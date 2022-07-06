NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 97 shall begin on August 2, 2022 and shall close at 5:00 p.m. on August 16, 2022.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school election administrator, Shari Anderson, at Moose Lake Community School, 4812 County Road 10, Moose Lake. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 16, 2022.
Dated: July 1, 2022
BY ORDER OF
THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Lisa Anderson-Reed
School District Clerk
Independent School District No. 97
(Moose Lake)
State of Minnesota
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 7, 2022)
