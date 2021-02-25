ORDINANCE #104
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER
General Provisions
CHAPTER 52: WATER
1. 52.1 Use of water system restricted
2. 52.2 Connection required
3. 52.3 Application for service
4. 52.4 Charges for service connections
5. 52.5 Accounting, billing, and collecting
6. 52.6 Delinquent accounts
Water System Regulations
20. 52.20 Discontinuance of service
21. 52.21 Supply from one service
22. 52.22 Turning on water; tapping mains
23. 52.23 Repair of leaks
24. 52.24 Use of fire hydrants
25. 52.25 Private water supply
26. 52.26 Water shortage
Meters
52.40Water meters
Plumbing Regulations
52.50Service pipes
Rates
52.60Flat rates
Well Construction Permits
70. 52.70 Requirement
71. 52.71 Application and fee
72. 52.72 City Council consideration
GENERAL PROVISIONS
§ 52.01 USE OF WATER SYSTEM RESTRICTED.
No person other than a city employee shall uncover or make or use any water service installation connected to the city water system, except pursuant to application and permit as provided in this chapter. No person shall make or use any such installation contrary to the regulatory provisions of this chapter.
(`77 Code, § 4.1.1) (Am. Ord. 67, passed 2-9-88)
§ 52.02 CONNECTION REQUIRED.
(A) Except where municipal water is not available, it shall be unlawful to construct, reconstruct, or repair any private water system which is designed or intended to provide water for human consumption. Private wells, to provide water for other than human consumption, may be constructed, maintained, and continued in use after connection is made to the water system; provided, there is no means of cross-connection between the private well and municipal water supply at any time. Hose bibbs that will enable the cross-connection of the two systems are prohibited on internal piping of the well system supply. Where both private and city systems are in use, outside hose bibbs shall not be installed on both systems.
(B) All new homes or building shall connect to the municipal water system if water is available to the property. At such time as municipal water becomes available to existing homes or buildings, a direct connection shall be made to such public system within a period of time as determined by the City Council. If such connection is not made pursuant to this chapter, a penalty shall be levied in an amount set by City Council resolution.
(C) Where new homes or buildings do not have water available to the property, the city shall determine whether and under what conditions the municipal water system will be extended to serve the property.
(D) If the well is not to be used after the time a municipal water connection is made:
(1) The well pump and tank shall be disconnected from all internal piping;
(2) The casing shall be filled with sandy soil from the bottom to a point eight feet from the top;
(3) The remaining eight feet shall be filled with concrete to the floor level and the well casing cut off as close to the floor level as possible;
(4) Within 30 days after the municipal water connection is made, the owner or occupant must advise the City Building Inspector that the well has been sealed;
(5) Notwithstanding the foregoing, all well abandonment shall be done in accordance with
M.S. §§ 103I.301 to 103I.345 and Minnesota Rules Ch. 4725, Wells and Borings, as they may be amended from time to time.
§ 52.03 APPLICATION FOR SERVICE.
(A) Procedure. Application for a water service installation and for water service shall be made to the Clerk-Treasurer on forms approved by the City Council and furnished by the city. The applicant’s signature shall be an agreement to conform to this chapter and to rules and regulations that may be established by the city as conditions for the use of water.
(B) Fees or deposits. Application for a service installation shall be made by the owner of the property to be served or by the owner’s agent. The applicant shall at the time of making application pay to the city the amount of the fees or deposit required for the installation of the service connection as provided in this chapter. When a water service connection has been installed, application for water service may be made either by the owner or the owner’s agent or by the tenant or occupant of the premises.
(`77 Code, § 4.1.2) (Am. Ord. 67, passed 2-9-88)
§ 52.04 CHARGES FOR SERVICE CONNECTIONS.
(A) Permit and fee. No connection shall be made to the city water system without a permit received from the Clerk-Treasurer. The fee for each permit shall be $50 for a water main connection permit. This fee shall be in addition to any other fees required under this section.
