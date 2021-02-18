STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
CIVIL DIVISION
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-CV-21-274
SUMMONS
ANN MARIE HOAD,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RANDALL FRED PALMI
Defendant.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT RANDALL FRED PALMI:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. The are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who singed this Summons located at:
Shawn B. Reed
Bray & Reed, Ltd.
Ste. 224, Holiday Center
207 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you get cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Carlton County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
North Three Hundred Thirty (330) feet of the Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Forty-seven (47),Range Seventeen (17), EXCEPT the West Three Hundred Thirty (330) feet thereof.
The purpose of the action is, in part, for the imposition of a constructive trust on the property and its proceeds.
Dated this 17th day of November, 2020.
Bray & Reed, Ltd.
/s/ Shawn B. Reed
Shawn B. Reed
Attorney Reg. No. 0279043
Ste. 224, Holiday Center
207 West Superior STreet
Duluth, Minnesota 55802
(218) 727-8451
Attorney for Plaintiff
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 25 March 4, 2021)
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP
The Annual Meeting for Moose Lake Township will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center in Moose Lake. COVID rules apply, masks and social distancing are required.
Gail Lundgren, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 25, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
IN DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
§524.3-502#9
§524.3-801#6
Court File No. 09-PR-21-231
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
THOMAS J. PANGERL,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice by publication is hereby given that on March 25, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Carlton, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above named decedent dated September 29, 2015, and for the appointment of Terrian L. Pangerl whose address is 8932 Main Street, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal represent will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court. and close the estate. If you have an objection to his case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option # 6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: 02/08/2021
/s/ Robery Macaulay
Judge of the District Court
Amy Turnquist, Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, February 18, 2020)
Assessment Notice
Important Information
Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2022
property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Moose Lake will meet on 04/28/2021, 10 A.M., at Moose Lake City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by an assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 11th day of February, 2021.
Katie Bloom
Clerk of the City of Moose Lake
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 2021)
Notice of Carlton County Board of
Commissioners Special Session.
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special (Working) Session at 1:00 p.m. on February 23, 2021, at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, for the purpose of discussing jail design and planning issues. Said meeting is open to the public.
BY ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 18, 2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.