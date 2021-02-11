STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
IN DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
§524.3-502#9
§524.3-801#6
Court File No. 09-PR-21-231
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
THOMAS J. PANGERL,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice by publication is hereby given that on March 25, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Carlton, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above named decedent dated September 29, 2015, and for the appointment of Terrian L. Pangerl whose address is 8932 Main Street, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal represent will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court. and close the estate. If you have an objection to his case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 726-2460 option # 6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: 02/08/2021
/s/ Robery Macaulay
Judge of the District Court
Amy Turnquist, Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, February 18, 2020)
School Board Working Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
February 2, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: P. Coughlin, S. Ferrin
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Reports and Discussion
A.High School Principal was present and fielded questions from the Board.
B. Elementary Principal was present and fielded questions from the Board.
C. Community Education Director was present and reported.
D. Public Questions / Comments: None
Other Items for Discussion
A.Vaccine update
B.ESSER / GEER monies (COVID-19) update
C.Discussed the 1.27.21 BMLWR Cooperative meeting
D.Motion by Fuglestad, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 7:10 p.m. per MS 13D.05, subds. 2 and 3 to discuss a personnel issue.
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve reopening the meeting at 8:47 p.m. per MS 13D.05, subds. 2 and 3 following discussion of personnel issue.
Future Meetings:
A. NLSEC Board Meeting, February 5, 2021, 9:00 a.m., Esko Schools
B. Regular School Board Meeting, February 16, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Board Room
C. BLT Meeting, February 18, 2021, 3:30 p.m.
D. Community Ed Advisory Council Board Meeting, Monday, February 22, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Bonneville, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 8:48 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, 2021)
Willow River Area School ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Organizational and Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 High School Library, Room 139
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm.
School Board members present were David Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty, Aziz Al-Arfaj,
Jennifer Burlak and Sonja Roach. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal
Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson,
Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar, Student
Representative Annika Meyer and two visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.
The Ceremonial Oath of Office was administered by Bill Peel, swearing in board members Aziz
Al-Arfaj, Jennifer Burlak, Connie Mikrot and Sonja Roach.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and was seconded by Mikrot to approve the agenda.
The motion passed unanimously.
A nomination was made by Al-Arfaj to elect Prachar for Board Chair.
Hearing no further nominations, Prachar was voted Chair unanimously.
A nomination was made by Bohaty to elect Mikrot for Treasurer/Vice Chair.
Hearing no further nominations, Mikrot was voted Vice Chair/Treasurer unanimously.
A nomination was made by Al-Arfaj to elect Bohaty for Clerk.
Hearing no further nominations, Bohaty was voted Clerk unanimously.
Appointment of Committees
District Committees
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations- Prachar, Mikrot, Burlak
Facilities/Activities- Bohaty, Prachar, Al-Arfaj
Curriculum/Policy- Bohaty, Al-Arfaj, Burlak
Sports Liasion- Bohaty, Prachar, Mikrot
Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River Cooperative- Roach, Prachar, Mikrot
MSHSL Representative- Bohaty
School Committees
Staff Development- Mikrot
Community Education Advisory Board- Bohaty
Calendar Committee - Prachar
Continuing Education- Bohaty
Wellness- Mikrot
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to approve the schedule for Regular Board
Meetings as follows:
Third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 pm in the High School Library.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made Bohaty and was seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the schedule for Committee
Meetings as follows:
Facilities/Activities Committees-First Tuesday of the month at 1:15pm in Room 112.
Curriculum/Policy Committees-Second Tuesday of the month at 10:00am in Room 112.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations Committees- Second Tuesday of the month at 3:30pm in Room
112.
Sports Liaison Committee-will meet as called.
Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River Cooperative- Fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:00pm
with a rotating location between the three schools.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the December 15, 2020 Regular Board Meeting and Truth in Taxation
Presentation
b. Bills and Claims for December, 2020.
c. Treasurer’s Report for December 2020.
d. Designation of Depositories: Northview Bank-Willow River, Woodlands Bank-Sturgeon Lake
and Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund.
e. Designation of District Legal Firm: Rupp, Anderson, Squires and Waldspurger with Board
Chair and Superintendent with Contact permission.
f. Designation of a Legal Newspaper: Moose Lake Star-Gazette.
g. Designation of School Board Compensation: $75 monthly.
h. District Mileage Reimbursement Rate: Standard IRS Reimbursement Rate.