(B) Connection fees. When a connection requires installation of a service line from the main to the property line, the applicant for a permit shall pay to the city an amount not less than the cost of making the necessary connections, taps, and installation of pipe and appurtenances to provide service to the property and the necessary street repairs.
(C) Certification. No permit shall be issued to connect with any water main unless the Clerk- Treasurer certifies to the truth of one of the following or the payment required under division (D) of this section is made:
(1) That the lot or tract to be served has been assessed for the cost of construction of the main with which the connection is made or that proceedings for the levying of such assessment have been or will be commenced in due course; or
(2) That the cost of construction of the main has been paid by the developer or builder platting the lot or tract; or
(3) That, if either of the foregoing is true, a sum equal to the portion of the cost of constructing the main which would be assessable against the lot or parcel has been paid to the city.
(D) Additional connection fee. If no such certificate can be issued, the applicant shall pay an additional connection fee equal to the portion of the cost of construction of the main upon the same basis as any assessment previously levied against other property for the main. The determination shall be made by the City Council. If no such assessment has been levied, the assessable cost shall be determined upon the basis of the uniform charge which may have been or will be charged for similar connection with the main. The amount shall be determined on the basis of the total assessable cost of the main allocated on the basis of frontage or other equitable means.
(`77 Code, § 4.1.3) (Am. Ord. 67, passed 2-9-88)
§ 52.05 ACCOUNTING, BILLING, AND COLLECTING.
(A) Owner responsibility. The owner shall be liable for water supplied to the owner’s property, whether the owner is occupying the property or not, and any charges unpaid shall be a lien upon the property.
(B) Bills for service. Bills shall be mailed to customers monthly and shall specify water charges in accordance with the rates set out in this subchapter.
(C)Delinquent accounts. All charges for water and sewer shall be due on the monthly due date specified by the city for the respective account and shall be delinquent 30 days thereafter. The city shall endeavor to collect delinquent accounts promptly. In any case, where satisfactory arrangements for payment have not been made, the City Clerk-Treasurer may, after the procedural requirements of division (D) have been complied with, cause a discontinuance of service to the delinquent customer by shutting off the water at the stop box. When water service to any premises has been discontinued, service shall not be restored except upon the payment of all delinquent bills and a fee of $100. Delinquent accounts shall be certified to the City Clerk-Treasurer who shall prepare an assessment roll each year providing for assessment of the delinquent amounts against the respective properties served. The assessment shall be delivered to the Council for adoption on or before October 1 of each year for certification to the County Auditor for collection along with taxes. Such action is optional and may be subsequent to taking legal action to collect delinquent accounts.
(D)Procedure for shut off service. Water shall not be shut off under division (C) or for a violation of rules and regulations affecting utility service until notice and an opportunity for a hearing have first been given the occupant of the premises involved. The notice shall be personally served and shall state that if payment is not made before a day stated in the notice but not less than ten days after the date on which the notice is given, the water supply to the premises will be shut off. The notice shall also state that the occupant may, before such date, demand a hearing on the matter, in which case the supply will not be cut off until after the hearing. If the customer requests a hearing before the date specified, a hearing shall be held on the matter by the Council at least one week after the date of the request. If as a result of the hearing, the Council finds that the amount claimed to be owing is actually due and unpaid and that there is no legal reason why the water supply of the delinquent customer may not be shut off in accordance with this ordinance, the city may shut off the supply.
(`77 Code, § 4.1.4) (Am. Ord. 67, passed 2-9-88)
§ 52.06 DELINQUENT ACCOUNTS.
(A) All charges for water
services past due and unpaid for a period of 60 days shall be declared delinquent. The city shall endeavor to collect delinquent accounts promptly. In any case where satisfactory arrangements for payment have not been made, the city, after delivering reasonable notice, may discontinue service to the delinquent customer by shutting off the water at the stop box. When water service to any premises has been discontinued, service shall not be restored except upon payment of all delinquent bills and a service re-connection fee.
