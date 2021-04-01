COUNTY OF CARLTON
OFFICE OF THE COUNTY AUDITOR
CARLTON, MINNESOTA
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, until 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota for the following:
2021 Specifications Proposal for Supplies as per specifications on file in the County Engineer’s Office and at the Carlton County website https://www.co.carlton.mn.us
to include:
1) Dust Control
2) Gravel Crushing
3) Bituminous Materials
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. By order of the Carlton County Board of Commissioners.
JinYeene Neumann
Carlton County Engineer
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718-8170
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, April 1, 8 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-15
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Dawn Marie Saarela and Barry Steven
Martin
TO: Barry Steven Martin
A Termination of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the Court on February 23, 2021, alleging Termination of Parental Rights. The Court has set April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, as the date and time, at the Carlton County Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for the Admit/Deny hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether he child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or termination of parental rights should be granted in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and/or terminate your parental rights, then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer of custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to weather the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)
Carlton County Transportation
Department Notice
The Carlton County Transportation Department will receive bids for the following project(s): SAP 009-603-036. The bids must be submitted electronically to bidVAULT at https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com before April 12, 2021, 10:00 AM CST. The majority of the work on this project involves City of Cloquet sanitary sewer and water main utility improvements, Carlton County storm sewer improvements, curb and gutter, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, sidewalk and shared use path, bituminous surface removal, new bituminous pavement, and sign panels. The Proposal and Specifications and the Plans are available at the Department’s OneOffice website at https://oneoffice.co.carlton.mn.us/oneoffice. After an acceptable audit of the bids received, a recommendation for award to the lowest responsible bidder will be presented to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners at the County Board Meeting, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on April 13, 2021, 8:30 AM CST.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 18, 25, April 1, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATION DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-21-407
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT (TESTATE)
In Re: Estate of
WILBUR HUGO JUNTUNEN,
Decedent.
Kimberly B. Eckhardt (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on April 29, 2021 at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County District, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three years (3) ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedent’s last Will dated January 20, 1989, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. If you have objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 278-2460 option #6 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14-days before the time set for the hearing.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 3/17/21
/s/ Rebekka Stumme
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 25, April 1, 2020)
Moose Lake School Board
March 15, 2021
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:01 pm. Board Members present include Julie Peterson [Zoom], Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo and Jerry Pederson. Absent: Kim Bohnsack. Others present include: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principal Kraig Konietzko [Zoom], Business Manager Kara Burn, Eric Butche, Erin Nordstrom, and Alenea White-media.
Pledge of Allegiance
Moment of silence to remember Sarah Haasis
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the February 16, 2021 regular board meeting minutes; approve the February 2021 Treasurer’s Report; approve the February 26, 2021 payroll: checks #70145-70152 for $5,163.49, electronic transfer of $82,277.49 and direct deposit of $126,583.84 for a total payroll of $214,024.82; the March 4, 2021 supplemental payroll: check #70153 for $14.30, electronic transfer of $4,357.34 and direct deposit of $8,657.87 for a total payroll of $13,029.51; and the March 15, 2021 payroll: checks #70154-70160 for $4,852.23, electronic transfer of $78,971.90, and direct deposit of $123,078.49 for a total payroll of $206,902.62; approve the February 22, 2021 bill list: checks #65998-66013 for $13,758.05; the March 5, 2021 bill list: checks #66014-66043 for $63,988.72 and wire amount of $730.79 for a total of $64,719.51; and the March 15, 2021 bill list: checks #66044-66102 for $34,688.90 and wire amount of $61,194.36 for a total of $95,883.26; approve the hiring of Carmen Jokimaki (Head Cook) effective April 1, 2021; accept the resignation of Chad Robbins (JH Baseball Coach); accept the resignation of Jazmine St. Pierre (Mini Moose) effective March 19, 2021; accept the resignation of Beth Sandstrom with appreciation for her years of service to the district; approve the hiring of Lisa Rust (LTS Language Arts Teacher) for the remainder of school year 2020-2021; and approve the hiring of Crystal Becker to the Mini Moose School Age Care Lead Position. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to Sarah Haasis for her almost 20 years of service to the Moose Lake School and community.
