NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:May 15, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Deanna Dahlquist, single.
MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:Filed May 30, 2012, Carlton County Registrar of Titles, Document No. T000034352 on Certificate of Title No. 9539.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated July 6, 2018 Filed August 1, 2018, as Document No. T000038593.
Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1706 Sahlman Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 061550200
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT TEN (10), HURTIG’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF CLOQUET, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$126,801.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $145,387.29
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: August 3, 2020
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
137 - 18-006633 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-20-22
09-JV-18-218
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Kelly Ann Fisher and Spencer David Eiffler, Sr. (10/08/1989)
TO: Spencer David Eiffler:
A Petition for Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody was filed with the Court on February 2, 2020 alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded.
6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
DATE: _______
/s/ Nicole Korby
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, 2020)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SUMMONS
COURT FILES: 09-JV-19-34
In Re: The Child/ren of:
Carmen R. Martineau (08/27/1988)
Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr. (04/30/1987)
TO: Standing Bear Fohrenkam, Sr.:
A petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed with the Court on April 2, 2019, alleging Child/ren in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set September 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQURIED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether permanent, physical and legal custody of the child/ren should be transferred in accordance with Minnesota Law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that personal summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child/ren or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child/ren to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could determine that the child/ren is in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child/ren protection finding.
These serves and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connected with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child/ren. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be rocrded. 6) To appear decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child/ren has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically by appointed by the court to represent the child/ren, without regard to whether the child/ren and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
if you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Date: August 5, 2020
/s/ Nicole Korby
Nicole Korby
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 20, 27, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 2, 2004
MORTGAGOR: Michael V. Martin and Tammy Sue Martin, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. 379622.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Dated March 7, 2007 Recorded March 19, 2007, as Document No. A000408433. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the NRZ Pass-Through Trust V. Dated April 8, 2020 Recorded April 9, 2020, as Document No. A000491164.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 22nd Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-075-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seven (7), Auditor’s Subdivision Number Six (6), subject to easements, covenants, restrictions and mineral reservations of record, if any. Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$88,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$61,403.12
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 14, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 20-004364 FC
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020)
SUMMARY OF THE APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
Carlton County Board of Review for the Unorganized Townships
and
County Board of Appeal and Equalization
Annual Session Minutes
Monday - June 15, 2020 4:00 p.m.
Monday - June 22, 2020 2:20 p.m.
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Commissioners Bodie, Brenner (by telephone), Peterson, Proulx, Thell, and Acting Auditor/Treasurer Kortuem. Absent: None.
The Oath of Office was administered by the Clerk of Court’s office.
Peterson by Proulx all yea, Bodie as the Chairperson of the Board of Review and Equalization. Peterson by Thell all yea, Proulx as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Review and Equalization.
Peterson by Thell all yea, Acting Auditor/Treasurer Kortuem as the Secretary of the Board of Review and Equalization.
County Assessor Kyle Holmes introduced his staff and reviewed the functions of the Board of Review and the Board of Equalization. Holmes and Chief Deputy Assessor Donna House also explained the appraisal process to the Board, including statistics from the 2020 Assessment Process.
All items of correspondence received were submitted to the board.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve no change in valuation for Carlton County PID 86-024-1330 & 1340.
Proulx by Thell all yea, to approve no change in valuation for PID 81-180-0080.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve a $7,300 reduction in valuation for PID 17-170-0200.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve no change in valuation for PID 06-675-0060.
Brenner by Thell, and carried by all yea votes to approve no change in valuation for PID 15-180-0500.
Peterson by Proulx, and carried by all yea votes to approve no change in valuation for PID 81-030-2990, David R. Douglas, Township of Twin Lakes.
Thell by Peterson, and carried by all yea to approve no change in valuation for PID 15-740-0020.
Proulx by Brenner all yea to approve a $6,700 reduction in valuation for PID 06-280-0420.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to recess this meeting until June 22, 2020, at 2:20 p.m.
The Carlton County Board of Equalization resumed this 22nd day of June, 2020, at 2:20 p.m. at the County Transportation Building.
Present: Commissioners Bodie, Brenner (by video), Proulx, Thell, Peterson, and Acting Auditor/Treasurer Kortuem.
County Assessor Kyle Holmes and staff were present.
Peterson by Thell all yea, votes to approve a $344,000 reduction in valuation for Carlton County PID 06-230-0460.
Thell by Proulx all yea to a $4,400 reduction in valuation for Carlton County PID 39-026-0302.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a $35,600 reduction in value for PID 78-020-0223, Kelly and Michelle Gonsorowski, Township of Thomson.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve a $11,800 reduction in value for PID 06-327-0060.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve a $14,000 reduction in value for PID 86-034-6746.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to approve a $5,700 reduction in value for PID 98-010-1090.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, except Peterson and Proulx who voted nay to approve no change in value on PID 42-010-2754.
Peterson by Proulx all yea, to approve a $3,900 reduction in value on PID 42-010-2754.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve no change in value for PID 48-020-1750.
Lee Anderson, PID 06-735-0120 & 0140, City of Cloquet, was present to address the board but requested no change in valuation.
Mark Cline, PID 06-706-0080 & 06-350-0070, City of Cloquet, was not present; no action was taken.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve all other changes in valuation/classification as on file in the County Assessor Office.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, that the Assessment Books of Real Estate, Mobile Home, and Personal Property Values for Carlton County for the Payable Year 2021 be accepted.
Proulx by Peterson all yea votes that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
218-384-9127
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 2020)
City of Moose Lake
Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
TIF District Name: Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-4
Current net tax capacity 14,691
Original net tax capacity 135
Captured net tax capacity 14,556
Principal and interest payments due during current year 0
Tax increment received 23,156
Tax increment expended 20,840
Month and year of first tax increment receipt July 2004
Date of required decertification 12-31-2029
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Katie Bloom, City Administrator
412 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 870 Moose Lake, MN 55767
(218) 485-4010
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 2020)
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 2, 2015
MORTGAGOR: Dorothy M. Collette, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 30, 2015 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000465913.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 919 Maple Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-285-0520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, TO-WIT: LOT 8 EXCEPT THE NORTH 50 FEET THEREOF AND LOT 9 BLOCK 2 SOUTHTOWN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,016.26
That prior to the commencement of the mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgages/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted
at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorney’s fees allowed by law subject to redemptions within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assins unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 12, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032. DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 12, 2019
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LEIBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341 FC
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: April 13, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: June 24, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: August 5, 2020
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
17-19-007341
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 13, 2020)
