Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village Assisted Living
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4560 County Highway 61 Moose Lake MN 55767 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Mercy Care Center, LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina MN 55439
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1200184900029
Original File Number1200184900029
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/14/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 24, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-PR-20-2045
In Re: Estate of
Bruce Olin Holtan a/k/a
Bruce O. Holtan,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Jesse S. Bunkholt, whose address is 1600 Traymore Road, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute an interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 9, 2020
/s/ Robert Macaulay
Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
Janet Riegle
Deputy
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 24, 2020)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Moose Lake Village
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 710 S Kenwood Ave Moose Lake Minnesota 55767 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Augustana Mercy Care Center, LLC
Address: 7171 Ohms Lane Edina Minnesota 55439 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes that data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am singing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I under that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Briana Eddleston
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: briana.eddleston@cassialife.org
Work Item 1200178100024
Original File Number 1200178100024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/14/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 24, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-20-1549
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Lee Wayne Rogers,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kevin Lee Rogers, whose address is 403 17th Street Lynden, Washington, 98264, as personal representative if the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607 and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 2, 2020
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist
Court Administer
Janet Riegle
Deputy
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 10, 17, 2020)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
The Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet for the Annual Session on
January 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the following location:
CARLTON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION BUILDING
1630 COUNTY RD. 61, CARLTON, MN 55718
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 2020)
Willow River Area Schools
ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Virtual
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 p.m. School Board members present were Aziz Al-Arfaj, Dave Prachar, Connie Mikrot, Bruce Bohaty and Sonja Roach. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assisant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar and Student Representative Annika Meyer. There were four visitors.
There were no comments from visitors.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the agenda.
a. Minutes from the October 20, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. Minutes from the October 26, 2020 Working Board Meeting
c. Minutes from the November 9, 2020 Special Meeting
d. Minutes from the November 13, 2020 Special Board Meeting
e. Bills and Claims for October 2020
f. Treasurer’s Report for October 2020
g. Hiring of Jamie Schmidt, 1.0 FTE Paraprofessional.
h. Resignation of Amanda Mlaskoch, Title Paraprofessional.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The motion was passed.
Audit Review-Christopher Hall, CPA from BerganKDV, presented the findings of the yearly audit.
Laura Wyatt, Willow River High School Agricultural Education Teacher, gave a presentation on the importance of establishing an FFA program.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve FFA, with it beginning in probation this fiscal year and being placed on Schedule C next year.
Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Prachar-yes.
The motion passed
Bill Peel provided an enrollment update.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the 2020-2021 District Goals.
Roll Call: Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes.
The motion passed.
For consideration, Bohaty presented a discussed, as appropriate, the seven policies noted below:
Policy 620-Credit for Learning
No board action needed
Policy 501-School Weapons Policy
No board action needed.
Policy 502-Search of Student Lockers, Desk, Personal Possessions &Student’s Person.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Roach to adopt Policy 516-Student Medication.
Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes.
The motion passed
Policy 503-Student Attendance
No board action needed.
Policy 505-Distribution of Non-school-Sponsored Materials on School Premises By Students & Employees
No board action needed.
Policy 507-Corporal Punishment.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative-Annika Meyer reported that many students are preferring the distance learning structure so far this year. Homecoming is happening this week with a few virtual activities and Coronation will be live streamed.
Elementary Principal-Neil Schiller shared that staff continue to make many adjustments while filling in for each other. Staff are deeply invested in our students and their growth during this school year. Teachers appreciated the changes made to the conference schedule and they seem to feel more comfortable transitioning to distance learning. Elementary teachers are having multiple Google Meets with students each day and have good attendance. Early childhood staff is continuing to provide childcare for Teir 1 families.
High School-Melissa Johnson shared a sincere thank you to our staff for their ability to be flexible and help make things work. We are currently delivering daily meals to 194 students, as well as delivering and collecting homework. Thank you to our kitchen staff, drivers and para for making this possible. Also thank you to Mr. Frentress, Ms. Joyal and the Student Council for their efforts in planning Homecoming.
Board Members/Committies:
Facilities/Activities-Al-Arfaj had no further report.
Curriculum/Policy-Bohaty reported that FastBridge scores were better than anticipated. He thanked staff for their continued work in test preparation.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Mikrot had no further report.
Sports Liasion-Prachar reported that the committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow.
Barnum/Moose Lake/Willow River-Prachar reported that the committee will be meeting next on December 9th.
Superintendent-Bill Peel shared an update from Pine County Public Health and the concern of community spread of COVID-19. Due to this, we will be remaining in Distance Learning until at least January 19, 2021, which would allow a quarantine time following Winter break.
Willow River Pride
• Our entire Special Education department for all their hard work and dedication supporting all of our students.
• Candi Lund for working outside the box to help cover staff shortages.
• Kitchen staff and transportation department for their ability to switch gears efficiently to make and deliver meals to our families in the distance learning model.
