PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $98,984.14 MORTGAGOR(S): Loren E Terp Ann J Terp husband and wife MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. SERVICER: SN Servicing Corporation LENDER: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Carlton County Minnesota Recorder, on January 30, 2007, as Document No. A000407296. ASSIGNED TO: Community Loan Servicing, LLC f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/02/2016 and recorded on 12/13/2016 as Document No. A000471934 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of LB-Tiki Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 12/02/2022 and recorded on 05/11/2023 as Document No. A000511541 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Dwelling Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/20/2023 and recorded on 05/11/2023 as Document No. A000511542. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEGIN IN THE COUNTY OF CARLTON AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: SOUTH SIXTY (60) FEET OF LOT ONE (1), COUNTY OF AUDITORS SUBDIVISION NUMBER 4, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF. BEING AN ABSTRACT PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 709 Adams St, Cloquet, MN 55720 PROPERTY I.D: 06-065-0020 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE above-described by-Four Thousand One Hundred Sixty-Five and 51/100 ($74,165.51) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on September 12, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff`s Office, 2nd Floor, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton MN 55718 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 12, 2024, or the next business day if March 12, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 27, 2023 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Dwelling Series V Trust Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00163-1 A-4790860 07/27/2023, 08/03/2023, 08/10/2023, 08/17/2023, 08/24/2023, 08/31/2023
