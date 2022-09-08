Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #322023 Calvin Jacobson
Part of Lot 4 and Lot 5, Block 2 of Evergreen Acres in Section 35 and 36, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 2335 Balsam Trail (PIN 81-170-0125).
Nature of Request: Construct a nonconforming detached garage. The garage is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback to a recorded road easement.
Variance #322024 David Buskala
Lot 3, Exhibit A of Government Lot 3 in Section 28, Township 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 3177 Heritage Road (PIN 92-034-5425).
Nature of Request: Allow a lot line adjustment that will result in the subject parcel becoming more nonconforming in lot width and lot area. As a result of the lot line adjustment, a nonconforming shed, privy and deck will need to be relocated to the subject parcel. The structures are nonconforming as they do not meet the required setback to the ordinary high water level and/or road right-of-way.
Variance #322025 Byron and Cynthia Gigler
Part of Government Lot 4 in Section 29, Township 48 North, Range 18 West on Park Lake in Atkinson Township. The property address is 3443 South Lakeshore Drive (33-010-6880).
Nature of Request: Replace an addition on a nonconforming dwelling on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the ordinary high water level or from a septic tank. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet lot width or lot area requirements.
Variance #322026 Micheal Leyrer
Lot 21 of Woodhaven Plat in Section 18, Township 48 north, Range 20 West on Eagle Lake in Eagle Township. The property address is 1794 Freeman Point Road (PIN 90-270-0420).
Nature of Request: Allow the construction of a nonconforming garage. The garage is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback from the road right-of-way.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 8, 2022)
