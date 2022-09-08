LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.

