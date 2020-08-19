NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Deanna Dahlquist, single.
MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed May 30, 2012, Carlton County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T000034352 on Certificate of Title No. 9539.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated July 6, 2018 Filed August 1, 2018, as Document No. T000038593.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1706 Sahlman Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 061550200
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT TEN (10), HURTIG’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF CLOQUET, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$126,801.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $145,387.29
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: August 3, 2020
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
137 - 18-006633 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22
09-JV-18-218
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)
TO: Spencer David Eiffler:
A Petition for Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: August 4, 2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-19-34
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Carmen R. Martineau (08/27/1988)
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr. (04/30/1987)
TO: Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr.:
A petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on April 2, 2019, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQURIED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that personal summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These serves and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connected with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be rocrded. 6) To appear decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically by appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
if you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Date: August 5, 2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004
MORTGAGOR: Michael V. Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V. Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-075-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 20-004364 FC
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020)
School Board Special Meeting Minutes
Barnum Public Schools ISD 91
August 6, 2020
The meeting was called to order at 7:29 p.m.
Members Present: P. Coughlin, C. Fetters, J. Fuglestad, T. Peterson, P. Poirier, B. Schatz, J. Unkelhaeuser, and Superintendent M. McNulty
Members Absent: None
Approval of Agenda:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Peterson, and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as written.
Item for Action and Discussion
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Coughlin, and carried to approve the Resolution for the Adoption of a Base Learning Model for the 2020-2021 School Year and Other COVID-19 Related Matters. Those voting for: Coughlin, Fetters, Fuglestad, Peterson, Schatz, Unkelhaeuser. Those voting against: Poirier.
Future Meeting:
A. Regular School Board Meeting, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 6:30 p.m., Remote
Adjournment:
Motion by Poirier, seconded by Schatz, and unanimously carried to approve adjournment of the meeting at 8:49 p.m.
Tim Peterson
School Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 20, 2020)
Willow River Area Schools ISD #577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 High School Library
Call to Order-The meeting was called to order by Chair David Prachar at 6:00 pm. School Board members present were Sonja Roach, David Prachar, Aziz Al-Arfaj, Bruce Bohaty, Molly Balut and Connie Mikrot. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Business Manager Laura Carlson and District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar. There were two visitors.
There were no comments from visitors.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and was seconded by Balut to approve the agenda.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Bohaty to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the June 16, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. Bills and Claims for June, 2020
c. Treasurer’s Report for June, 2020
d. Resignation of Gary Pelton, Bus Driver
e. Hiring of Melissa Franzen, Title Teacher
f. Notice of Filing Dates for Election to the School Board.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Balut and seconded by Roach to approve the hiring of Crystal Peterson, School Nurse and .14 Secondary Gym Teacher.
Roll Call: Mikrot-abstain, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes, Balut-yes.
The motion passed.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Resolution Relating to the Election of School Board Members and Calling the School District General Election.
Roll Call: Balut-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes, Bohaty-yes.
The resolution passed.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Roach to approve Minnesota School Boards Association Membership.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Balut and seconded by Roach to approve payment for the Wendel Architect Fee.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to approve the 10-Year Long Term Facility Maintenance Plan.
Roll Call: Bohaty-yes, Balut-yes, Mikrot-yes, Roach-yes, Prachar-yes, Al-Arfaj-yes.
The motion passed.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Prachar to approve the Quotes for Services.
The motion passed.
For consideration, Balut presented and discussed, as appropriate, the five policies noted below:
Policy 612.1-Development of Parent and Family Policies for Title I Programs.
No board action needed.
A motion was made by Bohaty and seconded by Al-Arfaj to adopt Policy 616-School District System Accountability.
The motion was passed unanimously.
Policy 306-Administrator Code of Ethics.
No board action needed.
Policy 901-Community Education.
No board action needed.
Policy 902-Use of School District Facilities & Equipment.
No board action needed.
Reports:
Elementary Principal- Neil Schiller reported that hiring for Fall has been completed. The planning committee for the upcoming school year has many ideas for how we can work through the three possible learning scenarios and we are awaiting Governor’s Walz’s upcoming decision.
