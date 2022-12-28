NOTICE TO CREDITORS Dec 28, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save M.S. Sec. 302A.727Valley Sand and Gravel, Inc., a Minnesota corporation, hereby gives notice to all creditors of and claimants against the corporation that:1. The corporation is in the process of dissolving.2. The corporation has filed with the Secretary of State a Notice of Intent to Dissolve. 3. The Notice of Intent to Dissolve was filed with the Secretary of State on December 21, 2022.4. Written claims against the corporation must be presented to the following address: 813 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720.5. All claims must be received by 120 days after the date this notice is first published. First publication date is December 29, 2022.(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesResidents concerned over rising taxesWinter wonderland beautiful, but hazardousNorma L. SwansonSchool refuge during power outagesCleaners dirty little secretsLori A. FosseMy Cause, My Cleats: Teen helps others while battling cancerCarlton County Mobile Food Pantry ProgramRebel boys hockey team begins to hit strideSign colors indicate warning, regulations ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.