-Thank you to the following individuals and groups who provided support after Sarah Haasis’s passing: Beth Sandstrom, Karen Autio, Barnum Schools, Moose Lake PTA, Hope Lutheran Church, Willow River High School, Esko High School, Sara Petry, Nikki Kresky, Alicia Dammer, Nikki Peterson, Michelle Berglund, Mickelson Consulting, Melissa Anderson & Associates, Essentia Grief Support Services, Children’s Grief Connection, and Moose Lake Community School Crisis Team.
Discussion:
-Board Goals: update/recommendations by Superintendent Steen
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on our school website.
Agenda Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the revised FY21 budget. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson to approve the following reduction for 2021-2022 school year upon recommendation of the finance committee and maintenance department: eliminate groundskeeper position. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to accept a MOU for a reduction in Sue Caroline’s position from 140 days to 130 days for school year 2021-2022. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve changes to the 2021-2022 calendar. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Meeting Date Time Location
Regular Meeting April 19 5pm Board Room/Zoom
Wellness Committee Meeting TBD
Negotiations April 19 4pm Board Room/Zoom
Special Board Mtg- lawsuit March 22 4pm Board Room/Zoom
Facilities Meeting April 5 8:30am Board Room/Zoom
Barnum/ML/WR mtg March 31 5pm Barnum
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn the meeting at 5:52 pm.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
Moose Lake School Board
Special Board Meeting Minutes
March 22, 2021
The special meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Vice-Chair Ben Anderson at 4:04 pm. Board Members present include Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed (zoom), Ben Anderson, Kim Bohnsack, Jerry Pederson and Steven Blondo (zoom @ 4:08). Others present include: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, and Attorney Jay Squires (zoom).
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to close the meeting at 4:06 p.m. to discuss the mediation with Casper Construction.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to reopen the meeting at 4:31 p.m.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to adjourn the meeting at 4:32 p.m.
Ben Anderson, Vice-Chairperson Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
Willow River Area Schools ISD # 577
8142 Pine Street
Willow River, Minnesota 55795
Unofficial Minutes for the Regular Meeting of the School Board
6:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021 High School Library, Room 139
Call to Order-The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance by Chair David Prachar at 6:00pm. School Board members present were DAvid Prachar, Aziz Al-Arfaj, Sonja Roach, Jennifer Burlak and Connie Mikrot. Bruce Bohaty was absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent and High School Principal Bill Peel, Elementary Principal Neil Schiller, Assistant to the High School Principal Melissa Johnson, District Administrative Assistant Tara Prachar, Student Representative Annika Meyer and three visitors.
Comments and Requests from Visitors-None.
Al-Arfaj recommended amending the agenda to include Item 18: Vaccinations in the School.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to approve the amended agenda. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Burlak and seconded by Roach to approve the consent agenda.
a. Minutes from the February 16, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
b. Bills and Claims for February 2021.
c. Treasurer’s Report for February 2021.
d. Resignation of Paul Kendle, Bus Driver
e. Coaching contract for Alan Hoffman, B Team Girls Basketball Coach.
f. Coaching contract for Chris Gamst, Junior High Football Coach.
The motion passed unanimously.
For discussion, Bill Peel presented and discussed the current enrollment update.
Peel reviewed Mask Mandate per Executive Order 20-81 and 20-103.
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Al-Arfaj to approve the Revised FY21 Budget. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was passed by Mikrot and seconded by Burlak to approve the 2021-2022 School Calender. The motion passed unanimously
A motion was made by Roach and seconded by Burlak to approve the cancellation of the Trap League as a student activity. The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Al-Arfaj and seconded by Mikrot to approve the Revised 10-Year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. The motion passed unanimously.
