Notice is hereby given that the Windemere Town Board will be accepting job applications for a part-time Township Road Maintenance Coordinator.
Work consists of approximately 30 – 40 hours per month, or as needed. Pay: $25.00/ hour. Position duties include, but not limited to:
A. Coordinates a variety of road, right-of-way, drainage, and flood control work on the approximately 50 miles of Township roads. Including coordination of maintenance of paved and gravel roads, ditching, culvert maintenance, snow plowing and ice removal and sanding.
B. Assist the town board with developing necessary contracts.
C. Schedule and coordinate road maintenance contracts.
D. Inspect projects as needed.
E. Serve as point of contact for road maintenance issues.
F. Maintain accurate records and files on road maintenance activities.
Education and Experience: Applicants need to have a clean driving record and a high school diploma/GED. Four years of progressively responsible road maintenance and construction experience including experience maintaining the types of road surfaces found in Windemere Township; or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
A tentative job description has been placed online and job applications can be downloaded from the Windemere Township website www.windemeretownship.com
Return a cover letter, job application, and your resume to the address listed below by October 12, 2022.