i. District Per Diem Rate: $15 for breakfast, $15 for lunch, and $20 for supper.
j. Authorizing the Superintendent and Business Manager for certain financial decisions: Make investments, transfer funds, and pay district bills per policy and/or procedures, and for the
Superintendent to sign contracts for amounts up to $10,000.
k. Authorize by resolution the Business Manager and District Administrative Assistant to assist in duties of treasurer and clerk for the Willow River Area School Board.
l. Authorize by resolution the use of district credit cards by the Superintendent with a spending limit of $10,000, Business Manager with a spending limit of $10,000, and the District Administrative
Assistant with a spending limit of $5,000 to make purchases on behalf of the district.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current enrollment update.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the 2020-2022 ESP Agreement.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to join the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the resolution Extending
Leave Granted by the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes.
The resolution passed.
For consideration, Bohaty presented and discussed, as appropriate, the six policies noted below:
Policy 524-Internet Acceptable Use & Safety.
No board action needed.
Policy 522-Student Sex Nondiscrimination.
No board action needed.
Policy 526-Violence Protection - Applicable to Students & Staff.
No board action needed.
Policy 511-Student Fundraising.
No board action needed.
Policy 513-Student Promotion, Retention, & Program Design
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Mikrot to adopt Policy 213-School Board Committees.
The motion passed unanimously.
Policy 510.5-Management of Sport Related Concussions was tabled by the committee until the next meeting.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the resolution Accepting Donations.
Donations received totaled $13,050.00.
Roll Call: Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Mikrot and was seconded by Roach to approve a resolution Directing the
Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs/Positions and Reasons
Therefore.
Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Burlak-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative-Annika Meyer shared that the Blood Drive was very successful and all 55 donation slots had been filled. Quarter 2 is wrapping up and students are looking forward to a fresh start and some new classes.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that staff and students had a fantastic first day back being in the school. Routines are coming back for classrooms. Teachers have been asked to spend this week focusing on rebuilding relationships and reviewing content. Many student-chosen distance learners have also returned. Next week we will be beginning Fastbridge testing, which will allow us to see direct results of distance learning effectiveness. Staff will be using that immediate feedback to strategize how to proceed in classrooms.
Assistant to the High School Principal-Melissa Johnson shared that the majority of the high school students are happy to be back in the building. Quarter 2 ends this Friday and teachers are trying to get students caught up. Driver’s Ed classes, hockey and basketball have also started. Students have appreciated having a few things that feel a bit more normal.
Board Members/Committees:
Facilities/Activities-Bohaty shared that Barnum, Moose Lake and Willow River will be working together to try to hire some substitute drivers. They hope to be able to recruit a few more drivers if they can offer more hours by working together.
Curriculum/Policy-Bohaty had no further update. Next month, they will be reviewing policies 531, 532,
533, 509, 517 and 518.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Mikrot had no further update.
Sports Liaison-The committee did not meet.
Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River Cooperative-The committee did not meet.
Superintendent-Peel shared that it has been a busy transition back to in person learning. Saliva testing for staff is beginning on Thursday morning and will be offered every other week until further notice.
Pine County Health is working to begin vaccines for our community as soon as possible. A parent waiver has been created to allow parent transport of students to away games, instead of riding on a bus.
This option will hopefully help with the driver shortage problem as we will only be able to allow for
50% capacity on the buses while in hybrid learning.
Willow River Pride
- The Uszenski family for bringing in treats for staff during the holiday season.
- Sandra Bohaty for helping to pack lunches during Distance Learning.
- Willow River Lumber Yard for donating Welcome Back to School decorations.
- Bill Peel for his steadfast leadership.
- Winter sports coaches and our Athletic Directors for preparing the return to student athletics.
Upcoming Meetings:
● January 27 5:00 pm Barnum, ML, WR Cooperative
● February 2 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
● February 9 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
● February 9 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
● February 16 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn at 7:10 pm.
The motion was passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, 2021)
Notice of Carlton County Committee of the Whole Special Session.
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Committee of the Whole will meet in Special Session at 1:00 p.m. on February 23, 2021 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Highway 61, Carlton MN.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, 2021)
BOARD OF AUDIT
SILVER TOWNSHIP
The Board of Audt for Silver Township will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club 5585 County Rd. 12 Kettle River, MN
Mark Carlson Town Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 11, 2021)
