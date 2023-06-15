Public Notice Special Meeting for Windemere Township Jun 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Windemere Town Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere town hall for the following purpose:1. To discuss road issues and approve spending on quotes received.If you wish to submit a quote for Windemere Township road work please contact RoadSupervisor Tony Bahktiari at 763.442.0004 or his Assistant Vern Anderson at 218.380.1575 Cindy Woltjer, Windemere Township Clerk(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 15, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLevel 3 predatory offender community notification meetingBarnum’s Spring Fever Day Grand Marshals ready to lead the waySpring fever hits Barnum fairgroundPine County 2023 road improvement plansJerry WaletzkoRick NelsonWaiting for their ship to come inShawn McKeonSummer travel safety tips, suppliesRebel, Bomber, Cardinal, athletes head to state track meet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
