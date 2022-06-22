NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Kathleen Kent,
a/k/a Kathleen Joyce Kent
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is Given that on July 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Street, Carlton, MN 55718, for the formal probate or an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s will dated August 28, 2018, and for the appointment of Donna Edington, 4149 NW 26th Street, Owatonna, MN 55060, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with this Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred..
BY THE COURT
Dated: June 10, 2022
/s/ Amy Luskavitz
Amy Luskavitz
Judge of District Court
Naomi Cooper, Deputy,
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 23, 30, 2022)
