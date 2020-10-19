Notice of Public Hearing
Nemadji Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the public hearing for the Nemadji Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held virtually on Wednesday October 21st at 7:00 PM. Please visit the planning website for log-in information: https://carltonswcd.org/nemadji-1w1p or contact Melanie Bomier melanie.bomier@carltonswcd.org or 218-384-3891 for a call in phone number.
Dated: October 7th, 2020