(B) No service of a residential customer shall be disconnected if the disconnection affects the primary heat source for the residential unit when the disconnection would occur during the period between October 15 and April 15, the customer has declared inability to pay on forms provided by the city, the household income of the customer is less than 185% of the federal poverty level as documented by the customer to the city, and the customer’s account is current for the billing period immediately prior to October 15 or the customer has entered into a payment schedule and is reasonably current with payments under the schedule. The city shall, between August 15 and October 15, of each year, notify all residential customers of these provisions.
(C) Before undertaking the construction authorized by the permit, the person shall secure and maintain a policy of insurance against damages to property or injury or death to individuals. The policy shall indemnify and save harmless the city and its personnel against any claim, damages, or cause of action arising out of the work and from any expenses of defending the same. The property damage insurance coverage shall be in the amount of at least $200,000 and the coverage shall be in the amount of at least $200,000 and the public liability damage for injury or death shall be in the amount of at least $200,000 per claimant and $600,000 for any number of claims per occurrence. Proof of such insurance shall be filed with the city prior to construction work, and the policy shall provide that the city shall be notified immediately of any termination or modification of the insurance. If the insurance coverage is inadequate in amount, the person shall indemnify and save harmless the city and its personnel in like manner.
(D) Indemnification by owner. The owner shall bear the costs and expenses incident to the extension of water service to private property. The owner shall indemnify the city for any loss or damage directly or indirectly caused by its installation. The Clerk-Treasurer shall establish rules and regulations for the proper implementation of these requirements which shall be approved by the City Council by resolution.
(`77 Code, § 4.1.5) (Am. Ord. 56, passed 11-9-76; Am. Ord. 75, passed 2-11-92)
WATER SYSTEM REGULATIONS
§ 52.20 DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE.
The city may discontinue service to any water consumer without notice for necessary repairs, or upon notice as provided in § 52.05 for non-payment of charges or for violation of rules and regulations affecting utility service.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.1.1)
§ 52.21 SUPPLY FROM ONE SERVICE.
No more than one house or building shall be supplied from one service connection except by special permission of the City Council. Whenever two or more parties are supplied from one pipe connecting with a service main, each building or part of building separately supplied shall have a separate box and a separate meter.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.1.2)Penalty, see § 10.99
§ 52.22 TURNING ON WATER; TAPPING MAINS.
No person except an authorized city employee shall turn on any water supply at the stop box or tap any distributing main or pipe of the water supply system or insert a stop cork or other appurtenance therein without a city permit.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.1.3) Penalty, see § 10.99
§ 52.23 REPAIR OF LEAKS.
The consumer or owner shall be responsible for maintaining the service pipe from the curb box into the building served. If the consumer fails to repair any leak in the service pipe within 24 hours after notice by the city, the city may turn the water off. The water shall not be turned on again until the sum of $30 has been paid to the city. When the waste of water is great or damage is likely to result from the leak, the city shall turn the water off immediately upon the giving of notice if repair is not commenced immediately.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.1.4)
§ 52.24 USE OF FIRE HYDRANTS.
No person other than an authorized city employee shall operate a fire hydrant or interfere in any way with the city water system without first obtaining authority to do so from the City Clerk-Treasurer. (`77 Code, § 4.2.1.5) Penalty, see § 10.99
§ 52.25 PRIVATE WATER SUPPLY.
No water pipe of the city water supply system shall be connected with any pump, well, or tank that is connected with any other source of water supply. When any such connection is found, the Clerk- Treasurer shall notify the owner to sever the connection, and, if this is not done immediately, the city shall turn off the water supply forthwith. Before any new connection to the city system is permitted, city employees shall ascertain that no cross-connection will exist when the new connection is made. (`77 Code, § 4.2.1.6) Penalty, see § 10.99
§ 52.26 WATER SHORTAGE.
