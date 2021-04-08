STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-18
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Lolita Belem Whitebird, Derek James Bellanger, Alfredo Caballero and Yeng Kong Cha,
Parents
To: Lolita Belem Whitebird and Yeng Kong Cha
A petition for Children in Need of Protection or Services was filed with the Court on March 4, 2021, alleging Child(ren) in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set May 18, 2021 at 10:00 am, as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer or custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appear decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to wether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want to appointed lawyer.
Date: March 24, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 8, 15, 2021)
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
SILVER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Silver in Carlton County, Minnesota, will meet at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club at 5585 Co. Rd. Hwy 12 in said Township at 10:00 AM on Tuesday the 20th day of April, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office with your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalizations.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 15th day of March 2021
Mark A Carlson, Clerk of the Township of Silver
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 15, 2021)
COUNTY OF CARLTON
OFFICE OF THE COUNTY AUDITOR
CARLTON, MINNESOTA
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, until 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota for the following:
2021 Specifications Proposal for Supplies as per specifications on file in the County Engineer’s Office and at the Carlton County website https://www.co.carlton.mn.us
to include:
1) Dust Control
2) Gravel Crushing
3) Bituminous Materials
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. By order of the Carlton County Board of Commissioners.
JinYeene Neumann
Carlton County Engineer
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718-8170
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, April 1, 8 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 09-PR-21-259
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In Re the Estate of Marilyn Renee Sparks, a/k/a Marilyn R. Sparks and Marilyn Sparks, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Jennifer Goodwin
Address: 3690 Carlton Street Barnum, MN 55707
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 4, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 8, 2021)
Windemere Township
Planning Commission
Meeting Dates:
Meeting Time: 6:30 pm
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Cindy Woltjer
Clerk, Windemere Township
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 2021)
TOWN OF BARNUM
Board of Appeal and
Equalization Meeting
This may affect your 2022
Property Taxes
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of appeal and Equalization for Barnum Township will meet on April 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Barnum Fire Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Kristina Asperheim, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 2021)
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
MARINETTE COUNTY
Case No. 21-TP-04
Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication)
IN THE INTEREST OF Girl Child
Born to: Sarah (Skowronek) VanGinkel
TO: Unknown Father
Unknown Address
Physical Description of alleged parent: White male 6’3” in height Blond hair Blue eyes Large build
and any unknown parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: Jan 29-March 30 2008
Place of conception: Minnesota
Date of birth: November 26, 2008
Place of birth: Moose Lake. Minnesota
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the named-above child be heard at the Marinette County Courthouse, Marinette Wisconsin, Rm./Br. Address: Marinette County Courthouse, 1926 Hall Avenue Room A206, Marinette, WI 54143 on (Date] April 28. 2021 • at (Time] 9:15 a.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-732-7450 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Please check with attorney/petitioner below for exact time and date.
Name of Attorney: Gale Mattison
Marinette County Courthouse
1926 Hall Avenue, Marinette, WI 54143
Telephone Number 715-732-7435
Bar Number 1023241
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 2021)
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #321003 Richard and Cristy Perron
Part of Government Lot 5 or Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼ in Section 17, Township 48 North, Range 20 West in Eagle Township on Eagle Lake. The property address is 5863 Jarvi Road (PIN 90-010-2970).
Nature of Request: Construct a full basement and stairway addition onto a nonconforming dwelling. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the ordinary high water level (OHWL) of Eagle Lake. Construct a nonconforming garage. The garage is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback from the centerline of Jarvi Road. Retain a nonconforming fence. The fence is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the OHWL of Eagle Lake.
Variance #321004 Glenn and Renee Gaffney DBA Country Corner Properties
Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ in Section 9, Township 47 North, Range 18 West in Mahtowa Township. The property address is 2747 Market Street (PIN 60-026-1530).
Nature of Request: Replace an existing nonconforming commercial structure located on PIN 60-026-1480 with a new nonconforming structure on PIN 60-026-1530, a nonconforming lot. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet required lot width or lot area. The structure is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback to the centerline of Market Street.
Variance #321005 Sulo Walli
Southwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ in Section 1, Township 48 North, Range 21 West in Lakeview Township on Long Lake. The property address is 1373 Award Boulevard (PIN 57-010-0030).
Nature of Request: Replace an existing nonconforming septic system with a nonconforming septic system. The septic system is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback from the OHWL of Long Lake.
Variance #321006 Michael Manning
Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ in Section 32, Township 48 North, Range 16 West in Silver Brook Township. The property address is 2397 County Road 1 (PIN 69-020-2430).
Nature of Request: Replace existing nonconforming mobile home with new nonconforming mobile home in different location on a nonconforming lot. The structure is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback to the centerline of County Road 1. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the lot area requirements. The request also includes considering the lot buildable in the future as long as setback, septic and lot coverage requirements are met.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 2021)
