The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Ohly Art Gallery
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 325 Lakeshore Drive, PO Box 540 Moose Lake, MN 55767 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Judy Ann Ohly, Louis Mayhall Ohly
ADDRESS: 325 Lakeshore Drive, PO Box 540, Moose Lake, MN 55767
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: None Provided
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
WORK ITEM: 1376139200024
Original File Number: 1376139200024
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/23/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 9, 16, 2023
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.