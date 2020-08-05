NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004
MORTGAGOR: Michael V. Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V. Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-075-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 20-004364 FC
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JY-20-34
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Naomie Harris (02/25/1972)
Dean James Fredrick (05/08/1976)
TO: Dean James Fredrick:
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on February 20, 2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set August 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: July 7, 2020
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July, 23, 30,August 6 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILE: 09-JV-20-62
In Re: The Child of:
Tamara R. Holmes, Richard C. Hearle, and Matthew L. Reynolds
TO: Tamra Holmes, Richard Hearle, and Matthew Reynolds:
A petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on 06/08/2020, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., as the date and time , at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to weather the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: 7-16-2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 2020)
ADVERTISEMENT TO BID
The City of Barnum and Meyer Group Architecture will be taking bids for the Liquor Store / City Offices / Community Center Project until Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 PM bid date. Please submit bids to Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. Bid Project: Project consists of a 9,038 SF one story Liquor Store, City Offices, and Community Center building, sitework, and landscaping. The City Offices and Community Center portions of the one story building shall contain a multipurpose room, kitchen, restrooms, storage, offices, a restroom, and records room. The Liquor Store and Bar portion of the one story building shall contain a liquor store, bar and restaurant, coolers N.I.C., kitchen, restrooms, storage, and office space. The building shall consist of a poured concrete foundation, wood framed walls, veneer masonry and fiber cement siding, pre-engineered wood trusses, and open web trussed roof with wood decking, nail base insulation, and asphalt shingles. The sitework shall consist of grubbing, excavation, site utilities, regrading, concrete sidewalks, and parking lot. The landscaping shall consist of soil prepping, and seeding. This project will be done while the existing Municipal Liquor Store maintains continuous operation until such time as the new building can be occupied and the existing building demolished (demolition by others). There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting held at the Barnum City Offices, 3842 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707 at 10:00AM CST on July 29, 2020. Meeting minutes compiled by Meyer Group Architecture and reviewed by attendees will be distributed via addendum. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 by logging into Quest CDN, project number 6641625. Viewing Procurement and Contracting Documents: Examine after Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at these locations: 1.) Meyer Group Architecture, 306 West Superior St., Suite #1600, Duluth, MN 55802 2.) Local Builder’s Exchanges. Contact: Tim Meyer at Meyer Group Architecture, 218-727-1330.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30 August 6, 2020)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #320017 Matthew DeCaigny
Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼ in Section 21, Township 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 882 Wolner Drive (PIN 92-010-3650).
Nature of Request: Replace a nonconforming dwelling with a nonconforming dwelling with attached garage on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling and garage are considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the ordinary high water level of Big Lake. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot width or lot area.
Variance #320018 Vicki Brophy (FKA Vicki Cisar)
Lot 1, Block 1 of Oak Ridge Plat in Section 32, Township 46 North, Range 19 West in Moose Lake Township. The property address is 4897 Birchview Drive (PIN 63-240-0010).
Nature of Request: Construct a nonconforming detached garage. The garage is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the side yard line or road right-of-way. The lot is considered a nonconforming lot of record.
Variance #320019 Krista Heller
Part of Government Lot 7 in Section 35, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 1697 County Road 4 (PIN 81-066-6460).
Nature of Request: Construct an addition onto a nonconforming dwelling and construct a pole barn all on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the road centerline. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet lot width or lot area.
Variance #320020 John Buskala
Lot 2, Exhibit A of Government Lot 3 in Section 28, Township 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 3165 Heritage Road (PIN 92-034-5400).
Nature of Request: Construct an addition and two decks on a nonconforming dwelling. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the setback from the ordinary high water level.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 6, 2020)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners has adopted amendments to Ordinance #14 – Soo Line Trail Rules and Safety Regulations and that the Board has also adopted Ordinance #35 – Soo Pits Rules and Safety Regulations. These Ordinances will be in effect August 17, 2020.
Complete Ordinances can be obtained via mail and electronic means from the Carlton County Land Department upon request or they can be viewed on the Carlton County Website at:
http://www.co.carlton.mn.us/163/Land-Department
Please direct comments to:
Gregory J Bernu
Carlton County Land Commissioner
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718
218.384.9179
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 6, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting Minutes
July 27, 2020
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Steven Blondo at 5 pm. Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Jerry Pederson, Kim Bohnsack [telepresence], Steven Blondo, Julie Peterson, and Ben Anderson. Others present include Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Principal Ryan Stewart, Education MN Representative Lee Stephenson, and Alanea White-Media.
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as amended. Motion passed unanimously.
Introduction of new staff: Ryan Stewart, High School Principal
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the June 15, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the June 22, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the Preliminary June 2020 Treasurer’s Report; approve the June 30, 2020 payroll: checks #6993-69998 and 70023-70029 for $4,604.69, electronic transfer of $70,544.90 and direct deposit of $113,922.96 for a total payroll of $189,072.55 and the July 15, 2020, payroll: checks #69999-70004 and 70034-70040 for $7,592.78, electronic transfer of $66,466.20, and direct deposit of $105,713.81 for a total payroll of $179,772.79; approve the June 24, 2020 electronic bill pay to Lake Country Power of $173.97; the June 3, 2020 electronic bill pay to Neopost of $1,000.00; the June 25, 2020 electronic bill pay to Minnesota Energy of $1,469.77; the June 25, 2020 electronic bill pay to MSRS for $1,469.77; the June 26, 2020 electronic bill pay to MidAmerica for $9,000.00; the June 19, 2020 bill list: checks #65374-65381 for $5,555.24; the June 23, 2020 bill list: checks #65382-65396 for $44,789.37; the June 29, 2020 bill list: checks #65397-65401 for $4,557.59; the July 6, 2020 bill list: checks #65402-65427 for $49,292.31; the July 17, 2020 bill list: checks #65428-65439 for $62,489.30; and the July 27, 2020 bill list: checks #65440-65465 for $162,076.63; approve the 2020-2021 coaching and advisory contracts: Ryan Stewart (NHS Advisor), Rebecca Jackson (Athletic Director), Kelsey Swanstrom (Head Volleyball), Becca Vaughan (Ass’t Volleyball), Olivia Mathson (C-Team Volleyball), Zach Mathson (JH Volleyball), and Jessica Engleson (Cheer); approve the Memo of Understanding with Billie Jo Steen for school year 2020-2021; accept the resignation of William Vatsaas (Bus Driver) effective July 20, 2020; accept the retirement of Jay Autio (Bus Driver) effective July 27, 2020; and approve the Lease-Purchase Agreement for school buses. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to Terry Vogel for the $500 donation to the track program in honor of Michael Vogel.
