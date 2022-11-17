Public Notice Windemere Township November Monthly Board Meeting Nov 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.The Windemere Township Board of Supervisors has changed its regular November monthly meeting from November 10th to November 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere Town Hall. Cindy Woltjer Windemere Township Clerk(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 3, 10, 17 2022) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody of missing man foundVintage mouse trap takes star of showVeteran receives Quilt of Valor, medals, 50 years laterelection results of contested racesAthlete takes accident in strideOrganization wraps veterans with loveTrojans’ defense holds Rebels scoreless at stateRonald C. RennDavid “Hooker” BalutCattle crossing creates conundrum Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