• All staff for their flexibility, understanding, and dedication to our students and families.
• Laura Carlson and Tara Prachar for their hard work preparing for the annual audit, which was made even more difficult during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
• Our schools aids (Chris and Jennifer) for being so reactive and helpful.
Upcoming Meetings
• November 18 5:00 pm Joint Cooperative Meeting
• December 1 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
December 8 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
December 8 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
December 9 5:00 pm Barnum/Moose Lake/Willow River Cooperative Meeting
December 15 6:00 pm Truth & Taxation Meeting
December 15 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
December 15 6:00 pm World’s best Workforce Meeting
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to adjourn at 7:01 pm.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Roach-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Prachar-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The motion passed.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 2020)
Willow River Area Schools
ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Official Minutes for the Special Meeting of the School Board
5:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020 High School Library
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 5:00 pm. School Board members present were Bruce Bohaty, Connie Mikrot, David Prachar, and Aziz Al-Arfaj (virtually). Board member Sonja Roach was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendant and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson and District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar. Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson and Student Representative Annika Meyer were absent. There were no visitors.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the agenda.
Roll Call: Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes, Prachar-yes.
The motion passed.
Bill Peel provided an update on Covid-19 for Pine County Schools. Information that was shared included national, state and county health data.
At 5:06 pm board member Sonja Roach arrived.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Prachar to pause all sports as long as our High School is in Distance Learning.
A motion was made by Bohaty to table the motion and was seconded by Roach.
Roll Call: Roach-yes, Prachar-no, Al-Arfaj-no, Bohaty-yes, Mikrot-yes.
The motion passed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Prachar to to adjourn the meeting at 6:30 pm.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Prachar to adjourn the meeting at 6:30 pm.
Roll Call: Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The motion passed.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting Minutes
November 16, 2020
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:06 pm. Board members present include Kim Bohnsack, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo and Jerry Pederson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko [at 5:41pm] and Ryan Stewart, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Rep Lee Stephenson, and Alanea White-Media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve the October 19, 2020 regular board meeting minutes, the October 26, 2020 special board meeting minutes, the November 9, 2020 working meeting minutes, and the November 12, 2020 special meeting minutes; approve the October 2020 Treasurer’s Report; approve the October 30, 2020 payroll: checks #70085-70091 for $4,645.08, electronic transfer of $80,332.03 and direct deposit of $123,866.29 for a total payroll of $208,843.40 and the November 13, 2020, payroll: checks #70092-70100 for $4,958.13, electronic transfer of $80,100.59, and direct deposit of $122,818.60 for a total payroll of $207,877.32; approve the October 23, 2020 bill list: checks #65670-65686 for $20,322.64 and wire amount of $6,185.12 for a total of $26,507.76; the November 5, 2020 bill list: checks
#65687-65718 for $64,969.26 and wire amount of $1,154.65 for a total of $66,123.91; and
the November 16, 2020 bill list: checks #65719-65755 for $42,315.62 and wire amount of
$63,873.78 for a total of $$106,189.40; accept the resignation of Jayme Schmidt (Paraprofessional) effective November 9, 2020; approve the LTS teaching contract with Chellsea Evans for school year 2020-2021; and approve the 2020-2021 winter athletic contracts: Lee Costley (Head Boys Hockey), Brad Hubred (Ass’t Boys Hockey), Chris Gamst and Reilly Fawcett (Shared Head Girls Hockey), Nate Painovich (Ass’t Girls Hockey), Wes Cummins (Head Boys Basketball), Will Carlson (Ass’t Boys Basketball), Paul Olson (C-Team Boys Basketball), Chris Bustrak (JH Boys Basketball), and Jessica Engleson (Cheer). Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to the Legacy of Excellence Foundation and the Moose Lake PTA for their generous donations of $1,050 each to purchase additional early childhood playground equipment.
Discussion:
Moose Lake Community School Strategic Goals: Will bring it back to the next School Board meeting for review
Reports:
Full reports can be viewed on our school district website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to accept the donations of $1,050 from the Legacy of Excellence Foundation and $1,050 from the Moose Lake PTA to purchase additional early childhood playground equipment. Motion passed unanimously.
First reading of policies 410, 413, 414, 415, 419, 506, 514, 516, 601, 607, 616, 701, 702,
703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 708, 709, 710, 711, 712, 713, 720, 721, 722, 723, 724, 801, 802,
805, 806, 807, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, and 907 and consider removing policies 803 and 804.
Motion by Bohnsack, second by Blondo to approve recommended personnel reductions by the Finance Committee for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meetings: Date/Time /Location
MLWR Joint Sports Coop MtgNovember 18 5:00 p.m. WR lib./Google Meet
BMLWR Cooperative CommitteeDecember 9 5:00 p.m. WR lib./Google Meet
Regular Meeting December 21 5:00 p.m. zoom
Truth in Taxation MeetingDecember 21 6:01 p.m. zoom
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to adjourn at 5:48 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 17, 2020)
Commented