For consideration, Burlak presented and discussed, as appropriate, the eight policies noted below:
Policy 401- Equal Employment Opportunity
No board action needed.
Policy 402- Disability Nondiscrimination
No board action needed.
Policy 406- Public and Private Data.
No board action needed.
Policy 519- Interviews of Students by Outside Agencies.
No board action needed.
Policy 525- Violence Prevention [Applicable To Students And Staff].
No board action needed.
Policy 701- Establishment and Adoption of Budget.
No board action needed.
Policy 701,1- Modifications of Budget.
No board action needed.
Policy 702- Accounting.
The motion passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Prachar and seconded by Roach to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations. Donations received totalled $3,500.00.
Roll Call: Burlak, Prachar, Roach, Mikrot, Al-Arfaj
The resolution passed.
Reports:
Student Representative- Annika Meyer shared that the NHS Food Drive is beginning soon. The Student Council continues to work on planning a spirit week. Tomorrow’s community blood drive is fully booked.
Elementary Principal Neil Schiller shared that he is grateful to feel a sense of normalcy in the building. Many Elementary students who were choosing Distance Learning have returned, as well as a few more substitute teachers. Teachers are trying to schedule Spring field trips that follow the head guidelines. MCA testing will be starting soon with it being the first year for both 3rd & 4th grade.
Assistant to the Secondary Principal- Melissa Johnson shared that a few high school special education students have been able to work in the PAES lab in Barnum. This is a unique opportunity that allows students to experience work hands on and assess what field of employment they may be interested in. Teacher observations have begun; she has enjoyed being in the classroom and seeing what our students are learning.
Board Members/Committes
Curriculum/Policy- Burlak had no further update. Next month they wil be reviewing policies 410, 412, 413, 414, 527, 528, and 529.
Facilities/Activities- Al-Arfaj ad no further update.
Finance/Personnel/Negotiations- Mikrot had no further update.
BMW-Prachar had no further update.
Superintendent/High School Principal Bill Peel reported that there is upcoming Incident Command Team Meeting to evaluate possibly changing the learning model. Some local schools that have gone back to full in-person have had increased cases and had to go back to distance learning. It is a hard decision to make with a lot of variables. The community’s support is needed to try to keep our students in school by following social distancing and mask wearing guidance.
Willow River Pride:
-Laura Carlson and Tara Prachar for helping with lunch duty as needed.
-Crystal Peterson for her continued diligence in keeping our school updated in MDH guidance, contact tracing, and answering community questions regarding Covid-19 testing, vaccines, quarantines, and contact tracing.
-Rick Frentress and Bill Peel for stepping up and helping to drive school bus while we face a driver shortage
-Our new school aide, Melinda Peel, who helps keep our facility clean and disinfected throughout the week.
Upcoming Meetings:
•March 24 3:30 pm Sports Liaison
•March 31 5:00 pm Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River @ Barnum
•April 6-1:15 pm Facilities/Transportation/Activities
•April 13 10:00 am Curriculum/Policy
•April 13 3:30 pm Finance/Personnel/Negotiations
•April 20 6:00 pm Regular Board Meeting
•April 28 5:00 pm Barnum-Moose Lake-Willow River @Willow River
A motion was made by Mikrot and seconded by Roach to adjourn at 6:45 pm. The motion was passed unanimously.
Respectfully submitted,
David Prachar
Board Chair
E. Bruce Bohaty,
Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION
The 85th Annual Meeting of East Central Energy (ECE) will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 via online meeting at eastcentralenergy.com. The purpose of the annual meeting is to review the 2020 activities of the cooperative and to announce results of director elections. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
East Central Energy
Board of Directors
Secretary-Treasurer Diane Zimmerman
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON FEBRUARY 22, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us.
Present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None.
The County Attorney stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related peacetime emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the Minutes of the February 9, 2021, regular board meeting.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Disabilities Services Social Worker position.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve a service contract with Legal Aid Services of Northeastern Minnesota for 2021.
