THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 6, 2009 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $487,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Florence H. Newgren and Arthur W. Newgren, Wife and Husband MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: American Mortgage Investment Partners LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Carlton County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 13, 2009, as Document No. A000422746. ASSIGNED TO: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/04/2015 and recorded on 05/15/2015 as Document No. A462478. Gitsit Solutions, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/11/2022 and recorded on 04/13/2022 as Document No. A505617. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VII-B by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/26/2022 and recorded on 05/05/2022 as Document No. A506020.LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North South One Quarter Line of Section Four (4), Township Forty-Eight (48), North of Range Twenty (20), West is assumed to be a True North and South Line. Beginning at a point which is 1.405.52 feet North and 607.47 East of the South One Quarter (S1/4) Corner of said Section 4, thence on a bearing of North 24 Degrees 34 Minutes 50 Seconds East 150.73 feet; thence on a bearing of South 81 Degrees 23 Minutes 45 Seconds East a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to the Shore of Island Lake, thence Southwesterly on said Shore Line 180 feet, more or less to a point which bears South 77 Degrees 00 minutes East from the point of beginning, thence on a bearing of North 77 Degrees 00 Minutes West 303.53 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, containing 1.1 acres more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1450 HEATHER, LN CROMWELL, MN 55726 PROPERTY I.D: 90-010-0600 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Four Hundred Sixty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Two and 66/100 ($468,442.66)THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 20, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff`s Office, 2nd Floor, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton MN 55718 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 20, 2023, or the next business day if September 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 4, 2022 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VII-BRandall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00107-1 A-4755339
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022)
