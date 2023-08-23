Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In re the Estate of PAUL DOUGLAS NELSON,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for Informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Brandon Nelson, a/k/a Brandon John Nelson
Address: 94681 Sunset Lane, Moose Lake, Minn. 55767
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Neo, Theresa
District Court Judge.
Aug. 10, 2023 12:48 p.m.
Amy Turnquist // Janet Riegle,
Court Administrator // Deputy
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 24, 31, 2023)