Bodie by Thell all yea, votes to approve an amendment to an existing Community Health Board grant.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve out-of-state travel to Orlando, Florida, for two Public Health and Human Services staff members to attend the 2021 American Association of Suicidology Conference.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Contractor Civil Rights Assurance Agreement Addendum.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve Wetlands Replacement Plan No. 621003 for Gregg Perich in Thomson Township.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to act as fiscal agent for LRIP program in Moose Lake and Barnum Township.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to act as fiscal agent for LRIP program in Eagle Township.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to act as fiscal agent for LRIP program in Thomson Township.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to accept a refund for overpayment from St. Louis County for SAP 009-606-033, SAP 009-661-027 and Twin Lakes Township roads.
Thell by Bodie all yea to approve final payment to Ulland Brothers for SAP 009-601-055 (LOW), SAP 009-627-001, SAP 009-651-003, CP 009-151-004, and Silver Brook TWP 2020-01
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to set a closed session to discuss labor negotiations.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the 2020 Carlton County Building Committee Year-end Report.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the use of pandemic relief funds to hire an intern for 67 to serve students negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Bodie by Thell all yea to authorize the publication of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Architectural and Engineering (A&E) services related to the proposed jail facility.
Bodie by Thell all yea votes to adjourn to the closed session.
Bodie by Brenner all yea to return to the adjourned meeting.
Brenner by Peterson all yea that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING
HELD ON MARCH 9, 2021
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at co.carlton.mn.us.
Present: Bodie, Brenner (by video), Peterson, Proulx and Thell. Absent: None
The County Attorney stated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the related peacetime emergency declaration an in-person meeting was not practical or prudent and declared that necessary conditions were met for remote participation.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve the Minutes of the February 22, 2021, Adjourned Board Meeting.
Peterson by Brenner all yea, to approve the revised Public Health and Human Services 2021 Fee Schedule as on file in the Public Health and Human Services office.
Bodie by Brenner all yea to accept the 2020 Zoning and Environmental Services Annual Report.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve final contracts with SKB Environmental for hauling mixed waste and MSW to the City of Superior landfill and for hauling and disposal of demolition materials to SKB Environmental.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve final payment to Northland Constructors of Duluth, Inc. for type of work along CSAH 16 (Washington Avenue).
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve making permanent the Transportation Department reorganization plan.
Peterson by Brenner all yea to approve an amendment to the State of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Joint Powers Agreement for Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force (MNHTTF).
Bodie by Brenner all yea, votes to approve a request by Ralph and Janet Sundberg for abatement of penalty, interest and cost on three parcels.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to set a closed session for labor negotiations following the close of regular business of this meeting.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve updates to the Carlton County Travel and Expense Reimbursement Policy as on file in the County Coordinator’s Office.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the Carlton County Federal Award Procurement Policy as on file in the County Coordinator’s Office.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve the Carlton County Alternative Work Site (AWS) Policy as on file in the County Coordinator’s Office.
Thell by Peterson all yea, to approve the 2022 Budget Planning Schedule as on file in the County Coordinator’s Office.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for January 2021.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve payments for Carlton County Covid-19 Relief Grants (Round 2).
Brenner by Bodie all yea, except Peterson who voted nay, to approve a 2021 general wage increase of 1.75% for non-represented and confidential staff.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to conduct a voter referendum for a one-half of one percent (0.50%) LOST to raise an anticipated $1.8 million annually.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to purchase Navigate360 Workplace Safety training.
Brenner by Thell all yea, votes except Proulx who voted nay, to approve extending a contract for services not to exceed an additional $15,000.00 with Anthony Mancuso.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve increasing to 40 hours the normal work week of the Paralegal position.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve setting a Jail Project Working Committee Meeting.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to approve posting and filling the position of County Auditor/Treasurer.
Brenner by Peterson all yea, to adjourn to a closed session.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to close the closed session and return to the regular session.