Discussion:
Fall 2020 Reopening Plans:
-teams are meeting regularly district wide
-there are 3 scenarios [in school, hybrid, distance learning]
-will know more on Thurs, July 30th from the Governor
Reports:
Complete reports by the Superintendent, Elementary Principal, High School Principal, and PTA can be found on the school district website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to accept the donation of $500 from Terry Vogel to the track program. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to authorize Billie Jo Steen as a signatory for our accounts at First National Bank of Moose Lake, Northwoods Credit Union, PMA Financial Network, Inc., and the MN School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the FY21 Long-Term Facilities and Maintenance 10-Year Plan. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the 2020-2021 Memorandum of Understanding with Just Kids Dental. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the 2020-2021 Contract for Service for School Psychologist Evaluation and Consulting and Letter of Agreement. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve Vanco for online payments and setting credit card transaction fees. Friendly amendment by Pederson, agreed to by Anderson-Reed to separate the agenda item into two different motions. Motion to approve Vanco for online payments passed unanimously. Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to set credit card transaction fees of 3.5% and $1 for echeck. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Special Board MeetingAug 65pmElem Library/Teleconference
-Reopening Plan
-Possible change to 2020-21 school year calendar (teacher workdays)
Regular Meeting Aug 175pm Elem Library/Teleconference
Board Filing DatesJuly 28 - August 11 District Office
Barnum/ML/WR CooperationAug 27 5pm Willow River
Athletic Co-op [full board]Aug 12 [tentative]5pmTBD
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to Adjourn at 5:44 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 6, 2020)
School Board Regular Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
July 21, 2020
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, C. Fetters, J. Fuglestad, T. Peterson, P. Poirier, B. Schatz,
J. Unkelhaeuser and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: none
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Approval of Minutes:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, June 16, 2020, and Minutes of the Special Meeting of the School Board, July 7, 2020.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. NHS sponsored a successful blood drive on July 2, collecting 32 units of blood, which will potentially save 96 lives.
2. A task force consisting of administration, teachers, support staff, students, and community members is helping prepare our district for the start of the 2020-2021 school year by putting together plans for three back-to-school scenarios, following guidance provided by MDE.
B. Public Participation: None
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of June 30, 2020.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $415,780.27 and payroll paid in June in the amount of $512,611.15 for a total of $928,391.42.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $907,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty was present and reported.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the annual membership and policy services renewal to Minnesota School Boards Association. The cost for the 2020-2021 school year is $4,559.00. The cost for 2019-2020 was $4,537.
B. Approve the annual membership to MREA for the 2020-2021 school year. The cost is $1,681.00 (includes a 10% discount if paid by 7/31/20). The cost for FY20 was $1,891.00.
C. Approve the reinstatement of the building secretaries previously placed on seasonal layoff as per the approved schedule.
D. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts, charter schools or other organizations annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with the MNIT Enterprise Identity and Access Management Standard which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA) or organization. The Board recommends to authorize Mr. Mike McNulty to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Lisa Riihiluoma to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the Barnum Public School District 0091-01.
E. Approve the Resolution Relating to the Election of School Board Members and Calling the School District General Election. (Attachment F)
F. Approve a lane change for Richard Newman from M.A. +10 to M.A. +20, effective September 1, 2020.
G. Approve a one-year leave of absence for Lynette Kimber-Thorman for the 2020-2021 school year.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Reviewed Board Goals for FY21 and FY22. No action taken.
B. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Christina Weisel, effective September 1, 2020.
C. Consider School Board Policies: 503, 601, 603, 604, 612.1, 613, 614, 615, 616, 618, 713, 720, 721, 722, 722FRM, 802. This was the second reading of the policies and no Board action was required.
D. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Robert Minkkinen, Head Football Coach, effective July 22, 2020.
E. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Coughlin, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Brady Youngberg, Assistant Football Coach, effective July 22, 2020.
F. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the SY21 Student Participation and Public Admission Fees as recommended by the Athletic Director.
G. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust (MIST).
H. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to approve the FY21 Capital Monies Plan.
I. Discussed the referendum survey results. No action taken.
J. Motion by Poirier, seconded by Fuglestad, and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 7:35 p.m. for the Superintendent Evaluation per MS.13D.05 Subd. 3.
Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Poirier, and unanimously carried to approve re-opening the meeting at 8:09 p.m. following the Superintendent Evaluation.
Future Meetings:
Regular Meeting of the School Board, August 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m., remote attendance unless guidance changes
Adjournment:
Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Fetters, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 8:10 p.m.Tim Peterson, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 6, 2020)
