CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON MARCH 22, 2021
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Auditor/Treasurer stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peace-time emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, approve March 9, 2021, Minutes.
Extension Office moved to the Committee of the Whole April 6, 2021.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Service Provider Contract and Addendum for the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment (CADT)
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve entering into a Joint Agency Agreement between Carlton County and Glenn G. Gaffney.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve five 2021 County Recycling Shed Grants.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve realignment of Soo Line Trail Halgren Road/ Kirk Street to Soo Pit Access roads.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to award Northland Constructors of Duluth, Inc. for SAP 009-605-029, for mill, bituminous surfacing, aggregate surfacing and pavement markings on CSAH 5 (University Road) from Cartwright Road to CSAH 7 in the City of Cloquet.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to award Landwehr Construction, Inc. for SAP 009-608-036, for approach grading and bridge no. 09J43 on CSAH 8 over Nemadji River 0.8 Miles west of the junction with CSAH 11;
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to award Ulland Brothers, Inc. for SP 009-607-026, SP 009-070-009, & SP 009-070-010 for full depth reclamation, bituminous surfacing, aggregate surfacing, and pavement markings on CSAH 7 from CSAH 4 to CSAH 14 in the City of Cloquet, MN.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to adopt 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant (Grant No. A-EMPG-2020-CARLTNCO-011) from the State of Minnesota.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve application Doug Collier, for repurchase of tax forfeited property PIN 19-200-0040
Bodie by Brenner all yea, for closed session to discuss labor negotiations.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve refilling the Systems of Care Coordinator position, and transition of supervision to the Initiatives Department.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for February 2021.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve application from William Inge for repurchase of tax forfeited property PIN 78-020-2573
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve posting and hiring three temporary Seasonal Property Management Positions.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, votes to accept the 2020 Jail Facility and Operation Options Study.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to set a closed session at the end of regular business to discuss litigation issues.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to adjourn to closed session to discussion litigation and labor negotiation issues.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to close the closed session and return to the adjourned meeting.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, except Peterson voted nay, to authorize ratification of the 2021 labor contract with the Carlton County Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. Local No. 259 (LELS) unit.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 22, 2021)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session at 9:00 a.m. on April 26, 2021 at 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN for the purpose of conducting interviews for the Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer position. Said meeting is open to the public.
BY ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 22, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-577
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Gerald H. Haller,
a/k/a Gerald Harry Haller
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Diane J. Haller, whose address is 3540 BentTrout Lake Road, Barnum, MN 55707, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 1, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquiest // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 22, 2021)
ANNUAL TOWNSHIP ROAD REVIEW
The Moose Lake Township board will be conducting their annual township road review on Sunday, April 25th. The supervisors and clerk will meet from 7AM to approximately noon to review the township roads. A report of the findings will be shared at the regular board meeting on Wednesday, May 19th at the Community Center beginning at 5PM.
Donna Kirk
Moose Lake Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 22, 2021)