Whenever the City Council determines that a shortage of water supply threatens the city, it may, by resolution, limit the times and hours during which city water may be used for sprinkling, irrigation, car washing, air conditioning, or other specified uses. After publication of the resolution or two days after the mailing of the resolution to each customer, no person shall use or permit water to be used in violation of the resolution, and any customer who does so shall be charged a sum of $100 for each day of violation and the charge shall be added to the customer’s next water bill. If the emergency requires immediate compliance with terms of the resolution, the City Council may provide for the delivery of a copy of the resolution to the premises of each customer, and any customer who has received such notice and thereafter uses or permits water to be used in violation of the resolution shall be subject to the above charge. Continued violation shall be cause for discontinuance of water service.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.1.7)
METERS
§ 52.40 WATER METERS.
(A) Generally. Except for extinguishment of fires, no person, unless otherwise authorized by the City Council or Public Utilities Department, shall use water from the water system or permit water to be drawn therefrom unless the same be metered by passing through a meter supplied or approved by the city.
(B) Tampering with meters. No person not authorized by the City Council or Public Utilities Department shall connect, disconnect, take apart, or in any manner change or cause to be changed or interfere with any such meter or the action thereof, or break any meter or valve seal.
(1) A charge established from time to time by resolution of the City Council shall be paid by customers to the city for water meters including installations and check valves and payment for same shall be made at the time of water service application. This payment shall be made only once, subject to the following.
(2) Where a consumer has need for a larger line in addition to his or her domestic line, as in the case of a commercial consumer who needs a one-inch line for normal use and a six-inch or larger line for a fire sprinkler system, he or she will be permitted to run one line into the premises and “Y” off into two lines at the building. When this is done, the meter will be attached to the small or domestic line and a check valve as well as one-inch detection meter shall be put on the large line.
(3) The city shall maintain and repair all meters when rendered unserviceable through ordinary wear and tear and shall replace them if necessary. When replacement, repair, or adjustment of any meter is rendered by the act, neglect (including damage from freezing or hot water backup) or carelessness of the owner or occupant of the premises, any expense caused by the city thereby shall be charged against and collected from the water consumer.
(4) A consumer may, by written request, have his or her meter tested by depositing the amount established from time to time by resolution of the City Council. In case a test should show an error of over 5% of the water consumed, a correctly registering meter will be installed, and the bill will be adjusted accordingly, and the testing deposit refunded. Such adjustment shall not extend back more than one billing period from the date of the written request.
(5) All water meters and remote readers shall be installed by and remain the property of the city.
(6) Authorized city employees shall have free access at reasonable hours of the day to all parts of every building and premises connected with the water system for reading of meters and inspections.
(7) It shall be the responsibility of the consumer to notify the city to request a final reading at the time of the customer’s billing change.
PLUMBING REGULATIONS
§ 52.50 SERVICE PIPES.
Every service pipe shall be laid with sufficient bend to allow not less than one foot of extra length and in such manner as to prevent rupture by settlement. The service pipe shall be placed not less than six feet below the surface and be so arranged as to prevent rupture by freezing. A shut-off or other stop cock with waste valve of the size and strength required shall be placed close to the inside wall of the building and be well protected from freezing. Copper tubing shall be used for all services of two inches or less. Joints on copper tubing shall be as few as possible and not more than one joint shall be used for a service of 70 feet in length. Each joint shall be left uncovered until inspected by the city.
Every service over two inches shall be cast iron. Connections with the mains for domestic supply shall be at least ¾-inch per residential unit, or equivalent.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.3) Penalty, see § 10.99
RATES
§ 52.60 FLAT RATES.
Water rates shall be on a flat monthly basis to be established by the City Council. (`77 Code, § 4.2.4) Penalty, see § 10.99
WELL CONSTRUCTION PERMITS
§ 52.70 REQUIREMENT.
When the construction or reconstruction of a well is permitted under the provisions of § 52.02, Before proceeding within the city with construction or reconstruction of any well, which involves drilling or casing insertion, owners of the premises upon which the well is located or to be located shall obtain a permit from the City Council, and comply with all provisions of M.S. Ch. 103I, as it may be amended from time to time, and any rules promulgated under that chapter.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.5.1) Penalty, see § 10.99
§ 52.71 APPLICATION AND FEE.
