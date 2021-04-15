STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-18
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Lolita Belem Whitebird, Derek James Bellanger, Alfredo Caballero and Yeng Kong Cha,
Parents
To: Lolita Belem Whitebird and Yeng Kong Cha
A petition for Children in Need of Protection or Services was filed with the Court on March 4, 2021, alleging Child(ren) in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set May 18, 2021 at 10:00 am, as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer or custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appear decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to wether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want to appointed lawyer.
Date: March 24, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 8, 15, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 09-PR-21-577
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Gerald H. Haller,
a/k/a Gerald Harry Haller
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Diane J. Haller, whose address is 3540 BentTrout Lake Road, Barnum, MN 55707, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 1, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquiest // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 22, 2021)
ANNUAL TOWNSHIP ROAD REVIEW
The Moose Lake Township board will be conducting their annual township road review on Sunday, April 25th. The supervisors and clerk will meet from 7AM to approximately noon to review the township roads. A report of the findings will be shared at the regular board meeting on Wednesday, May 19th at the Community Center beginning at 5PM.
Donna Kirk
Moose Lake Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 22, 2021)
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
SILVER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Silver in Carlton County, Minnesota, will meet at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club at 5585 Co. Rd. Hwy 12 in said Township at 10:00 AM on Tuesday the 20th day of April, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office with your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalizations.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 15th day of March 2021
Mark A Carlson, Clerk of the Township of Silver
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 8, 15, 2021)
ATKINSON TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING DATES
2021 Board Meetings
May 10
June 14
August 9
October 11
December 13
2022 Board Meetings
January 10
February 14 & Board of Audit
March 8 (Annual Meeting)
April 11 & Annual Road Review
May 9
June 13
August 8
October 10
December 12
Board Meetings are held at the Carlton County Transportation Building at 6:30 p.m.
Deborah A. Braye, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 2021)
ATKINSON TOWNSHIP NOTICE
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2022 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Atkinson Township will meet on April 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building located 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Deborah Braye, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 15, 2021)
