/days of the FFCRA paid emergency sick leave and partially paid expanded family and medical leave, according to the guidelines outlined in the FFCRA, through June 30, 2021.
Roll Call Vote:
For: Anderson, Anderson-Reed, Blondo, Bohnsack, Pederson, Peterson
Against: None
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Barnum/ML/WR Mtg Jan 27 5pm TBD
Regular Meeting Feb 16 5pm Zoom
(can’t be President’s Day)
Superintendent Evaluation Feb 16 3pm Zoom
Finance Meeting Feb 16 4pm Zoom
Motion by Bohnsack, second by Pederson to adjourn at 5:56 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
The Board of Audit for Moose Lake Township will meet Monday, February 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the Community Center for the purpose of balancing the township books. No other business will be conducted at this meeting.
Gail Lundgren (Deputy) Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ANNUAL MEETING
HELD ON JANUARY 5, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, the Oath of Office was administered to elected and appointed Carlton County Officials by 6th District County Administrator Nicole Korby.
Present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, votes that Commissioner Proulx serve as Chairperson of the Board of County Commissioners for the year 2021.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that Commissioner Peterson serve as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of County Commissioners for the year 2021.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the Minutes of the December 28, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting as amended.
The Public Health and Human Services Director updated the County Board on Covid-19 vaccination plans and progress.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the classification of the 2020 forfeitures as conservation or non-conservation as on file in the Carlton County Land Commissioner’s Office.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to authorize expenditures for Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) software in the amount of $53,461.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the conflict of interest resolution.
Peterson by Thell all yea to award the bid for legal publications for 2021 to the newspaper to Moose Lake Star Gazette and Pine Knot News.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that the county may use its website or recognized industry trade journals as an alternative to disseminate solicitations of bids, requests for information and requests for proposals.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to schedule the Carlton County Board Meetings for 2021.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, that Carlton County Board of Commissioners shall meet as a Committee of the Whole in the Carlton County Transportation Building Meeting Room on the first Tuesday of each month in 2021.
Brenner by Thell, and carried by all yea votes that Commissioner Peterson serve as the Chairperson of the Committee of the Whole for the year 2021.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, votes that Commissioner Thell serve as the Vice Chairperson on the Committee of the Whole for the year 2021.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve committee, commission, and other appointments of Commissioners in 2021.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, that Non-Commissioner appointments to the Committee of the Whole in 2021 shall be set.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve the appointment of Holly Compo to the Carlton County Extension Committee as an At Large Representative.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for November 2020.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to set a closed session at the end of the annual meeting.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to support the Proposed 2021 Legislative Priorities set by the Arrowhead Counties Association.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to adjourn to a closed session to discuss labor negotiations and litigation.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to close the closed session and return to the annual meeting.
Bodie by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
Barnum Township
Time Correction for
Special Meeting Notice
Notice is hereby given that Barnum Township, Carlton County, Minnesota will on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 to discuss Aspen Road with Moose Lake Township at the Barnum Fire Hall, located at 3842 Church Street, Barnum MN, 55707. The meeting will convene at 5:00pm.
Kristina Asperheim, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 4, 2021)