Application for a well permit shall be in writing on a form provided by the Clerk-Treasurer, shall contain the information required thereon, and shall be accompanied by a fee of $20.
(`77 Code, § 4.2.5.2)
§ 52.72 CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERATION.
The City Council shall study the proposed well location, design, depth, capacity, cost, and proposed water use and shall consider the impact of the proposed private well upon present and planned public water supply and the health, safety, and welfare of the city and surrounding areas. When the applicant demonstrates that he or she has complied with or will comply with all of the applicable provisions of M.S. Ch. 103I, as it may be amended from time to time, and any rules promulgated under that chapter, then the City Council shall issue the permit unless it finds facts that show and determines by resolution that the health, safety, and welfare of the public require a denial. (`77 Code, § 4.2.5.3)
Passed and adopted December18, 2020 by the City Council of the City Kettle River.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, 2021)
ORDINANCE #105
CITY OF KETTLE RIVER
CHAPTER 71: PARKING
REGULATIONS
General Provisions
1. 71.1 No parking, stopping, or standing zones
2. 71.2 Time limit parking zones
3. 71.3 Time limit and winter parking
4. 71.4 Impoundment
5. 71.5 Prima facie violation
6. 71.6 Violations pertaining to the off-street parking and storage of an excessive number of motor vehicles
Truck Zones, Loading Zones, and the Like
20. 71.20 Establishment
21. 71.21 Truck zone prohibitions
22. 71.22 Loading zone prohibitions
23. 71.23 Property owner initiative
24. 71.24 Semi-trailer parking
25. 71.25 No truck parking zones
Cross-reference:
Additional truck restrictions, see § 70.05
GENERAL PROVISIONS
§ 71.01 NO PARKING, STOPPING, OR STANDING ZONES.
The City Council may by resolution designate certain streets or portions of streets as no parking or no stopping or standing zones and may limit the hours in which the restrictions apply. Appropriate signs shall mark each zone so designated. Except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the directions of a police officer or a traffic control device, no person shall stop or park a vehicle in an established no stopping or standing zone when stopping or standing is prohibited. No vehicle shall be parked in a no parking zone during hours when parking is prohibited, except that a vehicle and a truck may be parked temporarily between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. of any business day for the purpose of loading or unloading where access to the premises is not otherwise available.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.6.1) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.02 TIME LIMIT PARKING ZONES.
The City Council may by resolution designate certain areas where the right to park is limited during hours specified. Appropriate signs shall mark each zone so designated. During the hours specified on the sign, no person shall park a vehicle on any limited parking zone for a longer period than is so specified.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.6.2) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.03 TIME LIMIT AND WINTER PARKING.
(A) It shall be unlawful for anyone to park motor vehicles, equipment, or structures on a street or alley in the city for more than 24 consecutive hours, without a special written permit from the City Clerk-Treasurer.
(B) It shall be unlawful for anyone to park motor vehicles, equipment, or structures on a street or alley in the city between the hours It shall be unlawful for anyone to park motor vehicles, equipment, or structures on a street or alley in the city between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. between November 1 and April 1 of the following year, those dates inclusive.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.6.3) Penalty, see § 70.99
(Am. Ord. 105, 12-18-2020)
§ 71.04 IMPOUNDMENT.
Any police officer may remove a vehicle from a street to a garage or other place of safety when the vehicle is left unattended and constitutes an obstruction to traffic or hinders snow removal or street improvement or maintenance operations. Such vehicle shall not be released until the fees for towing and storage are paid in addition to any fine imposed for violation of this section.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.6.4) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.05 PRIMA FACIE VIOLATION.
The presence of any motor vehicle on any street when standing or parked in violation of this chapter is prima facie evidence that the registered owner of the vehicle committed or authorized the commission of the violation.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.6.5) Penalty, see § 70.99 2012 S-3
§ 71.06 VIOLATIONS PERTAINING TO THE OFF-STREET PARKING AND STORAGE OF AN EXCESSIVE NUMBER OF MOTOR VEHICLES.
