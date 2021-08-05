LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #321018 Daniel Reed
Lots 1-12 and Lots 18-20, Block 2 of Automba Townsite Plat in Section 32, Township 47 North, Range 21 West in Automba Township. The property addresses are 6960 and 6964 County Road 6 (PIN 36-050-0500, 0840, 0860 and 0880)
Nature of Request: Allow a lot line adjustment between non-conforming lots and consider the subject property buildable as long as setbacks, lot coverage and septic requirements are met. The lots are considered nonconforming as they do not meet lot depth or lot area requirements.
Variance #321019 Automba Township; Daniel Reed
Lots 10-19 (Automba Township) and Lots 20-24 (Daniel Reed), Block 1 of Automba Townsite Plat in Section 32, Township 47 North, Range 21 West in Automba Township. The property addresses are XXXX and XXXX County Road 6 (PIN 36-050-0200, 0220, 0240, 0260, 0280, 0300, 0320, 0340, 0360, 0380, and 0420).
Nature of Request: Allow a lot line adjustment between non-conforming lots and consider the Automba Township property buildable as long as setbacks, lot coverage and septic requirements are met. The lots are considered nonconforming as they do not meet lot width, lot depth or lot area requirements.
Variance #321020 Dennis and Jackie Benning
Part of Government Lot 5 or Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 17, Township 48 North, Range 20 West on Eagle Lake in Eagle Township. The property address is 5869 Jarvi Road (PIN 90-010-3020).
Nature of Request: Construct a nonconforming cabin with attached deck. The cabin with attached deck is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback from the road centerline and ordinary high water level.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 5, 2021)
School Board Regular
Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
July 20, 2021
The meeting was called to order at 6:31 p.m.
Members Present: L. Bonneville, B. Dinger, S. Ferrin, J. Fuglestad, B. Schatz,
J. Unkelhaeuser (arrived after Approval of Minutes) and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: P. Coughlin
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda with the following addition:
• Add to Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
L. Consider approving the hire of Tony Bender, Assistant Groundskeeper, effective July 21, 2021.
Approval of Minutes
Motion byFerrin,seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board, June 15, 2021.
Chairperson’s Announcements:
A. Good Things Happening
1. We hosted a successful Car Show in the Barnum High School parking lot on June 12. Thanks to all who attended.
2. Community Education hosted a Forest Story Walk in the school nature center for a week in July.
3. The CIP program out of Willow River is cleaning up trails and repairing bridges in our school forest the week of July 19-23.
4. Congratulations to Brooke Doran for a great competition at the State Track Meet. Brooke jumped 15’9.75” in the long jump!
B. Public Participation: Community member addressed the school board
Treasurer’s Report:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the Treasurer’s Report as of June 30, 2021.
Payment of Bills:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $415,782.37 and payroll paid in June in the amount of $487,293.13 for a total of $903,075.50.
Wire Transfer:
Motion by Schatz, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the wire transfer funds of $825,000.00.
Superintendent’s Report:
Superintendent McNulty gave the floor to ICS and Ehlers to present the findings of their listening sessions with the Barnum staff and community, and discuss abatement bonding.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Approve the reinstatement of the building secretaries previously placed on seasonal layoff as per the approved schedule.
B. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts, charter schools or other organizations annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with the MNIT Enterprise Identity and Access Management Standard which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA) or organization. The Board recommends to authorize Mr. Mike McNulty to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Lisa Riihiluoma to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the Barnum Public School District 0091-01.
C. Approve the resignation of Christina McMahon, Elementary Teacher, effective June 22, 2021.
D. Approve the resignation of Kelly McKibbon, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, effective June 30, 2021.
E. Approve a $125 donation from the Barnum Area Community Club for the State Track Meet.
F. Approve the resignation of Courtney Sieckert, Community Education Administrative Assistant and Bomber Club Lead Teacher, effective August 20, 2021.
G. Approve a $200 donation from Paul Schmitt for the Band program.
H. Approve the Services Agreement for the Transportation of Children and Youth in Foster Care Placement for FY22.
I. Approve the State of Minnesota, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Concurrent Enrollment Contract for FY22.
J. Approve the annual membership to MREA for the 2021-2022 school year. The cost is $1,868.00. The cost for FY20 was $1,681.00 (discounted price).
K. Approve the Math Corps Addendum, Reading & Math, Inc. for Barnum High School for FY22.
L. Approve the AmeriCorps Site Agreement, Reading & Math, Inc. for Barnum High School for FY22.
Items for Individual Action and Discussion:
A. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the SY22 Student Participation and Public Admission Fees as recommended by the Athletic Director.
B. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and carried to approve School Board Policies: 402, 601, 607 and 616. There were no content changes to these policies.
C. Considered School Board Policies 419, 516 and 533. This is the first of three readings of the policies and no Board action was required.
D. Motion by Dinger, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Dustin Collelo, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, effective July 21, 2021.
E. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Haley Egge, Elementary Classroom Teacher, effective August 30, 2021.
F. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Dinger, and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Tara Kisler, Special Education Teacher, effective August 30, 2021.
G. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and carried to approve an additional $7,650.00 of capital monies to the $5,000 previously approved to update the sports shed, including pouring a new concrete slab beneath the shed. Voting for: Dinger, Ferrin, Fuglestad, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Voting against: Bonneville
H. Review Board goals. No action was required.
I. Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Unkelhaeuser, and unanimously carried to approve a School Board retreat with MSBA in August.
J. Reviewed Meet and Confer May 25, 2021 meeting minutes. No action was required.
K. Motion by Unkelhaeuser, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve closing the meeting at 8:50 p.m. per MS 13D.03 to discuss negotiation strategies for both union groups.
Motion by Dinger, seconded by Ferrin, and unanimously carried to approve reopening the meeting at 9:54 p.m. per MS 13D.03.
L. Motion by Schatz, seconded by Ferrin, and not carried to approve the hire of Tony Bender, Assistant Groundskeeper, effective July 21, 2021. Voting for: Ferrin, Schatz. Voting against: Dinger, Fuglestad, Unkelhaeuser; Abstained: Bonneville
Future Meetings:
1. Policy Committee Meeting, Monday, July 26, 2021, 5:30 p.m., Media Center
2. Working Meeting, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m., Media Center
3. Special Meeting, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, following Working Meeting, Media Center
4. Regular Meeting of the School Board, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Media Center
Adjournment:
Motion by Ferrin, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting at 10:05 p.m.
Paul Coughlin, School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: January 22, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: March 11, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until July 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: May 13, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: July 29, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WIENGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 5, 2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.