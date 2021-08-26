Notice of Sheriff Execution Sale
Real Property
Under and by virtue of an Execution out of and under the seal of the District Court of the State of Minnesota, in and for the Third Judicial District and County of Rice, upon a Judgment entered November 1st 2011 and docketed on November 1st 2011 in said Court and County, wherein Harvey Braun was the Plaintiff and Timothy Filipek was Defendant, in favor of said Plain- tiff and against said Defendant in the sum of $47,587.07, as it appears in the Judgment filed in the office of the Clerk of said District Court for the County of Rice, and whereas, said Judgment was docketed in the District Court of Carlton County, Minnesota, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, for the original principal amount of sum of $47,587.07. The total sum of $66,168.68, including accrued costs and interest is now actually due thereon plus additional inter- est computed up to and including the date of the sale and all fees, costs, and disbursements of levy and sale, and whereas, an Execution issued out of and under seal of said District Court of Rice County, Minnesota, to the Sheriff of Carlton County has been duly directed and delivered, said Sheriff of Carlton County has under and by virtue of said Execution levied upon and will sell at public auction to the highest cash bidder at the main lobby of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office: 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, in said County of Carl- ton on the 4th day of October, 2021, at 10:00 AM, on that day, all right, title and interest of the above named Judgment Debtor in and to the real estate located in Carlton County, Minnesota, hereinafter described as follows:
The East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the North- west Quarter and the East one half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the East one half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter all in Section 15, Township 47, Range 21, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Tax Parcel ID# 36- 010-2315 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2345 and Tax Parcel ID# 36-010-2365)
Dated: July 23, 2021
by: Sargent Doug Rotta,
of Carlton County, Minnesota
Attorney for Judgment Creditor:
Scott A. Marek
PO Box 2
205 First Street South
Montgomery, MN 56069
Phone# 507-364-8616
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 2021)
Public Notice
Windemere Township
2021 Vendor Contract Pricing
Notice is hereby given that the Windemere Town Board will receive sealed quotes for the hauling of material to and from the Windemere township pit and also for mobilizing Windemere township equipment such as 30,000 lb. excavator. Vendors must honor their pricing for the entire 2021 calendar year and must provide an email address that the township Board may use to contact the vendor.
For the hauling of material, vendors must list the make, model, and year of each dump truck, each truck’s capacity, and the hourly rate for each individual truck.
For the mobilization of equipment, vendors must list the make, model, and year of the truck, and list hourly rate for mobilization.
Quotes are to be in a sealed envelope marked “2021 Vendor Contract Pricing” and received before the regular monthly meeting on September 9th, 2021 at the Windemere Town Hall at which time they will be opened and read aloud.
A current certificate of Workmen’s Comp and Liability Insurance must accompany the quote. Windemere Township reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
Contact Mike Buetow with any questions at (218) 380-0135.
Send quotes to :
Windemere Township
91546 Military Road / County Road 50
ATTN : Township Clerk
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 19, 26 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1402
ORDER FOR HEARING
In Re: Estate of
John H. Minkkinen, a/k/a
John Henry Minkkinen
Decedent,
The petition of John R. Minkkinen, dated August 2, 2021, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above named Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated: Aug. 13, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl,
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, PA
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue,
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 9, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-1389
ORDER FOR HEARING
In Re: Estate of
Harold C. Newman,
Decedent,
The petition of James A. Newman, dated August 4, 2021, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the last will of each decedent, if any, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that said petition be heard on the 23rd day of September, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., by the above named Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, City of Carlton, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. 524.3-204.
Dated: Aug. 10, 2021
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Court Administrator
Chelsea Opdahl,
Deputy Court Administrator
John M. Warp, ID #114674, of
John M. Warp, PA
Attorneys for Petitioner
302 Elm Avenue,
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, MN 55767
218/485-4489
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 9, 2021)
NOTICE FOR SERVICE
Independent School District #577, Willow River Area School, is requesting quotes for Service from Licensed Realtors until 1:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, to sell a parcel of school owned land. If interested, please contact Superintendent Bill Peel, 8142 Pine Street, Willow River, MN 55795 at bpeel@isd577.org or (218) 372-3131 ext. 112.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021)
Moose Lake-Windemere
Sanitary Sewer District
Meeting Notice
The Moose Lake Windemere Sanitary Sewer District will conduct their Annual Budget Meeting on September 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the District Office located at 304 ½ Elm Avenue, Moose Lake, MN. The Regular September Meeting of the MLWSSD will immediately follow the closing of the Budget Meeting.
The District will resume their regular schedule of meeting the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. beginning again in October.
Darla Hall
Executive Director
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2021)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFI- CATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in con- ditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: No- vember 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RE- CORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Record- er, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORT- GAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21- 285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MIN- NESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EX- CEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RE- CORDER IN AND FOR CARL- TON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROP- ERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORT- GAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, includ- ing attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or as- sins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VA- CATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RE-
LEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR AS- SIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952)925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952)925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530, in said county and state.
Dated: October 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND
LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: January 22, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: March 11, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until July 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office,
Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: May 13, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530, in said county and state.
Dated: July 29, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WIENGARDEN, DO- BIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until September 28, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718- 0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 19, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WIENGARDEN, DO- BIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2021)