A person must not cause, undertake, permit or allow the outside parking or storage of licensed operable motor vehicles unless they comply with the following requirements:
(A) No more than four operable licensed motor vehicles (motor vehicles designed and originally manufactured to operate on public highways) may be parked or stored outside of a garage anywhere in plain view on private property within the city in any zoning district except as is otherwise specifically permitted by the city (e.g. the business involves the purchase and sale of motor vehicles). The maximum number does not include motor vehicles used by occasional guests who do not reside on the property.
(B) Limitations of occupancy regarding certain recreational vehicles. Recreational vehicles designed to provide temporary living quarters (e.g. travel trailers, campers, motor homes and converted buses) or equipment used as such located in residential zones shall not be occupied or used for living, sleeping, or house keeping purposes for more than 14 days per calendar year.
(C) No more than one such recreational vehicle as defined in division (B) of this section may be stored in the open by a person at a residence owned by them.
(Ord. 94, passed 12-9-08) Penalty, see § 70.99
TRUCK ZONES, LOADING ZONES, AND THE LIKE
§ 71.20 ESTABLISHMENT.
The City Council may by resolution establish spaces in streets as loading zones or truck zones.
The City Council may specify in the resolution establishing the zone such times as shall be the loading zone or truck zone hours. Appropriate signs shall mark each zone.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.7.1) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.21 TRUCK ZONE PROHIBITIONS.
During truck zone hours, no person shall stop, stand, or park any vehicle except a truck in a truck zone. No person shall stop, stand, or park a truck in a truck zone except to receive or discharge passengers or freight and then only for a period no longer than is necessary for the purpose.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.7.2) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.22 LOADING ZONE PROHIBITIONS.
No person shall stop, stand, or park any vehicle in a loading zone except to receive or discharge passengers for the purpose. No person shall occupy a loading zone with a vehicle other than a truck for more than five minutes.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.7.3) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.23 PROPERTY OWNER INITIATIVE.
Any person desiring the establishment of a loading zone or truck zone abutting the premises that the person occupies shall make written application therefor to the City Council. If the City Council grants the request, the proper city officer shall bill the applicant for the estimated cost of placing signs and of painting the curb. When the amount is paid to the Clerk-Treasurer, the local authority shall install the necessary signs and paint the curb.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.7.4) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.24 SEMI-TRAILER PARKING.
No person shall allow a semi-trailer to stand or be parked unattached from a tractor for any length of time on any street in the city except in an emergency in order to change tractors.
(`77 Code, § 7.1.7.5) Penalty, see § 70.99
§ 71.25 NO TRUCK PARKING ZONES.
The City Council may by resolution establish “No Truck Parking” zones in the business district and appropriate signs shall mark any zones so established. Such zones shall be established in the business district where heavy traffic by trucks or other traffic congestion make parking by trucks a hazard to the safety of vehicles or pedestrians. No person shall park a truck of more than two-ton capacity between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on any week day upon any street in any such zone, but parking of the vehicle for a period of not more than 30 minutes shall be permitted in the zone for the purpose of having access to abutting property when access cannot conveniently be secured otherwise. (`77 Code, § 7.1.7.6) Penalty, see § 70.99
Passed and adopted December 18, 2020 by the City Council of the City Kettle River.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, 2021)
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-605-026. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves milling of bituminous surface and bituminous paving. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 11, 2021)
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-608-036, Approach Grading and Bridge No. 09J43. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 11:00 AM CST. The majority of this work involves of removing a 43’ long by 72” RCP and replacing with a 54 LF 10’ X 6’ Precast Concrete Box Culvert with End Sections, and Approaches. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4,11, 2021)
Carlton County Bids
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SP 009-607-029, SP 009-070-090, & SP 009-070-010. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before March 22, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves full depth reclamation and bituminous paving. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on March 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CST.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 11, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
CIVIL DIVISION
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-CV-21-274
SUMMONS
ANN MARIE HOAD,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RANDALL FRED PALMI
Defendant.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT RANDALL FRED PALMI:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. The are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who singed this Summons located at:
Shawn B. Reed
Bray & Reed, Ltd.