Brenner by Thell all yea, except Peterson who voted nay, to authorize ratification of 2021 labor contracts with Carlton County Teamsters and AFSCME Assistant County Attorney Units.
Bodie by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
LeeAnn Purcell
Carlton County Auditor’s Department
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CARLTON COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 09-PR-21-259
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In Re the Estate of Marilyn Renee Sparks, a/k/a Marilyn R. Sparks and Marilyn Sparks, Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Jennifer Goodwin
Address: 3690 Carlton Street Barnum, MN 55707
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 4, 2021
/s/ Robert Macaulay
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 8, 2021)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-JV-21-18
SUMMONS
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
Lolita Belem Whitebird, Derek James Bellanger, Alfredo Caballero and Yeng Kong Cha,
Parents
To: Lolita Belem Whitebird and Yeng Kong Cha
A petition for Children in Need of Protection or Services was filed with the Court on March 4, 2021, alleging Child(ren) in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set May 18, 2021 at 10:00 am, as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on that date at said hearing.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services in accordance with Minnesota law.
Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child(ren) or an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child(ren) to another adult.
If the Court finds that grounds exist for the petitions, the Court could Determine that the child(ren) is/are in need of protection or services and then order any services or other conditions deemed necessary to correct the conditions that lead to the child(ren) protection finding.
These services and conditions could include but are not limited to foster care, transfer or custody or termination of parental rights.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child(ren). 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appear decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child(ren) has/have the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do expect that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child(ren), without regard to wether the child(ren) and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want to appointed lawyer.
Date: March 24, 2021
/s/ Janine Morrison
Deputy Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 8, 15, 2021)
City of Moose Lake
2021 Summary Budget Statement
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2021 budget information concerning the City of Moose Lake
to interested citizens. This budget is not complete, the complete budget may be examined at
Moose Lake City Hall, 412 4th Street, Moose Lake, MN 55767
The City Council approved this budget on December 9, 2020.
General and Debt Service Funds 2020 Adopted Budget
Budgeted Governmental Funds 2021 2020 Difference
Revenues
Property Taxes 714,461 683,665 30,796
Tax Increments - - -
All Other Taxes 272,000 272,000 -
(Sales Tax, Delinquent
Tax, etc.)
Special Assessments 34,437 35,464 (1,027)
Licenses and Permits 15,350 12,850 2,500
Library 14,127 14,127 -
Campground and Parks 104,500 104,500 -
Public Access Cable Fees 33,100 33,100 -
Riverside Arena 70,000 70,000 -
Intergovernmental Revenues
Federal - - -
State - General Purpose Aid 945,452 910,723 34,729
State - Categorical Aid 39,229 35,114 4,115
County 5,000 5,000 -
Charges for Services 8,300 14,400 (6,100)
Interest on Investments 4,500 4,500 -
Miscellaneous 110,414 31,600 78,814
Total Revenues 2,370,870 2,227,043 143,827
Other Financing Sources
Proceeds from Borrowing - - -
Transfers from Other Funds 150,000 150,000 -
Total Revenues and Other
Financing Sources 2,520,870 2,377,043 143,827
Expenditures
Current:
General Government 759,390 784,450 (25,060)
Police Department 645,370 657,922 (12,552)
Public Works 200,900 191,202 9,698
Recycling 11,275 10,935 340
Depot 11,800 11,800 -
Campground and Parks 116,050 93,500 22,550
Library 117,670 121,195
TIF Districts - - -
Cemetery 16,870 16,868 2
Cable TV / Technology 43,170 42,780 390
Riverside Arena 125,750 125,750 -
Total Current Expenditures 2,048,245 2,056,402 (8,157)
Debt Service - Principal 244,000 223,000 21,000
Interest and Fiscal Charges 47,123 50,773 (3,650)
Capital Outlay 162,361 129,100 33,261
Total Expenditures 2,501,729 2,459,275 42,454
Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance 19,141 38,143 (19,002)
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 1, 2021)