Assistant to the High School Principal- Melissa Johnson shared that one of her main goals for the upcoming school year is to strengthen the Top 20 program within our school. She is excited about the block schedule that staff is working on developing. An Agriculture Education teacher has been hired pending final approval. The technology committee has been working towards streamlining and we will be transitioning to K-12 using only Google Classroom, with K-3 also having the option to use Seesaw. The committee is excited for this change and anticipates it making online learning smoother for everyone involved.
Board Members/Committees:
Curriculum/Policy- Balut
reported that the committee had discussed reopening planning and that a draft plan will be shared shortly. Next month, the committee will review policies 709, 722, 520, 904, 906 and 907.
Facilities/Activities - Al-Arfaj reported that the HVAC project is completed and that Jamar has been fine tuning the programming of the system.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations-Mikrot reported that the committee had begun negotiations with the bus drivers.
Sports Liaison- The committee did not meet.
Superintendent- Bill Peel shared that work has begun on the roof project above the Big Gym. Reopening planning will meet again next Friday following the decision from Governor Walz. The High School staff continues to work to transition to a block schedule. The planning committee has offered a lot of helpful parent and staff input in attempting to create this schedule. The family survey will be going out soon; main topics include: transportation, technology, meals and communication.
Willow River Pride
Our parents, staff, board and community members who have graciously shared their time to contribute to the planning process for the school year ahead.
Our custodial staff for their continued hard work preparing our facilities for the fall.
Upcoming Meetings:
August 4 1:15 pm Facilities/Activities Committee
August 11 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
August 11 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
August 18 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
Chair Prachar called a recess at 6:37 pm per MN Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(c)(3) to discuss land sale of parcels 310083000 and 470139000.
The meeting reopened at 6:45 pm.
The meeting came out of closed session at 7:00 pm.
A motion was made by Balut and seconded by Mikrot to adjourn at 7:00 pm.
The motion was passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar, Board Chair E. Bruce Bohaty, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 20, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ADJOURNED MEETING
HELD ON JULY 14, 2020
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Brenner (by video), Bodie, Proulx, Thell, Peterson. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the AgProulx by Brenner all yea to approve the Minutes of the June 9, 2020, Regular Board Meeting; the June 22, 2020, Adjourned Board Meeting; and the June 15 and June 22, 2020, Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
The County Recorder introduced the Chief Deputy Recorder, Sarah Lehrke.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to authorize the drafting of a Letter of Support for the Human Development Center for increased substance use disorder services in Carlton County.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the issuance of three 2020 Mixed Municipal Solid Waste (MMSW), Demolition Waste, and Recycling Hauler License Renewals.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the issuance of two Garbage Hauler licenses.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the submittal of the Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Nemadji One Watershed One Plan draft watershed management plan to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve final payment to KGM Contractors Inc. for S.A.P. 009-621-003.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve that the Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement is accepted
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve refilling the Clerk Accountant position in the Transportation due to a retirement.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the reappointment of Kyle Holmes as the Carlton County Assessor for a four year term effective January 1, 2021.
Brenner by Thell by all yea votes to approve the deferral of principal payments of the Carlton County Agriculture & Industrial Association (Carlton County Fair Board) Economic Development loan.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to lease and/or create easements across Carlton County Fee property and across State of Minnesota – Tax Forfeited land administered by Carlton County.
Brenner by Thell all yea, that the grade for the Environmental Services Tech position is hereby changed from a grade 130 to a grade 140, effective consistent with past practice.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, that a CARES Act Committee is hereby formed.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, except Thell and Proulx who voted nay, to strongly recommend the public wear face coverings in County buildings. Commissioner Brenner withdrew the motion after further discussion.
Motion by Brenner that public entering County buildings shall wear face coverings, and that staff should use face coverings while in public areas of County buildings. Motion died upon lack of second.
Proulx by Thell all yea, that the chief elections officer of the county is hereby authorized to apply for any additional funds made available by the state for the defrayment of costs of efforts to combat COVID-19 in the election process.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to authorize expenditures by the Information Technology (IT) Department for technological updates to the former Cloquet City Hall.
Commissioner Thell provided an update on bonding for the Carlton water line project before the state legislature.
Commissioner Peterson requested the Transportation Department collaborate with utility companies and others for ditch brushing and other mutual projects.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to close the regular meeting for discussion of union negotiations.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to close the closed session and return to the regular session.
Proulx by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 20, 2020)