Ste. 224, Holiday Center
207 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you get cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Carlton County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
North Three Hundred Thirty (330) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Forty-seven (47),Range Seventeen (17), EXCEPT the West Three Hundred Thirty (330) feet thereof.
The purpose of the action is, in part, for the imposition of a constructive trust on the property and its proceeds.
Dated this 17th day of November, 2020.
Bray & Reed, Ltd.
/s/ Shawn B. Reed
Shawn B. Reed
Attorney Reg. No. 0279043
Ste. 224, Holiday Center
207 West Superior STreet
Duluth, Minnesota 55802
(218) 727-8451
Attorney for Plaintiff
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 25 March 4, 2021)
ATKINSON TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Atkinson Township, Carlton County, Minnesota will on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, conduct its Annual Meeting at the Carlton County Transportation Building located at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota 55718. The meeting will convene at 6:30 P.M. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held at the same time and place on the third Tuesday of March.
Deborah Braye, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 2021)
SILVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
The 2021 Silver Township Annual Meeting will be held at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00p.m. The agenda includes the setting of tax levies, reports and other business brought by the citizens of Silver Township.
If the meeting is postponed due to inclement weather, the meeting will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm.
This notice is given under my hand on this 17th of February, 2021
Mark Carlson
Clerk of Silver Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 2021)
Blackhoof Township Notice
Annual Meeting
Blackhoof’s Annual Town meeting will commence at 7:00 P.M, on March 9, 2021. Discussions will include matters of the Township budget and any other Township business presented by law.
In case of inclement weather, the annual meeting will be held March 16, 2021.
The Meeting will be held at the town hall of Blackhoof, 3148 Co Rd 5, Barnum MN.
Kimberly Carlson
Town Clerk of Blackhoof
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 2021)
Automba Township
Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given that Automba Township, County of Carlton,
State of Minnesota, will conduct their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 at the Automba Town Hall. The annual meeting will commence at 7:00 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law including the setting of the Township levy for 2022. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held at the same time and place on the third Tuesday of March and will be so physically posted on the Town Hall official posting area.
So attested by Clerk Cynthia Disterhaupt
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, March 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
The Annual Meeting for Moose Lake Township will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center in Moose Lake. COVID rules apply, masks and social distancing are required.
Gail Lundgren, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 25, 2021)
Mahtowa Township Notice of
Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mahtowa Township, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota that Mahtowa Township will conduct the Annual Meeting on March 9, 2021 at the Mahtowa Town Hall 2790 1st Street Mahtowa, MN. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM for the purpose of conducting all necessary business prescribed by law for the Annual Meeting. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the same time and place. The regular March monthly business meeting will follow.
James Haley,
Mahtowa Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, 2021)
NOTICE OF KALEVALA
TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Kalevala Township will on Tuesday March 9th, conduct the Annual Town Meeting at the Town Hall Located at 3098 Highway 75. The Annual meeting will be convened at 7:00 P.M. In case of bad weather the Annual Meeting will be held at the same time and place, on the third Tuesday of March.
Masks are required during this meeting.
Howard Eskuri, Clerk
Kalevala Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, 2021)
WILLOW RIVER AREA SCHOOLS ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Organizational and Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 High School Library, Room 139
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were Bruce Bohaty, Aziz Al-Arfaj, Jennifer Burlak, Sonja Roach, and David Prachar. Connie Mikrot was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar, Student Representative Annika Meyer and two visitors. Business Manager Laura Carlson was absent.
Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve the agenda.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the January 19, 2021 Organizational and Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for January, 2021.
c. Treasuerer’s Report for January, 2021.
d. Coaching contract for Rachelle Wasche, Jr. High Girls Basketball.
e. Coaching contract for Olivia Mathson, Jr. High Girls Basketball.
f. Coaching contract for Spencer Clough, B Team Football.
g. Resignation of Wayne Johnson, Van Driver.
h. Hiring and Termination of Tabbatha Bernard-Golly, School Aide.
i. Resignation of Jayme Schmidt, Special Education Paraprofessional.
j. Hiring of Melinda Peel, School Aide.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current enrollment update.
For consideration, Bohaty presented and discussed, as appropriate, the twelve policies noted below:
Policy 531- The Pledge of Allegiance.
No board action needed.
Policy 532- Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs From School Grounds.
No board action needed.
Policy 533-Wellness.
No board action needed.
Policy 590-Enrollment of Nonresident Students.
No board action needed.
Policy 517-Student Recruiting
No board action needed.
Policy 518-DNR-DNI Orders.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 203.1-School Board Procedures.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Burlak to adopt Policy 203.2-Order of Regular School Board Meeting.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made my Bohaty and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 203.6-Consent Agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made Al-Arfaj and seconded by Burlak to adopt Policy 205-Open and Closed Meetings.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 206-Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings & Data Privacy Considerations.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Al-Arfaj to adopt Policy 207-Public Hearings.
The motion passed unanimously.
There were no donations to accept at this time.
Reports:
Student Representative-Annika Meyer shared that students are happy to be back together in school. The Student Council has decided to cancel snow week and instead have spring fling type of event so they can do more planning for outdoor events. NHS is doing a penny drive for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and will also be organizing a food drive soon.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that ECFE corrdinator Chas Balut has been working on bringing back our program for three year olds and getting them connected with our staff and our building. Spring conferences are coming up February 23rd & 25th. Similar to last Fall, sign up happen online and we will be doing online meetings and phone calls. Mr. Schiller is looking at after school and summer programming. He is hoping to get organized to begin offering homework help for 3-6th grades soon. Our Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school today with a few fun events.
Assistant to the Secondary Principal-Melissa Johnson shared that today was the first day back with all high school students. We still have 27 full time distance learners in high school. First semester honor roll was announced and includes 22 students receiving Superior and 44 receiving Excellence. A new honor was also started, called On a Roll, which includes 12 students who have made dramatic progress between quarter one and quarter two. These students will all be celebrated at a breakfast on Friday morning. Winter Fastbridge tests have been taken and data shows growth from fall. Guided study call is now available after school. Counselor Ketchum is meeting with juniors and seniors to make sure they are on track for graduation.
Board Members/Committees
Facilities/Activites-Al-Arfaj had no further update.
Curriculum/Policy-Bohaty had no further update. Next month they will be reviewing policies 401, 402, 406, 701, 701.1, and 702.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Prachar reported that the Commitee is reviewing their insurance options. The preliminary revised budget will come before the board at the next meeting. WREA requested the delay negotiations until March.
BMW-Prachar had no further update.
Superintendent/High School Principal-Bill Peel thanked the board for allowing staff to have a mental health day on Monday. Staff were very grateful for the day off.
Willow River Pride:
-To the Junior High Math League team who recently completed their season: Sonja, Gabe and Sonya.
-To our school staff for their continued support of our students and their flexibility.
-To Ms. Anthony for thinking out of the box and teaching our elementray students about music around the world.
-To Ms. Wyatt and the FFA Chapter who recently received their introductory items to begin holding chapter meetings.
-To our substitute teachers for their continued support: Bjorn Killerud, Danielle Mlaskoch, Keith Krzoksa, Bobbi Dresel, Nancy Klar, Bonnie Nikko, Mary Wiegand, Bill Feltl and Lori Mastrud-Bloch.
-To Laura Carlson for her knowledge and dedication to running a fiscally responsible school.
-Pine County Health for their continued support and for getting the district the COVID-19 vaccine.
Upcoming Meetings:
• March 2 1:15 pm Facilites/Activites Committee
• March 9 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
• March 9 3:30 pm Finance/ Personnel/Negotiations
• March 16 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
• March 24 5:00 pm Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River @Moose Lake
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to adjorn at 6:48 pm. The motion was passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 25, 2021)
